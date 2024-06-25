Asthma Therapeutics Market Size to Hit USD 45.96 Billion by 2033

According to latest report, the global asthma therapeutics market size was USD 27.19 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 28.66 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 45.96 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.39% from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the market and accounted for a share of 51.00% in 2023.

The global asthma therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of asthma and the rising demand for effective treatment options. Asthma, a chronic respiratory condition characterized by airway inflammation and bronchoconstriction, affects millions worldwide, leading to substantial healthcare costs and impacting the quality of life of patients. The market encompasses a wide range of products, including inhalers, nebulizers, biologics, and oral medications, aimed at managing symptoms and preventing asthma attacks.

The rising incidence of asthma globally, attributed to factors such as urbanization, pollution, and lifestyle changes, is a major driver for the asthma therapeutics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma affects approximately 235 million people worldwide, with a significant number of new cases reported annually.

Enhanced awareness campaigns and improved diagnostic techniques are leading to earlier and more accurate detection of asthma, increasing the patient pool eligible for therapeutic interventions. Healthcare organizations and governments are actively promoting asthma management and prevention strategies.

Asthma Therapeutics Market Key Takeaways

The anti-inflammatory segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of 62.77% in 2023

The combination therapy segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

The inhalers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

The inhaled route of administration segment led the industry in 2023.

The inhaled route of administration segment accounted for the largest revenue share 48.00 in 2023.

The oral segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Asthma Therapeutics Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The U.S. asthma therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 10.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 18.46 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.