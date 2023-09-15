Therapeutic Solutions International Subsidiary Discloses Potential Solution to Immunotherapy Resistance in Cancer by “Healing Tumor” Before Killing It

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI) announced today new data and a patent filing from its Subsidiary Company Res Nova Bio which, according to Company scientists, is a potential breakthrough in the field of immunotherapy of cancer.

The conventional dogma, which is supported by numerous well performed studies, is that stem cell administration helps cancer to grow. This is because cancer cells thrive on growth factors generated by stem cells.

To the surprise of Res Nova scientists, administration of multiple types of mesenchymal stem cells increased the efficacy of immunotherapies which act through activation of T cells. Based on preliminary data it is believed that administration of regenerative cells results in altering the tumor environment which makes it easier for T cells to enter the cancer.

“Given that our founding company possesses a wealth of clinical data on mesenchymal stem cells, including FDA Phase III in ARDS, we are currently seeking partners to explore this potentially game-changing discovery,” said Famela Ramos, President, and CEO of Res Nova.

“As a practicing physician I see first-hand the urgent need for out of the box approaches to cancer,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer. “To think that in less than a year Res Nova has leveraged technologies ranging from stem cells to the abortion pill to create preclinical and early clinical products is unparallel in my opinion.”

“We live in the Golden Age of cancer immunotherapy, and we are at the forefront. Unfortunately, some of the most effective of these therapies cannot enter solid tumors. For example, CAR-T cells have produced miraculous results in leukemias and lymphomas, but they lack efficacy in the majority of cancers,” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

