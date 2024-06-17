SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Vaxart, Inc.

NEWS
Business
Movers & Shakers: Galera, Verily, Avid and More Tap New Execs
Biopharma and life sciences companies, such as Seraxis, Verily and Vaxart, tap new members to bolster their leadership teams in roles like CMO, CTO, CCO, and more.
September 1, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Fabian Sommer/Picture Alliance via Get
Drug Development
As Omicron Mutates, Researchers Compare Efficacy of Therapeutic Antibodies and Antivirals
Researchers evaluate just how well therapeutic antibodies and antivirals work against Omicron, Vaxart’s oral vaccine shows early promise and hypertension doubles the risk of hospitalization.
July 22, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
New Hope for Oral Flu Vaccine as Prime Season Descends
Scientists from Stanford University investigated the effectiveness of an oral tablet flu vaccine called VXA-A1.1 by Vaxart, which uses cellular correlates of protection.
November 19, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 27
Biopharma companies and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
August 26, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: August 2-6
It was a busy week for clinical trial announcements. Take a look.
August 6, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Vaxart Scores IND For S-Only Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
The drug, created by Vaxart, has just completed its Phase I trial and had submitted an Investigational New Drug application to move forward.
August 2, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty
Drug Development
Vaxart Sees Boosting Immunity with Oral Norovirus Vaccine Candidate, Hope for COVID-19
Clinical-stage biotech company Vaxart announced Thursday that a second dose of its oral norovirus vaccine boosted immunity in clinical trial participants who had previously received the vaccine more than a year prior.
July 29, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Drug Development
Companies Betting Oral Vaccines, Therapies Will Boost Fight Against COVID-19
Researchers are continuing to develop next-generation therapeutics and oral vaccines that could overcome some vaccine hesitancy. Here are some of the top producers.
April 28, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
2021 Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: February 9
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for February 9, 2021.
February 8, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Vaxart to Host Second Quarter 2024 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on August 8
August 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Vaxart, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 23, 2024
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 13, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Vaxart to Host First Quarter 2024 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on May 13
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Vaxart Announces Positive Results for Its Bivalent Norovirus Vaccine Candidate in Lactating Mothers
April 30, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Vaxart to Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2024 on April 3
March 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Vaxart, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
March 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 14, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Vaxart to Host Full Year 2023 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on March 14
March 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More