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BioDuro
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
BioDuro-Sundia Appoints Dr. Armin Spura as New Chief Executive Officer
September 16, 2024
·
2 min read
Business
BioDuro-Sundia Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
March 27, 2023
·
3 min read
BioDuro-Sundia and X-Chem Enter Partnership to Launch DEL Services in China for the Discovery of New Small Molecule Drugs
August 7, 2022
·
4 min read
Biotech Beach
BioDuro-Sundia Completes First GMP Drug Product Manufacturing at New China Site
April 12, 2021
·
4 min read
Business
BioDuro and Sundia Partner as an Industry Leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization
September 24, 2020
·
7 min read
Business
BioDuro & neoX Partner to Create Next Generation Antibody Discovery Platform
April 28, 2020
·
4 min read
Business
BioDuro Strengthens Senior Leadership of Global CMC Solutions Business Unit
April 1, 2020
·
4 min read
Biotech Beach
BioDuro Launches New Antibody & Cell Therapy Discovery Services
March 2, 2020
·
2 min read
Business
BioDuro Welcomes New President, Global CMC Solutions
December 6, 2019
·
4 min read
BioMidwest
BioDuro chooses SciFinder-n from CAS to enhance research productivity and shorten cycle times for client success
November 18, 2019
·
3 min read
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