Gene Synthesis Market to Lead by 16.14% of CAGR to Hit USD 9.38 Billion by 2033

The global gene synthesis market size surpassed USD 2.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach approximately USD 9.38 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.14% from 2024 to 2033. The gene synthesis market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements is synthetic biology, increased demand for personalized medicine and growing applications in drug development and research.

Key takeaways

By region, North America dominated the gene synthesis market in 2023.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By method, the solid-phase synthesis segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By service, the antibody DNA synthesis segment dominated the market in 2023.

By service, the viral DNA synthesis is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the gene & cell therapy development segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

Gene synthesis is a laboratory method for creating artificial genes. Instead of extracting DNA from a living organism, scientists use chemical processes to build DNA sequences from scratch. This allows for the creation of custom DNA sequences that can be used in research, medicine and biotechnology. The ability to design and produce specific genes opens up a wide range of possibilities, from studying genetic functions to developing new treatments for diseases.

The gene synthesis market refers to the industry involved in producing and selling synthetic genes and related services. This market includes companies that offer custom DNA synthesis, where researchers can order specific DNA sequences tailored to their needs. The market has been growing rapidly due to advancements in technology, which have made gene synthesis more efficient and affordable.

Gene synthesis market at a glance

The gene synthesis market has seen remarkable growth and is poised for significant expansion over the next decade. This impressive growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for gene therapy and personalized treatments, which are becoming pivotal in modern healthcare and research.

The gene synthesis market encompasses various segments based on methods, services, and applications. Among the methods, solid-phase synthesis held the largest market share in 2023. This technique is widely used due to its efficiency and reliability in creating complex DNA sequences. In terms of services, antibody DNA synthesis dominated the market in 2023, reflecting the growing need for recombinant antibodies in research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications. Meanwhile, viral DNA synthesis is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, highlighting its importance in studying viral genetics and developing related therapies.

Advancements in Genomics and next-generation Sequencing (NGS) to act as a Driver

Advancements in genomics and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are major drivers for the gene synthesis market. These cutting-edge technologies enable scientists to quickly and accurately identify genes associated with various diseases, paving the way for the development of targeted therapies. Gene synthesis is crucial in this process as it provides the DNA constructs necessary for these applications.

Next-generation sequencing has revolutionized the field of genomics by allowing the sequencing of entire genomes at an unprecedented speed and accuracy. This capability has led to significant breakthroughs in understanding genetic disorders, cancers, and other complex diseases. For instance, by identifying specific genetic mutations responsible for certain types of cancer, researchers can develop targeted therapies that specifically attack cancer cells without harming healthy ones.

A recent example of advancements in this area is the development of CRISPR-based therapies. CRISPR, a gene-editing technology, relies heavily on synthetic DNA sequences to guide the editing process. Companies like CRISPR Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are using gene synthesis to create precise DNA sequences that can edit genes associated with diseases such as sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia.

Rise of Gene Editing Technologies Like CRISPR to Promote the Market’s Growth

The rise of gene editing technologies, particularly CRISPR, is a significant driver of the gene synthesis market. CRISPR, which stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, allows scientists to make precise and efficient changes to the DNA of living organisms. This technology has opened new avenues for gene therapy, creating a surge in demand for synthetic DNA fragments used in these therapies.

CRISPR’s ability to target specific genes with unprecedented accuracy makes it a powerful tool in medical research and treatment. For example, researchers can use CRISPR to correct genetic mutations that cause diseases such as cystic fibrosis or muscular dystrophy. By inserting, deleting, or altering segments of DNA, CRISPR can potentially cure genetic disorders at their source.

One recent development highlighting CRISPR’s potential is its application in treating sickle cell anemia. In 2020, a patient with sickle cell anemia was successfully treated using CRISPR to edit the faulty gene responsible for the disease. The edited cells were reintroduced into the patient’s body, where they produced healthy red blood cells.

Skilled Workforce Shortage to Hamper the Market’s Growth

One significant restraint on the gene synthesis market is the shortage of a skilled workforce. Gene synthesis is a complex process that requires specialized knowledge and expertise to operate and maintain advanced equipment. This lack of skilled professionals can hinder the market’s growth, particularly in emerging regions where educational and training facilities may be less developed.

Gene synthesis involves several sophisticated techniques, including DNA sequencing, oligonucleotide synthesis, and the use of bioinformatics tools. These processes require a deep understanding of molecular biology, genetics, and biochemistry.

For example, many emerging markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America are experiencing rapid growth in biotechnology and life sciences. However, these regions often face challenges in attracting and retaining skilled professionals.

A recent development highlighting this issue is the global push for educational programs focused on biotechnology and gene synthesis. In 2023, several universities in India and China launched specialized courses aimed at training students in advanced genetic engineering and synthetic biology. These programs are designed to bridge the skill gap and produce a new generation of scientists proficient in gene synthesis technologies.

Xenotransplantation, An Emerging Opportunity for the Gene Synthesis Market

Xenotransplantation, the process of transplanting organs from animals to humans, represents a groundbreaking opportunity for the gene synthesis market. This field aims to address the chronic shortage of human organs available for transplantation by using genetically engineered animal organs. Gene synthesis plays a crucial role in this endeavor by enabling the precise genetic modifications needed to reduce organ rejection and improve compatibility with human recipients.

One of the major challenges in xenotransplantation is the human immune system’s tendency to reject animal organs. To overcome this, scientists are using gene synthesis to modify the donor animal’s genetic makeup, making the organs more acceptable to the human immune system. This involves inserting specific genes into the animal’s DNA to produce proteins that can suppress immune responses, thus reducing the likelihood of rejection.

For example, recent advancements have been made in genetically modifying pigs, which are considered the most suitable donor animals due to their organ size and physiological similarities to humans. In 2022, a significant breakthrough was achieved when a team of researchers at the University of Maryland successfully transplanted a genetically modified pig heart into a human patient.

In another example, the biotechnology firm United Therapeutics has been collaborating with the synthetic biology company Revivicor to produce genetically modified pig lungs. Their research focuses on making precise genetic edits to address the immune compatibility issues and enhance the longevity of the transplanted organs. In 2023, they announced promising preclinical results, bringing them closer to clinical trials in humans.

North America to Sustain as a Leader for the Market

North America has been a dominant force in the gene synthesis market, largely due to its strong focus on research and development. The United States leads the region with significant investments in biotechnology and synthetic biology. The presence of major biotech firms and well-established research institutions further bolsters market growth. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and robust government support for scientific advancements contribute to the region’s market leadership.

In January 2024, Twist Bioscience announced the launch of Twist Express Genes, a new service offering high-quality synthetic DNA, including larger DNA preparations up to 1 milligram, delivered in just five business days.

Europe is another significant player in the gene synthesis market, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France at the forefront. The region benefits from a strong academic and industrial research base, alongside substantial funding from both government and private sectors. The European Union’s initiatives to support biotechnology and synthetic biology research have facilitated market growth.

Asia Pacific on to Grow at a Rapid Rate

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the gene synthesis market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading this growth. The region’s expansion is fueled by increasing investments in biotechnology and genetic research, along with a growing number of biotech startups. Government initiatives to promote scientific research and healthcare advancements are also playing a crucial role.

India is emerging as a significant contributor to the gene synthesis market. The Indian government has launched several initiatives to support the biotechnology sector, recognizing its potential for economic growth and healthcare improvements. For instance, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has been funding numerous research projects and startups focused on gene synthesis and related technologies.

· In 2023, an Indian biotech startup, Mapmygenome, launched an advanced gene synthesis service aimed at providing customized DNA sequences for research and clinical applications. This initiative is expected to boost the availability of gene synthesis services in the country and support the growing demand from research institutions and healthcare providers.

By Method, the Solid-phase Synthesis Segment Held the Largest Share in 2023

Solid-phase synthesis is the leading method in gene synthesis, favored for its efficiency and versatility in creating complex peptide-based molecules. It simplifies the purification process, accelerates the production of peptide intermediates, and ensures uniform particle sizes. This method’s straightforward equipment and minimal environmental impact make it cost-effective, facilitating large-scale peptide synthesis used in various biotechnological applications.

By Services, the Antibody DNA Synthesis Segment Dominated the Market in 2023

Antibody DNA synthesis dominates the service segment of the gene synthesis market due to advancements in recombinant monoclonal antibody (rAb) technology. It plays a crucial role in developing modified antibody molecules used extensively in research, diagnostics, and therapeutic interventions. By automating the production of synthetic DNA products, this service supports the creation of recombinant antibodies (rAbs), vital for biological and toxicological research, as well as targeted therapies for conditions like autoimmune diseases and cancer.

By Application, the Gene & Cell Therapy Segment Dominated the Market

Among applications, gene & cell therapy development holds the largest share in the gene synthesis market. This segment leverages gene synthesis to engineers and insert artificial genes into cells, revolutionizing personalized medicine. It enables the creation of tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles, known as pharmacogenetic and pharmacogenomic data. This approach aims to enhance patient care by providing precise and effective therapies that address specific genetic conditions and improve overall health outcomes.

Recent developments

· In August 2023, Illumina, a major player in gene sequencing and synthesis, announced the launch of their new NovaSeq X Plus sequencing system [Illumina announcement can be found on their website]. This system boasts faster sequencing speeds and higher throughput, potentially leading to increased demand for gene synthesis services as researchers analyze larger datasets.

· In Early 2024, Reports from various market research firms like BCC Research, Mordor Intelligence, and Precedence Research all indicate continued growth in the gene synthesis market. Estimates range from a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.8% to 23.97% by 2028 or 2032, suggesting a market size in the billions of dollars.

· In June 2024, GenScript Biotech Corporation, a renowned player in gene synthesis services, introduced its revolutionary GenScript FLASH Gene service. This new offering, known as an ultra-fast sequence-to-plasmid (S2P) service, promises unmatched speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness in gene construct delivery. GenScript’s FLASH Gene service sets a new industry benchmark by completing sequencing to plasmid build in just four business days, starting at an affordable flat-rate price of $89. This comprehensive service covers cloning, plasmid preparation, and gene synthesis, catering to the urgent needs of researchers and biotech companies.

· Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., another key player in next-generation DNA synthesis, announced in February 2024 that Jason T. Gammack would assume the role of CEO. Gammack’s appointment comes as Ansa Biotechnologies prepares to launch its full commercial service and concludes its early access program for complex synthetic genes and gene fragments. Meanwhile, Dan Lin-Arlow, PhD, the company’s founding CEO, will transition to the role of chief scientific officer, ensuring continuity in strategic leadership as the company expands its innovative genomic solutions.

· In June 2023, Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron, specializing in advanced gene analysis, announced the launch of its in-vitro transcription (IVT) messenger RNA (mRNA) synthesis service. Scheduled for release on June 29, 2023, this new service aims to meet the demands of researchers seeking rapid turnaround times and high-quality, personalized monoclonal antibody (MAb) synthesis. The IVT mRNA synthesis service offers a comprehensive solution, facilitating enhanced capabilities in genetic research and therapeutic development.

Top Companies in the Gene Synthesis Market:

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· Eurofins Genomics

· GenScript (Brooks Automation Inc.)

· Merck KGaA

· Twist Bioscience

· Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

· OriGene Technologies

· Boster Biological Technology

· ProMab Biotechnologies

· ProteoGenix

