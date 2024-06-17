SUBSCRIBE
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEWS
Reata Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Biogen Inc. in September 2023.
Pictured: A physician stands with a family against
Turning to Patients to Help Drive Rare Disease Drug Development
Patient advocacy groups aided in the development of the very first marketed drugs for certain rare diseases, including progeria and Friedreich’s ataxia.
February 22, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Business
10 Multibillion-Dollar M&As That Closed Since July 2023
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Business
Biogen Lays Off 113 Reata Employees Weeks After Completing $7B Acquisition
The layoffs, set to take effect in late November, will impact about a third of Reata’s headcount. The workforce reduction comes just weeks after Biogen completed its $7.3 billion Reata buy.
October 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Deals
Biogen Boosts Neuro Pipeline with $7.3B Reata Buy Amid Layoffs
Following a sweeping cost-cutting plan announced earlier this week, including an 11% workforce reduction, Biogen is acquiring Reata Pharmaceuticals to bolster its neurological and rare disease pipeline.
July 28, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
FDA
FDA Approves First Therapy for Friedreich’s Ataxia (Updated)
The FDA greenlit Reata Pharmaceuticals’ omaveloxolone (Skyclarys) as the first and only treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare, life-limiting neuromuscular disorder.
February 28, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Cytokinetics, Reata, Regeneron, Pfizer and GSK
The FDA is expected to cap off February with a trio of verdicts, including one for a heart failure treatment and another potential first approval for a rare, neurodegenerative disease.
February 24, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Reata Stock Reels as Dunn Departs on Eve of Friedreich’s Ataxia Decision
There are currently no disease-modifying treatments for Friedreich’s ataxia. That could change when the FDA makes a decision about Reata Pharmaceuticals’ omaveloxolone on Feb. 28.
February 24, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
BioSpace’s Top Biopharma M&A Candidates for 2023
Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be a key theme in the pharmaceutical industry in 2023.
December 22, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie and George Budwell
Genetown
FDA Briefing Documents in CNS Space Have Investors Jittery
Lately, there has been heightened attention to briefing documents in the CNS space, a notoriously tricky area to get drugs approved, which can affect company stock prices.
March 29, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Lone Star Bio
BioNTX Celebrates Resilience and Innovation in North Texas Biosciences Ecosystem
December 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stockholders Approve Merger Transaction With Biogen Inc.
September 21, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Biogen to Acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals
July 28, 2023
 · 
11 min read
Policy
Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Prior Approval Supplement for SKYCLARYS® (Omaveloxolone) and Commercial Availability of SKYCLARYS for Patients with Friedreich’s Ataxia
June 27, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Policy
Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of SKYCLARYS® (Omaveloxlone) NDA Prior Approval Supplement
June 15, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Reata Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rajiv Patni, M.D., as Executive Vice President, Chief Research & Development Officer
June 13, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Lone Star Bio
Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 6, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides an Update on Operational Progress and Clinical Development Programs
May 10, 2023
 · 
20 min read
Business
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and to Provide an Update on Operational Progress and Clinical Development Programs on May 10, 2023
May 2, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
March 6, 2023
 · 
3 min read
