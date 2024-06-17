SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing a portfolio of innovative antibody-based products intended to extend and enhance the lives of people with cancer. We achieve this by leveraging the skills, passion, and scientific expertise of our employees and partners. Part of this mission includes providing our expertise in biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing to CDMO clients via our FDA-licensed commercial manufacturing facility. Our GMP suite utilizes single-use technology for maximum speed and flexibility and is outfitted for production of mammalian drug substance at the 500 L or 2000 L scale. In addition to manufacturing, we offer a fully customizable CDMO package with optional development services and analytical testing.
MacroGenics is committed to redefining CDMO relationships through efficient collaboration, client prioritization and transparency. Ensuring your values align with our company culture is as important to us as ensuring your process fits our facility.
If you are interested in learning more about our CDMO capabilities, come check us out in Rockville, Maryland! Reach out to schedule a meeting and tour of our facility to discuss your CDMO needs.

Stock Symbol: MGNX
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ

9704 Medical Center Drive
Rockville, Maryland 20850 US
Tel: 301-354-3758
Visit website
Email Us
NEWS
Pictured: 3D illustration of antibody-drug conjugates with their toxic payloads
Drug Development
Five Deaths in Prostate Cancer Trial Send MacroGenics’ Stock Plummeting
Two of the five fatalities were found to be unrelated to MacroGenics’ investigational antibody-drug conjugate vobra duo, while the other three are still under investigation.
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Tada Images/Getty Images
Business
Gilead, MacroGenics Unite Against Hematologic Cancers in $1.7B Biobuck Deal
Gilead Sciences and MacroGenics entered into a licensing and collaboration pact worth up to $1.7 billion to develop a bispecific antibody to treat hematological cancers.
October 17, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: 7 Deaths Halt MacroGenics’ Cancer Trial, Exelixis Shines in RCC
MacroGenics’ Phase II trial shuts down after a patient death believed to be related to enoblituzumab combo, while Exelixis’ Cabometyx combo improves PFS in renal cell carcinoma.
July 15, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
MacroGenics Shutters Phase II Cancer Study Following 7 Patient Deaths
The study was assessing the investigational drug enoblituzumab as part of a combination therapy for head and neck cancer.
July 11, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Biotech Bay
Clinical Catch-Up: September 13-17
With a conference the size of ESMO, it’s impossible to cover all the exciting news, but here are many of the highlights. Here’s a look.
September 17, 2021
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Steve Worland/courtesy of eFFECTOR
Drug Development
MacroGenics’ Breast Cancer Treatment Disappoints in Phase III
The biopharmaceutical company announced the final overall survival analysis of its drug MARGENZA in SOPHIA Phase III study in adults with metastatic breast cancer.
September 8, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Ellen Bombela
FDA approved Ascendis Pharma’s Skytrofa.
FDA
FDA Approvals: Therapies for Lupus, MS, Cancer and a Genomic Alteration in Pigs
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had several approvals this week. Read on to see what the regulatory agency gave the go-ahead to.
December 17, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Policy
FDA Action Alert: MacroGenics and Amgen
As the year wraps up, there are still some PDUFA dates on the agency’s calendar. Read on for this week’s.
December 11, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioCapital
Breast Cancer: Steady Progress Being Made in New Treatments
To wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BioSpace gathered some examples of recent breakthroughs in breast cancer treatment.
October 31, 2019
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress, Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 6, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
MacroGenics Announces Achievement of $100 Million in Milestones Related to Retifanlimab Collaboration with Incyte
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
MacroGenics Provides Vobramitamab Duocarmazine Update
July 31, 2024
 · 
8 min read
BioCapital
MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 13, 2024
May 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress, First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Interim TAMARACK Phase 2 Study Data
May 9, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Business
MacroGenics Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
May 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
MacroGenics Provides Phase 2 TAMARACK Study Early Interim Safety Data and Plans for Future Disclosures
April 3, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 2023 Financial Results
March 7, 2024
 · 
13 min read
BioCapital
MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences
March 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
MacroGenics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
February 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More