MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing a portfolio of innovative antibody-based products intended to extend and enhance the lives of people with cancer. We achieve this by leveraging the skills, passion, and scientific expertise of our employees and partners. Part of this mission includes providing our expertise in biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing to CDMO clients via our FDA-licensed commercial manufacturing facility. Our GMP suite utilizes single-use technology for maximum speed and flexibility and is outfitted for production of mammalian drug substance at the 500 L or 2000 L scale. In addition to manufacturing, we offer a fully customizable CDMO package with optional development services and analytical testing.

MacroGenics is committed to redefining CDMO relationships through efficient collaboration, client prioritization and transparency. Ensuring your values align with our company culture is as important to us as ensuring your process fits our facility.

If you are interested in learning more about our CDMO capabilities, come check us out in Rockville, Maryland! Reach out to schedule a meeting and tour of our facility to discuss your CDMO needs.

