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Encoded Therapeutics

341 Oyster Point Blvd. South San Francisco CA 94080 US
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IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics Raises $275 Million in Series F Financing to Advance ETX101 Through Pivotal Development and Accelerate its Precision Genetic Medicines Neurology Pipeline
September 9, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from POLARIS Phase 1/2 Trials of ETX101 Gene Therapy in Dravet Syndrome at the 16th European Epilepsy Congress
September 8, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics to Present New Data on ETX101 Gene Therapy for Dravet Syndrome at the 16th European Epilepsy Congress
September 2, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics Presents New Clinical Data from POLARIS Phase 1/2 Trials of ETX101 Gene Therapy in Dravet Syndrome at the ASGCT 2026 Presidential Symposium
May 13, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data at ASGCT 2026 Highlighting Precision Vector Engineering Across Neurology Programs
May 12, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Study of ETX101 for Dravet Syndrome and Reports Broader Portfolio Progress
May 6, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics to Present ETX101 Data in Dravet Syndrome at the 2026 ASGCT Presidential Symposium
April 28, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics Announces FDA Alignment, Initiation of Pivotal Study, and ASGCT Presidential Symposium Presentation of ETX101 in Dravet Syndrome
March 25, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted to ETX101 for the Treatment of Dravet Syndrome
January 12, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Encoded Therapeutics Highlights Progress in Dravet Syndrome Program and Pipeline Ahead of Company Presentation at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 9, 2026
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5 min read