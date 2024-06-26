Antidiabetics Market Size to Reach USD 263.12 Billion by 2033

According to latest report, the global antidiabetics market size was USD 82.85 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 93.00 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 263.12 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 12.25% from 2024 to 2033. The North America market accounted for the largest share of 42.11% in 2023.

Get Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8566

The global antidiabetics market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing awareness about diabetes management, advancements in pharmaceutical technology, and a growing elderly population. This market encompasses various products used to manage diabetes, including insulin, oral hypoglycaemic agents, and non-insulin injectable drugs.

The incidence of diabetes is on the rise globally, with significant increases in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes cases. Factors contributing to this trend include unhealthy lifestyles, obesity, genetic predisposition, and aging populations. Increased awareness about diabetes and its complications has led to earlier diagnosis and treatment. Governments, healthcare organizations, and pharmaceutical companies are actively involved in educational campaigns and screening programs, further driving market growth.

Antidiabetics Market Key Takeaways

The North America region has accounted highest market share of around 42.11% in 2023.

Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

GLP-1 receptor agonists segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 35.96% and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2033.

Diabetes type 2 segment dominated the market in 2023 with a market share of 79.91% and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

Intravenous segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 42.81%.

Subcutaneous segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share of 50.11% in 2023.

Online pharmacies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

Growth Factors

The rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles are driving the growth of the market.

The antidiabetics market is observed to be driven with the rising investments in research and development activities.

The rising glucose intolerance in the population and the growing prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the younger population also enhance the growth of the market.

The rising government initiatives for controlling the growing number of diabetes patients with the awareness campaign by the various regional governments is driving the growth of the antidiabetics market.

U.S. Antidiabetics Market Size and Companies

The U.S. antidiabetics market size was estimated at USD 34.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 98.37 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

North America market accounted for the largest share of 42.11% in 2023. The region has a notably high prevalence of diabetes, primarily type 2 diabetes, which has increased due to lifestyle changes and an aging population. Additionally, the region’s well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure allow for extensive diabetes management and treatment options, contributing to the market's dominance. North America is home to several prominent pharmaceutical companies and research institutions specializing in diabetic care and innovation. These organizations continuously develop and introduce new antidiabetic drugs and technologies, fostering growth in the market.