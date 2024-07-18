Compounding Pharmacy Market to Hit US$ 31.77 Billion by 2034

The global compounding pharmacy market size was evaluated at US$ 15.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around US$ 31.77 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034. The U.S. compounding pharmacy market size is expected to hit around USD 10.38 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.

The compounding pharmacy market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing reliance of hospitals and medical practices on these pharmacies to produce customized drugs that address specific clinical needs when FDA-approved medications are unavailable. Healthcare providers are able to write prescriptions for compounded products, which patients can then fill at pharmacies.

Compounding Pharmacy Market Overview

The compounding pharmacy market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the unique ability of these pharmacies to produce custom-made medications that meet specific patient needs. Unlike retail or hospital pharmacies, which typically sell medicines manufactured by pharmaceutical companies, compounding pharmacies create tailored drug formulations using pure, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients in FDA-registered facilities. These pharmacies are regulated by state pharmacy boards, with the FDA overseeing drug safety and the DEA managing controlled substances within compounded drugs. Federal and state authorities also ensure the compliance of labs and equipment.

· In July 2022, Fagron expanded its US sterile compounding footprint with an East coast acquisition.

· In October 2023, FarmaKeio Custom Compounding enhanced healthcare services through the acquisition of a state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy.

Key Highlights

· North America region has captured 44.13% of revenue share in 2023.

· By compounding types, the PIA segment has accounted revenue share of 38% in 2023.

· By sterility, the sterile segment has generated revenue share of 58.8% in 2023.

· By age, the adult segment has accounted revenue share of 44.5% in 2023.

· By therapeutic area, the pain management segment has accounted revenue share of around 33.6% in 2023.

Why is North America dominating the compounding pharmacy market?

North America holds the largest share of the compounding pharmacy market, with approximately 56,000 community-based pharmacies in the U.S., of which about 7,500 offer dedicated compounding services. Estimates indicate that over 32,000 pharmacies in the U.S. provide some form of compounding, and approximately 40% of compounding professionals work exclusively in pharmacies that focus on compounding. In Canada, the Association of Compounding Pharmacists of Canada plays a pivotal role in promoting compounding pharmacy practices and supporting independent compounding pharmacists. Canadian pharmacists integrate drug compounding as a core part of their profession, tailoring medications into specially flavored liquids, topical creams, transdermal gels, suppositories, and other dosage forms to meet patients’ unique needs. This practice is regulated by the respective regulatory authorities in each province and territory, ensuring a high standard of pharmaceutical care.

· In March 2024, CleanroomsUSA and ViTalent announced a partnership to provide an end-to-end solution for the compounding pharmacy market.

Europe holds a significant share of the compounding pharmacy market, with EU countries bearing primary responsibility for organizing and delivering health services and medical care. EU health policy complements national policies, ensuring health protection across all member states and fostering the development of a stronger Health Union. This coordinated approach enhances the effectiveness of compounding pharmacies, which play a crucial role in meeting the specific therapeutic needs of patients through tailored medications. The robust regulatory framework and collaborative efforts among EU countries contribute to the growth and stability of the compounding pharmacy market in the region.

By Product

In the compounding pharmacies market, the oral medications segment dominates due to the non-invasive nature of oral drug delivery, which is preferred for its ease of administration and patient compliance. Oral drug delivery circumvents the pain and discomfort associated with injections and reduces the risk of contamination. Factors influencing oral drug absorption include drug solubility, mucosal permeability, and stability within the gastrointestinal tract. Approximately 60% of established small-molecule drug products are administered orally, and oral formulations account for about 90% of the global pharmaceutical market for human use. This dominance underscores the importance of oral drug delivery technology in the pharmaceutical industry, driving growth and innovation in the compounding pharmacy market.

The Liquid Preparations segment is poised to be the fastest-growing segment in the compounding pharmacy market during the forecast period. Liquid formulations, including solutions, suspensions, and emulsions, enhance drug solubility and bioavailability by increasing the drug’s surface area, leading to improved absorption and therapeutic efficacy. Liquid dosage forms often provide a quicker onset of action compared to solid forms such as tablets or capsules, as they are rapidly absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract and swiftly distributed throughout the body. These formulations offer dosing flexibility, facilitating the customization of medication regimens for individual patients. Precise measurement and accurate dose adjustments in liquid forms are particularly advantageous for administering medications to children and patients with specific dosage requirements, thereby driving the segment’s growth.

By Pharmacy Type

The 503A segment has dominated the compounding pharmacy market, driven by the regulatory framework and industry best practices outlined in the FDA’s guidelines. The 503A Compounding provides an essential overview of FDA regulations and guidance necessary for safe compounding, helping pharmacies comply with the requirements of FD&C Act Section 503A. In 2022, the FDA further reinforced this regulatory framework by issuing final guidance on animal drug compounding from bulk substances, which established a system akin to the 503A/503B compounding framework. This regulatory clarity and structure ensure the safety and efficacy of compounded medications, thereby bolstering the prominence and reliability of the 503A segment in the compounding market.

By Sterility

The non-sterile segment dominated the compounding pharmacies market, accounting for the largest market share. Non-sterile compounding is critical for providing tailored therapy to patients who cannot use commercially available formulations due to specific dosing requirements, allergies, or rare diseases. This segment ensures patient benefit while mitigating risks such as contamination, infection, and incorrect dosing. Non-sterile compounding addresses a broad range of therapeutic needs, offering customized solutions that enhance patient care and satisfaction, thereby driving its dominance in the compounding pharmacy market.

The sterile segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Sterile compounding involves preparing custom medications in a sterile environment to prevent contamination and ensure patient safety, a service offered exclusively by compounding pharmacies. Providing sterile compounding requires specialized training for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, highlighting the expertise and precision necessary for this segment. The increasing demand for sterile compounded medications, driven by the need for contamination-free and safe pharmaceutical preparations, is propelling the growth of this segment in the compounding pharmacy market.

By Therapeutic Area

The other segment, encompassing oncology, hematology, dental, and other specialties, dominated the compounding pharmacy market. Chemo compounding, a key component of this segment, involves creating customized medications for cancer treatment, tailored to the unique needs of each patient considering their comorbidities, genetic makeup, daily habits, and health history. Oncology patients, including those battling lymphoma or breast cancer, are often prescribed antineoplastic drugs, which are capable of destroying rapidly dividing cells, including cancer cells. Specialty compounding pharmacies manipulate existing drugs to create personalized treatments for specific patients, without replicating commercial medications. This capability to provide tailored therapeutic solutions positions the other segment as a critical and leading component of the compounding pharmacy market.

The pain management segment is poised for growth in the forecast period, driven by the customization capabilities of compounding pharmacies in creating tailored analgesics for patients. Compounded formulations can include a variety of ingredients such as amantadine, amitriptyline, benzocaine, baclofen, clonidine, diclofenac, lidocaine, ketoprofen, and tetracaine, formulated to deliver concentrated pain relief directly at the application site. These formulations enable healthcare providers to prescribe low-dose or multi-drug combinations that target multiple pain pathways, optimizing pain relief for individual patients. This flexibility and precision in addressing diverse pain management needs reinforce the significance of compounding pharmacies in the pain management therapeutic area, driving anticipated growth in the segment.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Customization and Physician Need

The compounding pharmacy market is propelled by the practice of traditional compounding, where pharmacists create personalized medications from raw ingredients based on individual patient prescriptions. Federal law grants pharmacists this authority to meet specific patient needs that commercially manufactured drugs may not address adequately. Physicians rely on compounded medications when standard drug strengths or forms are unsuitable for patients, aligning with personalized treatment plans. This customization capability fosters growth in the compounding pharmacy sector, catering to the demand for tailored therapeutic solutions and enhancing patient outcomes through individualized medication formulations. Source:

Restraint

Safety Concerns and Regulatory Standards

The compounding pharmacy market faces constraints due to concerns over the safety and efficacy of compounded drugs compared to traditional FDA-approved medications. Some compounding pharmacies may make misleading claims about the safety or effectiveness of their products, as these drugs are not subject to the rigorous review and quality standards required for FDA-approved drugs. While compounded medications play a crucial role in meeting specific patient needs, their regulatory status and potential risks limit broader market growth. Addressing these concerns through enhanced transparency and adherence to quality standards is essential to sustain trust and support continued growth in the compounding pharmacy sector.

Opportunity

Advancing Personalized Medicine

The evolution towards personalized medicine has significantly benefited the compounding pharmacy market, as healthcare increasingly values tailored treatments to meet individual patient needs. Compounding pharmacies excel in customizing medications by adjusting dosage, form, or ingredients according to a patient’s unique health profile or preferences. This capability fills a critical gap left by mass-produced pharmaceuticals, offering solutions that are not readily available through standard medications. As personalized medicine gains prominence, compounding pharmacies are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for specialized therapeutic options, thereby expanding their role and contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Recent Developments

· In May 2024, Empower Pharmacy revealed a brand refresh, marking the beginning of a new era focused on growth and innovation amid the rise of consumer-driven telehealth care.

· In April 2024, Myonex acquired Saveway Compounding Pharmacy.

· In March 2024, Medios acquired the Dutch market leader in pharmaceutical compounding services.

Key Players in the Compounding Pharmacy Market

· Triangle compounding pharmacy

· Fagron

· B. Braun melsungen ag

· Fresenius kabi ag

· Pencol Compounding Pharmacy

· US Compounding Inc.

· Avella specialty pharmacy

· Institutional pharmacy solutions, llc

· Pharmedium services llc

· Vertisis custom pharmacy

Market Segmentation

· By Pharmacy Type

o 503A

o 503B

· By Product

o Oral

§ Capsules

§ Granules

§ Tablets

§ Powder

§ Others

o Liquid Preparations

§ Emulsion

§ Syrup

§ Solutions

§ Suspension

§ Others

o Topical

§ Gels

§ Ointments

§ Creams

§ Pastes

§ Others

o Rectal

§ Enema

§ Suppositories

§ Others

o Ophthalmic

o Nasal

o Otic

· By Sterility

o Sterile

o Non-Sterile

· By Compounding Type

o Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

o Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

o Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

o Others

· By Therapeutic Area

o Hormone Replacement

o Pain Management

o Dermatology

o Pediatrics

o Urology

o Others

· By End-User

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Specialty Clinics

o Others

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

