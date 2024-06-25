Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.
NEWS
With the antibody drug conjugate market projected to hit $28 billion by 2028, some companies are looking to harness the drugs for immunotherapy.
The regulator has released Mersana Therapeutics’ antibody-drug conjugate XMT-2056 from its clinical hold, allowing the biotech to proceed with Phase I studies of the candidate with a lower starting dose.
Following cases of serious bleeding in patients, five of which were fatal, the regulator has put Mersana’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate UpRi on partial clinical hold in two ovarian cancer trials.
The FDA has a broad range of activities in the drug and medical device space. Here’s a look at the agency’s work this week.
Mersana unveiled a global collaboration with GSK, which gives GSK the exclusive option to co-develop and commercialize Mersana’s antibody-drug conjugate XMT-2056.
On Thursday, Mersana announced that the FDA granted an orphan drug designation to one of its lead assets, XMT-2056, which is intended to treat gastric cancer.
ImmunoGen, which is developing Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, is on a hiring spree. The company is looking to hire for more than 200 positions by the end of 2022.
On March 31, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Nuvalent announced that Anna Protopapas has been appointed as Chair of its Board of Directors.
Janssen will provide its proprietary antibodies for research, while Mersana will contribute its proprietary Dolasynthem platform to target cancers with large unmet medical needs.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS