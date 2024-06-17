Mission Bio Inc.
NEWS
Celares and Mission Bio are part of the rapidly evolving push to create and characterize the superhuman powers cells can be endowed with.
Mission Bio just launched its Pharma Assay Development (PAD) service, enabling its customers to obtain early access services based on the newest technologies as well as on its existing products.
She succeeds Mission Bio’s current chief executive officer Charlie Silver, who will shift into an advisory role with the company he co-founded.
Mission Bio’s Tapestri Platform is the first-ever single-cell multi-omics platform capable of identifying cancer cell mutation profiles.
Today, Mission Bio announced the addition of Copy Number Analysis, which extends the platform’s Copy Number Variation capabilities without any change to the current workflow.
Companies strengthen leadership teams with C-suite and boards of directors appointments, with new hires at Sandoz, Mission Bio, SkinBio, Epic Sciences, and more.
South San Francisco-based Mission Bio, the only company providing single-cell DNA sequencing, entered into a collaboration with LabCorp, to harness the abilities of the company’s Tapestri Platform to provide more precise clinical trials.
The San Francisco Business Times recently looked at top alumni from Bay Area incubators. Some of those companies are now brand-name companies like Uber and Reddit. Here’s a look at the biotech companies on their list.
