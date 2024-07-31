Biosensors Market Size to Exceed USD 58.44 Billion by 2033

The global biosensors market size was evaluated at USD 28.44 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around USD 58.44 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2033. The biosensors market is experiencing significant growth due to its wide range of applications aimed at improving quality of life. Key areas include environmental monitoring, disease detection, food safety, defense, and drug discovery. One major application is the detection of biomolecules, which serve as indicators of disease or drug targets.

Biosensors Market at a Glance

The biosensors market is expanding rapidly, driven by their widespread use in biomedical diagnosis and a variety of other applications such as point-of-care monitoring of treatment and disease progression, environmental monitoring, food control, drug discovery, forensics, and biomedical research. Biosensors, which integrate biological sensing elements with transducers to turn data into electrical signals, allow for sensitive and selective detection of a variety of analytes. This adaptability makes it useful for illness monitoring, drug discovery, and detecting contaminants, disease-causing bacteria, and disease markers in bodily fluids (blood, urine, saliva, sweat). The market’s growth is fueled by the need for precise and reliable detection techniques in a variety of industries, underscoring biosensors’ critical role in improving healthcare and safety.

Key Insights

· North America biosensors market size was estimated at USD 11.25 billion in 2023 and it is projected to surpass around USD 18.73 billion by 2030.

· The U.S. biosensors market size is expected to hit around USD 15.50 billion by 2033 and growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2033.

· Europe biosensors market size was valued at USD 6.79 billion in 2023 and is expanding at a CAGR of 7.7%.

· Asia Pacific biosensors market size was valued at USD 5.74 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.06 billion by 2030.

Regional Stance

North America, particularly the United States, dominates the biosensors market. With a population exceeding 330 million, the US boasts one of the most complex and dynamic healthcare systems globally, characterized by intricate relationships among providers, payers, and patients. Constantly evolving, the American healthcare system is renowned for its rapid access to a highly subspecialized network of physicians who leverage cutting-edge procedures and medications. The US commitment to increasing healthcare accessibility through new policies, coupled with substantial investments in research, has propelled it to the forefront of medical innovation. These factors contribute to the region’s leadership in the development and utilization of advanced biosensors, driving market growth.

Europe is projected to develop at the fastest rate in the biosensors market during the forecast period. Medical technology is a pivotal driver of Europe’s economic health, providing quality employment and significantly enhancing the region’s trade balance. With over 500,000 products, services, and solutions available, and more than 32,000 medical technology companies 95% of which are SMEs Europe is a hub for medical device innovation. The European Union is advancing a common cloud-based surveillance architecture for CBRN-related threats, where the integration of biosensors could enhance interoperability among European ground troops. This dynamic environment, marked by innovation and collaboration, underpins Europe’s rapid market expansion.

Recent Breakthroughs in Biosensors Market

· In August 2023, new biosensing transistors were developed that can adhere to internal organs like tape, making stable, suture-free medical monitoring within the body a reality.

· In July 2022, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., SD Biosensor, Inc., and SJL Partners LLC (“SJL”) announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly formed affiliate vehicle of the Consortium acquired Meridian in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.53 billion.

Biosensors Market Dynamics

Driver

Advancements in Electrochemical Biosensors for Medicine and Personal Health Care

The primary focus of biosensors lies in medicine, clinical applications, and diagnostics. Electrochemical biosensors are extensively used in biochemical labs and clinics for monitoring and measuring glucose and lactic acid levels. In the personal health care sector, commercial biosensors for self-monitoring blood glucose are gaining popularity. The advantage of these biosensors is that they ensure uncontaminated and undiluted blood samples, providing more accurate results. Historically, self-monitoring devices were single use, but recent advancements have introduced reusable sensors, enhanced patient care and driving growth in the biosensors market.

Restraint

Challenges of Optical Biosensors

Optical biosensors, their rapid and accurate detection capabilities for pathogens and organic pollutants in water, face several disadvantages that limit market growth. Key challenges include issues with sensitivity, selectivity, and durability, as well as their relatively large size, high cost, and lack of complete integration. These factors pose significant barriers to widespread adoption. Future research is focused on developing compact, affordable, and user-friendly optical biosensors to address these limitations and enhance their market potential.

Opportunity

Expanding Potential of Emerging Biosensor Technologies

The development of biosensor devices has sparked tremendous interest in developing technologies and tools, which have applications in biomedicine, drug discovery, food safety, and environmental monitoring. Biosensors’ advancement is being pushed by their great analytical skills in a variety of industries, including medicine, the food industry, environmental monitoring, metabolism, agriculture, the military, and security. Biosensors’ great appeal is due to their advantages, which include rapid analysis, high sensitivity, low sample demand and preparation, and ease of use when compared to established analytical procedures. These advantages generate significant growth opportunities in the biosensors industry, emphasizing the need for additional innovation and application expansion.

Report Highlights

By Technology

The electrochemical segment holds the highest market share in biosensors, owing to its ability to directly convert biological events into electronic signals. Electrochemical biosensors are favored for their robustness, easy miniaturization, excellent detection limits, minimal analyte volume requirements, and usability in turbid biofluids with optically absorbing and fluorescing compounds. The emergence of additional breakthrough applications in electrochemical biosensing has been hindered by several factors. Recently developed electrochemical biosensors, incorporating new components such as nanoparticles as electrochemical labels for DNA sensing, are driving innovation and expanding the potential applications of this technology.

The optical segment is the fastest-growing segment of the biosensors market. An optical biosensor is a compact analytical device that integrates a biorecognition sensing element with an optical transducer system, utilizing various biological materials such as enzymes, antibodies, antigens, receptors, nucleic acids, whole cells, and tissues. Optical biosensors are poised for significant growth in the healthcare, biomedical, and biopharmaceutical sectors due to their ability to provide new analytical tools with reduced size and facilitate large-scale, high-throughput sensitive screening of a wide range of samples for numerous parameters. This advancement enhances the capabilities for comprehensive and efficient analysis, driving their rapid adoption and market expansion.

By Application

The medical segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the biosensors market. Biosensors are extensively utilized in tracking and monitoring waste, diagnostic, and psychiatric diagnoses for patient management and health monitoring. Their prime applications are found in the medical, healthcare, and clinical services sectors. Medical and biotechnology researchers have focused on diagnostics and understanding diseases, leveraging biosensors for their ability to identify biomarkers at low concentrations. This capability has driven significant advancements in basic and clinical science, enhancing the predictive role of biosensors in diagnosis, prognosis, and disease development. This pivotal role underscores the medical segment’s dominance in biosensor market revenue.

The agriculture biosensors segment is the fastest-growing segment of the biosensors market. Biosensors play a crucial role in sustainable agriculture by enabling continuous monitoring and early detection of disease outbreaks, which can be averted to protect crop and animal health. They are essential for monitoring food risk factors such as pesticides, veterinary medications, heavy metals, pathogens, poisons, and illegal additives. Agricultural applications of biosensors include assessing toxins in soils and crops, detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases in crops and animals, online monitoring of key food processing parameters, measuring animal reproduction, and screening for veterinary drugs. This wide range of applications is driving rapid growth in the agricultural biosensors market.

By End User

The point-of-care (POC) testing segment has achieved significant market share in the biosensors market. POC biosensors are compact, scaled-down devices designed to detect diseases near the patient, thereby reducing therapeutic turnaround time. The determination of blood sugar levels for diabetes monitoring is the most widely used and commercially available POC biosensor, known for its self-usable convenience. This segment’s growth is driven by the demand for rapid, accurate, and user-friendly diagnostic tools that enhance patient care and streamline medical processes.

The food industry segment is the fastest-growing segment in the biosensors market. Biosensors in the food industry are employed to analyze nutrients, detect natural toxins and antinutrients, monitor food processing, and identify genetically modified organisms. Utilizing enzymatic and immunogenic reactions, these biosensors can determine the levels of pesticides, antibiotics, proteins, B complex vitamins, and fatty acids in foods. The increasing demand for food safety, quality control, and nutritional analysis drives the rapid adoption and growth of biosensors in this sector, highlighting their critical role in enhancing food industry standards.

Biosensors Market Top Key Players

· Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

· Abbott Laboratories

· Biosensors International Group Ltd.

· DuPont Biosensor Materials

· Pinnacle Technologies Inc.

· Johnson & Johnson

· Molecular Devices Corporation

· QTL Biodetection LLC

· TDK Corporation

· Zimmer & Peacock AS

Market Segmentation

· By Technology

o Thermal

o Electrochemical

o Piezoelectric

o Optical

· By Application

o Medical

§ Cholesterol

§ Blood glucose

§ Blood gas analyzer

§ Pregnancy testing

§ Drug discovery

§ Infectious disease

o Food Toxicity

o Bioreactor

o Agriculture

o Environment

o Others

· By End User

o Home Healthcare Diagnostics

o PoC Testing

o Food Industry

o Research Laboratories

o Security and Bio-defense

· By Type

o Cholesterol

o Blood Glucose

o Blood Gas Analyzer

o Pregnancy Testing

o Drug Discovery

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

