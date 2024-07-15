Food Allergy Market Estimated to Reach USD 3,425.2 Million by 2034, Impelled by Increasing Application of DNA Vaccination

The food allergy market reached a value of USD 2,199.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 3,425.2 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by the rising awareness and diagnosis of food allergies worldwide, increasing demand for allergen-free products, and technological advancements in diagnostic tools and personalized allergy management plans. Additionally, the growing focus on research and development for better treatment options, including immunotherapies, is further propelling the market growth.

Increased Demand for Allergen-Free Products: Driving the Food Allergy Market

The increased demand for allergen-free products has become a major trend in the food industry, driven by rising awareness and diagnosis of food allergies. This demand is reshaping consumer preferences and pushing manufacturers to innovate and diversify their products. Moreover, individuals with food allergies, intolerances, and sensitivities seek safe and reliable food options that do not compromise taste or nutritional value. Besides this, the market has seen an influx of gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and other allergen-free products that satisfy a broad spectrum of dietary needs. This shift is beneficial for those with allergies and attracts health-conscious consumers looking to avoid certain ingredients for various reasons, including lifestyle choices and dietary preferences. The retail and food service sectors have also responded robustly to this trend by expanding their allergen-free product lines and offering clearer labeling to ensure consumer safety. Supermarkets now feature dedicated sections for allergen-free products, making it easier for consumers to avail suitable alternatives. Restaurants and food service providers are further increasingly offering allergen-free menu options, with many establishments adopting strict protocols to prevent cross-contamination. This trend underscores the growing importance of inclusivity and safety in the food industry.

Furthermore, technological advancements in food production have played a crucial role in meeting this demand. Innovations in food science have induced the development of high-quality allergen-free substitutes that closely mimic the taste and texture of traditional ingredients. For instance, plant-based milk alternatives such as almond, soy, and oat milk are now widely available and popular. Similarly, gluten-free grains and flours like quinoa, rice, and sorghum are commonly used in baking and cooking, providing safe and nutritious options for those with gluten intolerance. As the consciousness of food allergies continues to grow, the demand for allergen-free products is expected to rise, driving further innovation and expansion in the market. This trend not only enhances the quality of life for individuals with allergies but also promotes a more inclusive and health-conscious food industry.

Advancements in Diagnostic and Treatment Technologies: Contributing to Market Expansion

Advancements in diagnostic and treatment technologies have significantly transformed the landscape of food allergy management, providing more precision and efficient methods for identifying and treating allergies. Traditional diagnostic methods, including skin prick tests and blood tests measuring specific IgE antibodies, have been supplemented with molecular diagnostics. These advanced techniques offer detailed insights into the specific proteins causing allergic reactions, enabling more precise diagnosis and personalized treatment plans. For instance, component-resolved diagnostics (CRD) can differentiate between true food allergies and cross-reactivity due to pollen-food syndrome, which helps in avoiding unnecessary dietary restrictions. Moreover, the development of at-home testing kits, such as those provided by companies like Everlywell, allows individuals to conveniently screen for multiple food sensitivities and allergies, thereby facilitating early detection and management.

In addition to this, significant progress has been made with oral immunotherapy (OIT), which involves administering gradually increasing amounts of an allergen to desensitize the immune system. This method has shown promising results, particularly in children with peanut allergies. Products like Palforzia, an FDA-approved peanut allergy treatment, exemplify the success of OIT in reducing the severity of allergic reactions. Additionally, biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, are emerging as effective treatment options. Dupilumab, originally used for treating asthma and eczema, is being explored for its potential to treat multiple food allergies by targeting key immune pathways involved in allergic reactions. These advancements improve patient outcomes as well as offer hope for long-term solutions to food allergies. Furthermore, the integration of digital health tools and mobile applications is enhancing allergy management. Apps like Allergy Amulet and FoodMaestro provide real-time allergen detection and personalized dietary recommendations, empowering individuals to make safer food choices. The convergence of these diagnostic and treatment innovations represents a holistic approach to food allergy management, addressing both prevention and treatment. As research and development in this field continue to advance, the future holds promising prospects for improving the quality of life for individuals with food allergies, reducing the burden of dietary restrictions, and potentially finding curative therapies.

Stricter Regulatory and Labeling Standards:

Stricter regulatory and labeling standards are playing a pivotal role in the food industry, particularly in enhancing the safety and transparency of food products for consumers with allergies. Regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing more rigorous labeling requirements to ensure that consumers can make informed choices about the foods they consume. For instance, the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act in the United States mandates that food producers clearly label products that contain any of the eight allergens: milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. This law has significantly improved the visibility of potential allergens on food labels, making it easier for individuals with allergies to recognize and avoid risky foods. In line with this, the European Union’s Food Information for Consumers (FIC) Regulation requires that allergens be highlighted in the list of ingredients, further aiding consumers in their decision-making process. These stricter standards are also prompting manufacturers to adopt better practices in their production processes to prevent cross-contamination and ensure the accuracy of their labeling. For instance, many competitors are now investing in dedicated facilities or production lines to handle allergen-free products separately from those containing allergens. This practice minimizes the risk of cross-contact and enhances consumer safety.

Additionally, some manufacturers are voluntarily including “may contain” statements on their labels to indicate the potential presence of unintended allergens due to shared equipment, providing an extra layer of caution for consumers. An example of this is seen with many major food brands like General Mills and Nestlé, which have adopted comprehensive allergen management programs and transparent labeling practices to comply with these stringent regulations. Moreover, the impact of these regulatory changes extends beyond just food labeling. They also drive innovation and improvements in food safety protocols across the industry.

Leading Companies in the Food Allergy Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global food allergy market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing diagnostic tools, treatment options, and allergen-free products. Some of the major players include Nestlé, Novartis, and Alladapt Immunotherapeutics. These leading companies are instrumental in driving the food allergy market forward, leveraging cutting-edge technology and research to develop effective diagnostics and treatments, and ensuring that allergen-free products meet the highest safety standards.

Nestlé has officially divested its peanut allergy treatment business, Palforzia, to Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in allergy diagnostics and treatments. This move follows Nestlé’s strategic review of the division, prompted by slower-than-expected adoption of Palforzia by patients and healthcare professionals.

Novartis, on the other hand, has recently announced the termination of its Phase III trial of ligelizumab for peanut allergy treatment. This decision follows observations from a routine efficacy review suggesting that some patients might benefit from an improved dosing regimen. Consequently, Novartis plans to launch a new Phase III study in the fall of 2024 with optimized dosing, pending regulatory approval.

Apart from this, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Presents Phase 1/2 Harmony Data Demonstrating Therapeutic Potential and Safety of ADP101 for the Treatment of Food Allergy at the 2023 ACAAI Annual Meeting.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for food allergy include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for food allergy while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the rising occurrence of food allergies, with approximately 32 million Americans, including 5.6 million children, affected by food allergies. This growing awareness is driving demand for allergen-free products and comprehensive management solutions.

Moreover, state-level regulations can vary, impacting how food allergies are managed in different regions. Some states have implemented specific policies for food allergen labeling, emergency epinephrine access in schools, and training for food service workers. For example, states like California and New York have stringent regulations to ensure food safety and allergy management in public spaces, schools, and restaurants.

Besides this, continuous R&D efforts focus on developing new therapies and improving existing treatments. Companies are investing in novel immunotherapies, biologics, and other therapeutic approaches to provide long-term solutions for food allergies. Clinical trials and studies are ongoing to evaluate the efficacy and safety of these new treatments, aiming to reduce the burden of food allergies and improve patient outcomes.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the food allergy market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the food allergy market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current food allergy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

