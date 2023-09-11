Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Landmark Advancement in Stem Cell Therapy of Frontotemporal Dementia

Company Leverages CTE Investigational New Drug Disease Filing and Clinical Experiences Under Right to Try to Create Multidisciplinary Protocol to Address Common form of Dementia

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), announced today the development of a new therapeutic approach for treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia, by combining the activation of endogenous anti-inflammatory cells in the nervous system, together with regenerative cell intervention in the form of stem cell therapy, and molecules capable of activating endogenous stem cells already present in the patient.

The therapy, for which a patent application has been filed, has demonstrated positive preliminary data in an animal model of the condition. The Company plans to make the therapy available to “no option” patients with this condition through the Veltmeyer Institute under the “Right to Try Law”.

“Frontotemporal dementia is a myriad of different conditions that we have developed a specific diagnostic criterion based on genetic, cellular, and biochemical characteristics of the patients,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. “Using these benchmarks, we provide a personalized cocktail comprised of JadiCell allogeneic umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells, FDA cleared compounds that activate neurological stem cells, FDA cleared immune modulators, and where appropriate transcranial magnetic stimulation.”

“The immune system and the nervous system are the only two systems of the body which have memory, specificity, and the ability to distinguish self from non-self,” stated Dr. Thomas Ichim, President, and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences, a subsidiary of Therapeutic Solutions International and Board Member of the Company. “I am enthusiastic to have participated in the discovery led by Dr. Veltmeyer and collaborators which leveraged ongoing work at Campbell related to using the immune system as a stethoscope for healthy and pathological mental processes.”

Therapeutic Solutions International is an incubator and “therapeutic accelerator,” said Timothy G. Dixon, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Frontotemporal Dementia is a terrifying condition with no disease modifying treatments available. We believe that by having searched outside of the box, in fact on a totally different dimension from the box, we have added to the state of the art in this condition, which we hope will accelerate progress and eventual cure.”

