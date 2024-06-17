SUBSCRIBE
Molecular Templates, Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform with unique mechanisms of actions which are highly differentiated from antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). MTEM is developing MT-6402, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for PD-1/PD-L1 antibody relapsed/refractory patients; MT-5111, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers; and MT-0169, which is in a Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory myeloma. Additional preclinical compounds derived from our ETB platform technology are being advanced toward clinical development. Additional information about MTEM can be obtained at www.mtem.com.

9301 Amberglen Blvd, Ste 100
Austin, TX 78729
Tel: 512-869-1555
Stock Symbol: MTEM
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ
Business
Molecular Templates Forges Cancer Deal with BMS Worth up to $1.3 Billion
Eric Poma, chief executive and scientific officer for Molecular Templates, touted the partnership with BMS and its strong oncology franchise.
February 12, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: February 17-21
Mid-February had a solid number of clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
February 21, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
Clinical Catch-Up: December 9-13
It was a particularly busy week in clinical trial news, largely because of the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Here’s a look.
December 13, 2019
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
ASH Roundup: Bristol-Myers Squibb, bluebird bio, Oryzon and More
As the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting wrapped up in Orlando, Florida, there were hundreds of studies and results presented. Here’s a look at some.
December 10, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
Molecular Templates to Present at Two December 2019 Investor Conferences
Molecular Templates, Inc. announced that Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, and the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.
November 27, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Employer Resources
Top 10 Cities in the U.S. for the Job Market
New Year, fresh start? Could be. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 cities across the U.S., using 30 key indicators to evaluate their job strength. Some of those factors were job opportunities, employment growth, monthly average starting salary and employment outlook.
January 14, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Molecular Templates and Takeda to Take on Multiple Myeloma in Deal Worth up to $632 Million
Shares of Molecular Templates are up more than 52 percent in premarket trading after the company announced it has struck a deal with pharma giant Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
September 20, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Proteostasis and Roche Diagnostics Ink Huge Space in New Boston Hub
Deals
Crippled Bay Area Pharma Threshold Rockets on Reverse Merger Deal With Molecular Templates
March 17, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
Molecular Templates, Inc. Provides Interim Update
June 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update
May 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Lone Star Bio
Molecular Templates Presents Interim Data from MT-6402 Phase I Study in Patients with PD-L1+ Solid Tumors at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
April 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update
March 29, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Lone Star Bio
Molecular Templates Announces $9.5 Million Private Placement Offering and Agreement to Amend Second Tranche of July 2023 Purchase Agreement
March 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Molecular Templates, Inc. Provides Interim Update
March 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Lone Star Bio
Molecular Templates to Present at Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
February 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update
November 13, 2023
 · 
12 min read
Drug Development
Molecular Templates Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial Evaluating MT-8421, a Novel Engineered Toxin Body Targeting CTLA-4, in Advanced Solid Tumors
November 2, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Lone Star Bio
Molecular Templates to Participate in Upcoming November 2023 Investor Conferences
November 1, 2023
 · 
3 min read
