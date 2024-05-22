healthŌme Closes Preferred Seed Financing in Round Led by American Family Ventures and AllegisNL Capital

New funding enables healthŌme to enhance its genomics-based precision health offerings in the life and critical illness insurance sectors.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 22, 2024 – healthŌme®, Inc., a leading genomics-based, precision health management company, today announced the successful closure of its Preferred Seed Funding round led by American Family Ventures (AFV) and AllegisNL Capital. This investment substantially boosts healthŌme’s ability to expand its product and service offerings, strengthening its position at the forefront of delivering precision medicine and genomics-driven health solutions to the life and critical illness insurance markets.

healthŌme has also announced the appointment of two distinguished members to its board of directors. Brittany Clements, Managing Director at American Family Ventures, and Spencer Tall, Managing Director at AllegisNL Capital, join as new members. Additionally, Julian Whitekus, Vice President and experienced actuary from Hannover Re America, will continue his role as a Board Observer.

“This investment, along with our expanded board, bolsters our ability to enhance long-term company value and cultivate market-leading precision medicine solutions for the critical illness and life insurance sectors,” said Darren Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of healthŌme. “The leadership and support that Brittany and Spencer bring to our shared vision of providing innovative living benefits places our team on an optimal path to create an exceptional and elevated health management experience. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome them to the board.”

The funding boosts healthŌme’s ability to bolster its operational infrastructure, elevate its offerings, and launch additional cutting-edge programs for critical illness and life insurance carriers. healthŌme’s programs deliver value to carriers by increasing policyholder engagement and persistency while driving better health outcomes and decreased mortality.

healthŌme, a precision health and disease management leader, provides its policyholders with genomics-based precision health navigation and management services. By initially focusing on cancer management and pharmacogenomics, healthŌme delivers personalized solutions that improve health outcomes for their policyholders. Their services provide day-one proactive health management benefits via Pharmacogenomic Testing, Medication Safety Management Programs, Hereditary Cancer Risk Screening, and genetic counseling. Upon a cancer diagnosis, a precision cancer management program utilizes comprehensive post-diagnostic genomic profiling to provide crucial treatment guidance, 1:1 Oncology Nurse Navigation, and clinical trial identification and enrollment. Cancer survivorship and recovery services are also provided through DNA-based recurrence monitoring and continuing Oncology Nurse Navigation support.

healthŌme’s key seed investors, American Family Ventures and AllegisNL Capital, are recognized for their strategic investments in early-stage startups poised to disrupt traditional paradigms in the insurance sector. Their investment in healthŌme reflects their ongoing commitment to fostering innovations to reshape the biotech, insurtech, and life insurance landscapes.

“We are proud to partner with healthŌme as they bring advancements to insurtech, putting the life back into life insurance in a tenacious way that we’ve not seen before,” said Brittany Clements, Managing Director at American Family Ventures and healthŌme board member. “healthŌme’s partnership with carriers can offer financial benefits or protection alongside services and solutions that can drive positive outcomes and assist individuals navigating challenging events. We believe their model fundamentally challenges the status quo of genomics-based disease management in life insurance.”

Spencer Tall, Managing Director at AllegisNL Capital and healthŌme board member, remarked, “The nexus of technology, life insurance, and precision medicine presents significant opportunities for modernization. We believe that healthŌme’s initiatives in genomic testing and precision healthcare could be game-changers in transforming the current landscape of the life insurance living benefits sector.”

About healthŌme, Inc.

healthŌme, Inc. is a genomics-based, precision-health navigation company operating at the intersection of life insurance, life science, and health management. With a fully integrated, in-house genetics lab, healthŌme is dedicated to simplifying and accelerating access to technologies and services that can dramatically alter an individual’s health trajectory, with an initial focus on cancer. healthŌme, in partnership with Hannover Re US, the reinsurer for healthŌme’s first-of-its-kind cancer management program, designs and delivers tech-enabled, precision health management solutions through a network of life and critical insurance carriers. healthŌme and its subsidiary, Kailos Genetics, are based at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Alabama. To learn more, visit www.healthome.com, and stay connected on LinkedIn.

About AllegisNL Capital

AllegisNL Capital is a leading venture capital (VC) firm with a track record of more than 20 years since its establishment in 1996 and is positioned as Top VC with more than USD 2 bln of total assets under management over its entire platform. Allegis has a track record in establishing more than 10 funds, mainly in the fields of general technology, cyber security, and data science. To learn more, www.allegiscapital.com.

About American Family Ventures

American Family Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on insurance innovation. Founded in 2013, AFV invests in early-stage startups that are redefining the future of the insurance industry. AFV aims to help create category-leading companies through minority equity investments, active partnership and collaboration, an extensive insurtech network, an industry-spanning Limited Partner syndicate, and a comprehensive platform of value-add programs. To learn more, visit www.amfamventures.com.

