Glen Clova Scientific appoints Amanda Mackenzie as Director of R&D Operations

DUNDEE, UK – July 15, 2024 – Glen Clova Scientific Ltd. (‘GCS’, ‘the Company’), a UK-based biotechnology company, today announced that Dr Amanda Mackenzie has been appointed as Director of R&D Operations. She joins as the Company expands following the first close of a seed funding round of up to £4 million to develop a new generation of Active Biologic Drugs based on leading research from the University of Dundee.

Amanda has over 10 years of R&D experience in UK pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic roles. Most recently she was R&D Director at Keltic Pharma Therapeutics, a Scottish synthetic biotechnology company developing peptidomimetics for a range of disease indications. She has also held senior roles at BioAscent Discovery, Excellerate Bioscience and BASF. Dr Mackenzie has a PhD in Molecular Pharmacology from the University of Glasgow and an MSc in Biology from the University of Aberdeen.

“Amanda’s experience in building and driving R&D activities in both commercial and academic settings will be invaluable as we look to translate our novel platform into a new generation of Active Biologic Drugs for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders,” said Dr John Foerster, Co-Founder of Glen Clova Scientific. “Amanda will also play a key role in working with the GCS team to establish a network of commercial partnerships.”

Notes to Editors:

About Glen Clova Scientific

Glen Clova Scientific, founded in 2022, is a UK-based biopharmaceutical company formed to commercialise technology from the University of Dundee. The Company was founded by Dr John Foerster, the inventor of the GCS VLP technology and a clinician with extensive experience in treatment of dermatological disorders. The GCS VLP platform enables development of a new generation of Active Biologic Drugs offering enhanced efficacy and stability as well as a simplified manufacturing process. The Company has a preclinical pipeline of three candidates for the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune disease. For more information visit: www.glenclovascientific.com