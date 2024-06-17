Mission Bio Inc.

SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Companies are Expanding the Frontiers of Engineered Cell Therapy
Celares and Mission Bio are part of the rapidly evolving push to create and characterize the superhuman powers cells can be endowed with.
November 10, 2021
6 min read
Maggie Chen
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio Launches Assay Development Service for Single Cell Multiomics
Mission Bio just launched its Pharma Assay Development (PAD) service, enabling its customers to obtain early access services based on the newest technologies as well as on its existing products.
April 21, 2021
4 min read
Gail Dutton
Business
Mission Bio Announces New CEO to Manage a “Perfect Storm” for Accelerated Growth
She succeeds Mission Bio’s current chief executive officer Charlie Silver, who will shift into an advisory role with the company he co-founded.
April 8, 2021
5 min read
Gail Dutton
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio Secures $70 Million to Expand Development of Tapestri Platform
Mission Bio’s Tapestri Platform is the first-ever single-cell multi-omics platform capable of identifying cancer cell mutation profiles.
August 13, 2020
2 min read
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
First Commercial Platform with Mutations and CNV Insights from the Same Cell on Single Platform
Today, Mission Bio announced the addition of Copy Number Analysis, which extends the platform’s Copy Number Variation capabilities without any change to the current workflow.
August 22, 2019
4 min read
Alex Keown
Job Trends
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: April 26
Companies strengthen leadership teams with C-suite and boards of directors appointments, with new hires at Sandoz, Mission Bio, SkinBio, Epic Sciences, and more.
April 25, 2019
4 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Exclusive: Mission Bio Partners With LabCorp to Accelerate Targeted Drug Development
South San Francisco-based Mission Bio, the only company providing single-cell DNA sequencing, entered into a collaboration with LabCorp, to harness the abilities of the company’s Tapestri Platform to provide more precise clinical trials.
March 28, 2019
3 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Top 5 Biotech Companies to Emerge From Bay Area Incubators
The San Francisco Business Times recently looked at top alumni from Bay Area incubators. Some of those companies are now brand-name companies like Uber and Reddit. Here’s a look at the biotech companies on their list.
February 26, 2019
2 min read
Mark Terry
Mission Bio Appoints Roman Haehn as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Market Expansion
July 11, 2024
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio Announces Launch of First Single-Cell Multiple Myeloma Multiomics Solution Aimed to Transform Translational Research and Therapy Development
June 4, 2024
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Mission Bio’s Tapestri Platform Unveils Insights into Targeted Therapy and Residual Disease Assessment for Multiple Myeloma
April 30, 2024
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio’s New Translocation Analysis Offers Insights into Critical Safety Assessment for Gene-Edited Cell Products
April 25, 2024
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio Launches Sample Multiplexing for Tapestri to Unlock Critical Single-Cell Insights for Oncology and Genome Editing Markets
April 4, 2024
4 min read
Business
Mission Bio Appoints Industry Veteran Brian Kim as CEO to Spearhead Single-Cell Genomic Solutions
January 4, 2024
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio Announces Over 20 Presentations Demonstrating the Utility of Tapestri Across AML, Multiple Myeloma, and Lymphoma at the 2023 ASH Annual Meeting
December 7, 2023
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio Announces High Precision Detection of Variants For Tapestri® Platform in NIST Genome Editing Consortium Initial Study
October 23, 2023
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio’s Tapestri Platform Leveraged by Top Academic and Pharma Institutions to Pinpoint Disease-Driving Clones in Multiple Myeloma
October 12, 2023
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Mission Bio Launches Tapestri® Genome Editing Solution for Deeper Analysis of Advanced Therapies
September 12, 2023
5 min read
