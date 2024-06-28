AI In Drug Discovery Market Size to Expand US$ 11.93 Bn by 2033

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market was evaluated at US$ 1.70 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 11.93 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2033. The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to mitigate the significant financial burdens and potential setbacks associated with traditional virtual screening (VS) methods.

AI In Drug Discovery Market Overview

The rapid growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is driven by its transformative impact across various stages of the drug discovery pipeline, including computational approaches like de novo design and property prediction. Contemporary AI methods such as graph neural networks, reinforcement learning, and generative models, alongside structure-based methods like molecular dynamics simulations and molecular docking, significantly enhance drug discovery applications and the analysis of drug responses.

Open-source databases and AI-based software tools facilitate drug design, challenges in molecule representation, data collection, complexity, labeling, and label disparities. The digitization of medical records, clinical trials, precision medicine, drug discovery, and health policy stands to benefit immensely from these data-driven methods. Novel analytical methods and computational advances have radically transformed drug discovery, with recent progress sparking significant interest in AI applications to improve de novo molecular design, optimization, structure-based drug design, and both pre-clinical and clinical development.

AI has revolutionized drug discovery and development, enabling researchers to predict the bioactivity of drugs more efficiently. By leveraging advanced methodologies such as quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) modeling and molecular docking, AI enhances the accuracy and speed of bioactivity predictions for various compounds. This technological advancement drives substantial growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market, offering a more cost-effective and reliable approach to drug development.

In December 2023, Merck launched the first-ever AI solution to integrate drug discovery and synthesis.

Report Highlights

North America region has accounted market share of around 56.18% in 2023.

The APAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2024 to 2033.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment has accounted market share of 21% in 2023.

Based on application, the drug optimization and repurposing segment has captured market share of 51% in 2023.

The U.S. AI in drug discovery market size was valued at USD 670 million in 2023.

The U.S. AI in drug discovery market is expected to reach around USD 4,950 million by 2033 with a CAGR of 22.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Regional Stance

North America, particularly Canada, is poised to represent the largest share of the AI in drug discovery market. The integration of AI in the drug research and development process ensures that Canada remains agile in meeting its population's health needs and preparing for future pandemics and emergencies. The Government of Canada is firmly committed to adopting cutting-edge technologies to accelerate drug discovery and develop effective treatments for Canadians.