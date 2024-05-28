Cell and Tissue Preservation Market to Reach Valuation Around USD 11.98 Bn by 2033

The global cell and tissue preservation market was evaluated at USD 4.22 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain valuation around USD 11.98 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.01% from 2024 to 2033. The growth of the cell and tissue preservation market is propelled by several factors. Long-term storage of cells or tissues at low temperatures can lead to alterations in their functioning, underscoring the importance of effective preservation techniques.

Key Insights

North America has accounted 40.14% revenue share in 2023.

U.S. cell and tissue preservation market size was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 3.55 billion by 2033.

U.S. cell and tissue preservation market is growing at a CAGR of 11.59% from 2024 to 2033.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By type, the cell segment has accounted 53% revenue share in 2023.

By type, the tissue segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the therapeutics segment has accounted revenue share of 40% in 2023.

By application, the IVF treatment segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product, the equipment segment dominated the market in 2023.

By end-user, the biobanks segment dominated the market with revenue share of 68% in 2023.

Market Overview

The cell and tissue preservation market is experiencing rapid growth driven by preservation of cells is fundamental in cell culture, with freezing being the most effective method for animal cells using liquid nitrogen or cryogenic freezers. This biologically inert state allows cells to be preserved for extended periods, addressing the growing need for human tissues and organs for transplantation. Preservation processes typically involve specialized solutions containing isotonic saline-based solutions, cryoprotective agents (CPAs) like DMSO or glycerol, and sometimes proteins such as fetal bovine serum or human albumin.

Determining the optimal composition for different cell types is crucial for successful preservation. In advancements, existing preservation methods like slow freezing, vitrification, dry state preservation, and hypothermic/normothermic storage still have limitations that hinder their widespread clinical deployment. Addressing these challenges and developing efficient preservation methodologies is vital for unlocking the full potential of biomedical applications in the cell and tissue preservation market.

Regional Stance

North America emerged as the dominant force in the cell and tissue preservation market, driven by the robust healthcare ecosystem of the United States. The American healthcare system's substantial investments in medical research and pharmaceutical development have yielded groundbreaking discoveries and enhanced treatments across various domains. With the United States leading the world in new drug and medical devices approvals and boasting the highest number of Nobel laureates in chemistry and medicine, the region sets a benchmark for innovation and scientific excellence. The advanced degree of medical specialization in the U.S. further solidifies its position as a global leader in healthcare. These factors collectively contribute to North America's prominence in the cell and tissue preservation market, reflecting its unparalleled commitment to advancing medical science and improving patient care.