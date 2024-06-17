Vaxart, Inc.
NEWS
Biopharma and life sciences companies, such as Seraxis, Verily and Vaxart, tap new members to bolster their leadership teams in roles like CMO, CTO, CCO, and more.
Researchers evaluate just how well therapeutic antibodies and antivirals work against Omicron, Vaxart’s oral vaccine shows early promise and hypertension doubles the risk of hospitalization.
Scientists from Stanford University investigated the effectiveness of an oral tablet flu vaccine called VXA-A1.1 by Vaxart, which uses cellular correlates of protection.
Biopharma companies and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
It was a busy week for clinical trial announcements. Take a look.
The drug, created by Vaxart, has just completed its Phase I trial and had submitted an Investigational New Drug application to move forward.
Clinical-stage biotech company Vaxart announced Thursday that a second dose of its oral norovirus vaccine boosted immunity in clinical trial participants who had previously received the vaccine more than a year prior.
Researchers are continuing to develop next-generation therapeutics and oral vaccines that could overcome some vaccine hesitancy. Here are some of the top producers.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for February 9, 2021.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS