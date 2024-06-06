Clinical Trials Market Size US$ 90.59 Billion by 2033 and CAGR 4.67%

The global clinical trials market size was evaluated at US$ 57.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 90.59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2024 to 2033. Clinical trials serve as crucial mechanisms for addressing questions regarding the efficacy and safety of medical treatments, ultimately enhancing the health and quality of life for patients.

Clinical Trials Market Overview

The clinical trials market is experiencing rapid growth, serving as essential research studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of medical, surgical, or behavioral interventions in individuals. These trials play a pivotal role in determining the safety and effectiveness of new treatments or preventive measures, ranging from drugs to medical devices. Often, clinical trials compare new interventions with existing treatments to assess their relative benefits and risks. Volunteers, including individuals of all ages, participate in these trials to test various medical interventions, including drugs, surgical procedures, and preventive care measures. With careful design, review, and approval processes in place, clinical trials contribute significantly to advancing medical knowledge and improving human health outcomes.

In September 2023, the FDA initiated a pilot program to accelerate the development of therapies for rare diseases, underscoring its dedication to addressing unmet medical needs.

Key Insights

North America has accounted market share of 53.48% in 2023.

Asia Pacific region is growing at a CAGR 7.16% during the forecast period.

By phases, phase III has accounted largest market share of 48.93% in 2023.

By study design, the interventional study segment has captured largest market share of 77.77% in 2023.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment has held a highest market share 38.10% in 2023.

Regional Stance

The clinical trials market exhibits dominance in North America, primarily attributable to the region's high prevalence of chronic disorders and its cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure. The U.S. clinical trials market size was valued at USD 27.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 39.24 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 3.50% from 2024 to 2033. According to data from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) as of January 2024, the United States alone accounted for 20,465 ongoing clinical trials, reflecting a significant portion of global trial activity. Worldwide, NLM reported a total of 65,474 trials recruiting subjects, underscoring the substantial contribution of North America to the global clinical trials landscape. While clinical trials are mandated by the FDA for all new treatments, including drugs, medical devices, vaccines, and gene therapies, they also yield invaluable data instrumental in guiding healthcare decisions beyond regulatory requirements.

In January 2024, Sanofi announced its acquisition of Inhibrx, Inc., enhancing its pipeline with a potential best-in-class rare disease asset for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

In May 2022, GSK revealed its plan to acquire clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Affinivax, Inc., reinforcing its presence in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience rapid growth in the clinical trials market, emerging as a key hotspot for such activities. In 2021, APAC contributed nearly 50% of new clinical trial endeavors globally and is expected to surpass trials conducted in the rest of the world (ROW) by 2022. Notably, there has been a significant increase in early phase trials conducted in APAC, indicative of a notable shift in trial dynamics. The region has also taken a leading role in cell and gene clinical trials, accounting for a substantial portion of new trials in the first half of 2022.