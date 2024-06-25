SUBSCRIBE
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.

A white blood cell charging an ADC/
Drug Development
Drug Developers Tap the Immune System to Supercharge ADCs
With the antibody drug conjugate market projected to hit $28 billion by 2028, some companies are looking to harness the drugs for immunotherapy.
July 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Lifts Hold on Mersana’s Antibody-Drug Conjugate Following Patient Death
The regulator has released Mersana Therapeutics’ antibody-drug conjugate XMT-2056 from its clinical hold, allowing the biotech to proceed with Phase I studies of the candidate with a lower starting dose.
November 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Front of FDA headquarters/Grandbrothers/
Drug Development
FDA Puts Mersana’s Ovarian Cancer Trials on Partial Clinical Hold
Following cases of serious bleeding in patients, five of which were fatal, the regulator has put Mersana’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate UpRi on partial clinical hold in two ovarian cancer trials.
June 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Policy
FDA Review: Abiomed, Mallinckrodt, Aro and More
The FDA has a broad range of activities in the drug and medical device space. Here’s a look at the agency’s work this week.
September 16, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Business
GSK Ups Ante in ADC Discovery Game with $1.4B Mersana Option Deal
Mersana unveiled a global collaboration with GSK, which gives GSK the exclusive option to co-develop and commercialize Mersana’s antibody-drug conjugate XMT-2056.
August 9, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Mersana Enters Busy Gastric Cancer Space with Orphan Drug Designation
On Thursday, Mersana announced that the FDA granted an orphan drug designation to one of its lead assets, XMT-2056, which is intended to treat gastric cancer.
May 19, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Pictured: ImmunoGen President and CEO Mark Enyedy/
Job Trends
Amid Waves of Biotech Layoffs, ADC Developers like ImmunoGen are Thriving
ImmunoGen, which is developing Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, is on a hiring spree. The company is looking to hire for more than 200 positions by the end of 2022.
May 7, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Nuvalent Board Chair Anna Protopapas/Courtesy of N
Business
Ex-Takeda Exec Joins Nuvalent to Deliver Meaningful Medicines to Patients
On March 31, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Nuvalent announced that Anna Protopapas has been appointed as Chair of its Board of Directors.
April 2, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Abbey Glasure
Business
Mersana, Janssen Come Together in Potential $1B ADC Deal
Janssen will provide its proprietary antibodies for research, while Mersana will contribute its proprietary Dolasynthem platform to target cancers with large unmet medical needs.
February 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Mersana Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call on August 13, 2024
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Mersana Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 03, 2024
May 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Mersana Therapeutics to Host First Quarter 2024 Conference Call on May 9, 2024
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 04, 2024
April 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Mersana Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
February 28, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences
February 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Mersana Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Conference Call on February 28, 2024
February 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Mersana Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
February 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
