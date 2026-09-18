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Compass Pathways

NEWS
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Psychedelics
All eyes on psychedelic drugmakers as Definium, Compass near major catalysts
Definium Therapeutics’ closely watched anxiety readout could further validate its single-dose LSD candidate, while Compass Pathways advances a psilocybin program through a rolling FDA filing.
August 10, 2026
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3 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Psychedelics
Psychedelics surge again as Compass, Definium provide more clinical validation
Psychedelics are gaining momentum in depression, with one treating physician predicting that the drug class could “wipe out the SSRIs” if safety and durability hold up.
July 9, 2026
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5 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
Communication by thoughts
Psychedelics
Compass’ psilocybin depression drug works for the long haul
New data from a Phase 3 trial will further support a rolling submission for Compass Pathways’ psilocybin treatment COMP360. Patients who saw a clinically meaningful benefit on depression severity maintained response through week 26.
July 7, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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Liver cancer
Compass shares crash as ‘confounding’ survival data raise approvability questions for bispecific
While tovecimig met the main goal of progression-free survival in a Phase 2/3 trial, it did not improve overall survival.
April 27, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Modernagate Fallout, Disc’s Rejection, Compass’ Psilocybin Data, CDC’s Lost Leaders
The FDA outright refuses to review Moderna’s mRNA-based flu vaccine as CBER director Vinay Prasad’s conduct is scrutinized; Disc Medicine receives an unexpected rejection, which Prasad may also have had a hand in; Compass Pathways posts new late-stage data on its psilocybin-based depression drug; CDC is once again leaderless.
February 18, 2026
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1 min read
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Heather McKenzie
Psychedelics
Compass’ Psychedelic Shows Durability ‘In Spades’ as Path to FDA Clears
Evidence of durability of psilocybin-based COMP360 is a key point for the FDA, according to Compass Pathways Chief Medical Officer Guy Goodwin. By providing 26 weeks’ worth of such data instead of the requested 12, the company is delivering “in spades,” he said.
February 17, 2026
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3 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Psychedelics
Psychedelics Space at a ‘Tipping Point’ as Compass, Definium Gear Up To File for Approval
With Lykos’ regulatory failure now squarely in the rearview mirror, Compass Pathways and Definium are leading what one analyst suspects will be “a very big year for psychedelics.”
February 2, 2026
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7 min read
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Heather McKenzie
Man walking on a boardwalk in the fog
Depression
Compass Plots Path to FDA With ‘Meaningful’ Phase III Data for Psilocybin Drug in Depression
Although the company withheld detailed findings from the study of treatment-resistant depression, analysts at Stifel called COMP360’s efficacy “more than good enough” for registrational purposes.
June 23, 2025
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Layoffs
Compass Delays Pivotal Trial Readouts for Psilocybin in Depression, Lays Off 30% of Staff
In another delay for the psychedelic treatment space, Compass Pathways announced adjusted timelines for two Phase III trials of its psilocybin to address treatment-resistant depression.
October 31, 2024
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2 min read
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Heather McKenzie
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Compass Pathways Launches ‘Change the Tune in TRD’ in the U.S. to Advance HCP Understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression at Psych Congress 2026
September 15, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways to Participate in Investor Conferences the Week of September 14th
September 10, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways’ New 52-Week Topline Open-Label Data from Phase 3 COMP005 Trial Demonstrates Additional Benefit from Another COMP360 Dose in Part C Extending Durability Out to 1 Year
September 9, 2026
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14 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 3, 2026
September 3, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2026
August 6, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 5, 2026
August 5, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Financial Results and Business Highlights
August 5, 2026
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17 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026
July 29, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 2, 2026
July 2, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Compass Pathways Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 5, 2026
June 5, 2026
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5 min read