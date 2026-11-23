Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC
NEWS
Ono picked up Romvimza—previously known by its active ingredient vimseltinib—from its $2.4 billion acquisition of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in April 2024.
The rare disease space is awaiting two FDA verdicts in February, one for a genetic disease and another for a non-malignant tumor.
Ono Pharmaceutical will pay $25.60 per share in an all-cash deal to buy Deciphera Pharmaceuticals for its potential blockbuster oncology drugs and U.S. sales infrastructure, the companies said Monday.
This week’s Movers & Shakers includes a number of chief business officers and business development leaders alongside those tapped for scientific roles.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals announced it is restructuring with the intention of prioritizing clinical development of specific programs and streamlining its commercial operations.
Although August is a busy month on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s calendar for PDUFA dates, this week’s dates were almost all approved ahead of schedule. Here’s a look.
As summer begins, we’re seeing a shift away from COVID-19-related news and a stronger output of other clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
The American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 meeting was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As usual, there were literally hundreds of abstracts, posters and presentations. Here’s a look at some of the highlights.
Steve Hoerter, president and chief executive officer of Deciphera, said the acceptance of the NDA brings the company one step closer to its goal of providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced GIST.
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