TriLink Awarded Phase II Grant For Structure-Free DNA And RNA

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), a leading provider of custom nucleic acid-based compounds, has been awarded STTR Phase II funding to continue its collaboration with Dr. Howard Gamper of Thomas Jefferson University. In the second phase of the “Structure-Free DNA and RNA” development program, TriLink and Dr. Gamper look to further improve the efficiency of hybridization between short oligonucleotide probes and long DNA and RNA targets, which often have a high degree of secondary structure and reduced accessibility to the probes. Current strategies to overcome these problems, such as fragmentation of the target or use of multiple probes, have not been effective.

Phase I studies performed by Dr. Gamper and TriLink demonstrated that certain base analogs, when incorporated into an enzymatically synthesized pseudo-complementary target, can significantly reduce secondary structure and enhance accessibility of the pseudocomplementary target sequence to short probes. Improvements to the specificity and efficiency of hybridization are crucial to the emerging technology of microarray analysis, which has numerous potential applications, including sequencing, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) and mutation detection, and discrimination between alleles.

“This Phase II award is evidence of our ability to develop innovative technologies in the realm of DNA and RNA hybridization,” said Dr. Richard Hogrefe, CEO and President of TriLink. “We are very pleased to be collaborating with Dr. Gamper on this project.”

In this collaboration, TriLink’s role in the development of the Structure-Free DNA and RNA technology draws upon its expertise in the design and synthesis of modified nucleoside triphosphates, while Dr. Gamper’s role involves identifying the best nucleotide candidates which can be enzymatically incorporated into pseudo-complementary nucleic acid targets for improved hybridization performance.

Overall, this technology greatly improves many of the limitations of existing hybridization strategies. By diminishing the degree of secondary structure in long DNA and RNA sequences, more reproducible and accurate performance can be obtained in hybridization-based assays.

About TriLink

TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. manufactures custom oligonucleotides, nucleoside triphosphates, and synthesis reagents to the research, diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, it offers radiolabeling services for pharmacokinetic studies, custom chemistry and contract research services, and GMP production facilities for oligos and small molecules. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research.

