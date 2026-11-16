EMD Serono
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EMD Serono will offer its fertility treatments on TrumpRx at a steep discount, and Roche’s direct-to-consumer offering will cover its flu pill Xofluza.
SpringWorks, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono and Mirati released data ahead of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Meeting in Paris.
There were multiple leadership changes in the biopharma industry, with several new chief executive officers tapped to guide companies through their next growth phases.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for June 26, 2020.
The companies jointly announced that their Phase III JAVELIN Head and Neck 100 trial of Bavencio (avelumab) with chemoradiotherapy for untreated locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck was unlikely to hit the primary endpoint.
Although news of the COVID-19 pandemic has tended to dominate the news cycle, including for the biopharma industry, there were a number of clinical trial announcements last week. Here’s a look.
These prices refer to the company’s list price. Most patients will not pay that price because of various forms of health insurance or patient assistance programs.
The first full business week of the new year began with plenty of clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
“Bavencio is the first immunotherapy to demonstrate in a clinical trial a statistically significant improvement in overall survival as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma,” said Chris Boshoff, chief development officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development.
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