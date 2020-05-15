Focus Laboratories Utilizes Maqui Berry in its One of a Kind Supplement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Laboratories has been a leader in its field since its inception in 2005. Over the past 15 years, Focus Labs has created products to help support ocular health. While dry or itchy eyes can be irritating, Focus Labs found that it is also usually an indicator of a larger, holistic problem plaguing the body. Focus Labs has been famously making highly effective eye drops that help promote eye health, but recently the brand has launched a line of supplemental health products that not only promotes healthy eyes, but holistic health at its root. For this reason, Focus Labs created its O3+Maqui™ softgels containing 100mg of MaquiBright ®, the purified extract of Maqui Berries. For centuries, maqui berry has been used in traditional medicine in its native Chile, but only recently has it been hailed as a “superfood” for its antioxidant properties. Maqui berries are deep purple, darker, and richer in antioxidants than a blueberry, or even an acai berry. The anthocyanins which give the maqui berry its purple pigment are extremely high in antioxidants. Maqui berries, like concord grapes, contain particular anthocyanins called, delphinidins. These delphinidins have been tested to better understand their antioxidant properties, which are found to be many times more abundant in the maqui berry by comparison to other superfoods. O3+Maqui’s™ patented Unigel Technology combines a liquid supplement, and a powder tablet within one softgel, eliminating the need to purchase multiple products, with an artful visual presentation that customers have to see to believe. Focus Labs is changing the way supplements, look, feel, and function in the body. O3+Maqui’s™ is already available for online purchase through Focus Labs’ website, www.focuslaboratories.com, and now Focus Labs is taking its truly revolutionary supplement to the greater retail market, as soon as 2020. Please direct inquiries to:

