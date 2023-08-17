ATCC Hires New Chief Financial Officer

Scott Boller, CPA, brings more than 25 years of financial and accounting leadership in the tech, software, and pharmaceutical industries to ATCC.

ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced the appointment of Scott Boller, CPA, MBA, as its new chief financial officer (CFO). In this role, Mr. Boller will work with executive leadership to manage external reporting and auditing requirements, oversee major contracts, forecasting, budgeting of business operations, and serve as assistant treasurer of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors.

“We are excited to have Mr. Boller join us and contribute to the development and analysis of our financial and long-range operating plans,” said ATCC Chairman and CEO Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, PhD. “With his unique background, strategic and diverse perspective, Mr. Boller will be a strong asset to ATCC as we continue to serve our diverse global customer constituencies and regulatory environment.”

Mr. Boller joins ATCC from SOFIE, a molecular diagnostics and therapeutics company in Dulles, Virginia, focused on radiopharmaceuticals, where he most recently held the position of CFO. In this role, he oversaw the Finance and Purchasing teams, implemented new innovations to improve budgeting and forecasting, and developed a 10-year financial model. Previously, Mr. Boller held roles of increasing responsibility at several software companies, AOL, and US Airways.

He received his Master of Business Administration in Finance from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, his bachelor’s degree in East Asian Studies from the State University of New York at Albany and is a certified public accountant. Mr. Boller also studied Korean language at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and served in a U.S. Army intelligence unit.

“I have spent most of my career working in finance and accounting for various industries and am excited to now use my expertise at ATCC to support the future of life science and biotechnology,” said Mr. Boller. “I look forward to working closely with the executive leadership team to grow the company’s global footprint so that the scientific community can achieve incredible breakthroughs using our high-quality biomaterials and services.”