Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 232.06 Billion by 2033

According to latest report, the global cancer biological therapy market size was estimated at USD 107.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 232.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated market with the largest revenue share of 36.00% in 2023.

The Biological therapy, also known as biotherapy or immunotherapy, harnesses the body's natural immune system to combat diseases like cancer and other conditions.

Biological therapy for cancer has spurred rapid growth within the healthcare market. Utilizing the body's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells, this innovative treatment approach spans various cancer types, effectively slowing tumor growth and curbing metastasis. Compared to traditional treatments, biological therapy often results in fewer toxic side effects, enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life. Key to this therapy are biological response modifiers (BRMs), which are produced in larger quantities through advanced laboratory techniques.

This capability not only supports cancer treatment but also extends to managing conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, highlighting the expanding applications and market potential of biological therapies. It has emerged as a significant growth factor in the cancer biological therapy market by offering targeted treatments that can enhance the body's ability to fight diseases effectively. Biological therapies are increasingly utilized to mitigate side effects associated with conventional treatments, thereby expanding their therapeutic applications and market demand.

In May 2024, Amgen announced FDA approval of IMDELLTRA (tarlatamab-dlle) for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) after disease progression on platinum-based chemotherapy, expanding therapeutic options for this aggressive cancer type.

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Key Takeaways

By product, the monoclonal antibodies segment has captured revenue share of 39% in 2023.

By route of administration, the injectable segment has held 42.5% revenue share in 2023.

Oral segment has accounted revenue share of over 62.5% in 2022 and it is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033.

The phase II segment is projected to expand at the largest growth rate in 2023.

The vaccine type segment is forecasted to grow at the largest growth between 2024 to 2033.

The specialized cancer treatment centers distribution channel segment dominates the market.

The hospitals and clinics distribution channel is the fastest-growing segment of the global market.

U.S. Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size & Trends

The U.S. cancer biological therapy market size was USD 27.01 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 29.24 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 59.71 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.26% from 2024 to 2033.