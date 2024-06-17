Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform with unique mechanisms of actions which are highly differentiated from antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). MTEM is developing MT-6402, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for PD-1/PD-L1 antibody relapsed/refractory patients; MT-5111, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers; and MT-0169, which is in a Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory myeloma. Additional preclinical compounds derived from our ETB platform technology are being advanced toward clinical development. Additional information about MTEM can be obtained at www.mtem.com.