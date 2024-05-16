Therapeutic Solutions International Receives Notice of Allowance for Landmark Patent Covering Cellular Therapy of Lung Diseases

Clinical Stage Stem Cell Company Granted Exclusivity on the Use of Specific Immune System Cells to Increase Efficacy of Stem Cells in Lung Inflammation

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI) announced today receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office regarding its patent application entitled “Stimulation of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapeutics Activities by Regulatory T Cells.”

The issued patent claims include:

“A method of inhibiting lung inflammation comprising: a) identifying a subject suffering from lung inflammation; b) administering a population of T regulatory cells in combination with a population of plastic adherent umbilical cord derived mesenchymal stem cells in an amount sufficient to reduce inflammation in said subject’s lungs.”

Therapeutic Solutions International owns a Phase III Investigational New Drug application for treatment of COVID-19. However, the Company is working on a new application for treating “all-cause” acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) using the company’s patented JadiCell1, a true mesenchymal stem cell. Additionally, the Company has filed a Phase I/II clinical trial for COPD and possesses preclinical data for pulmonary fibrosis. All of these conditions are examples of lung inflammation.

“The claims issued today, in our opinion, capture the whole area of using a specific type of immune system cell, termed ‘T Regulatory Cells’ for enhancing activity of mesenchymal stem cells in all the major lung pathologies,” said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Board Member of TSOI and co-inventor of the patent. “We anticipate significant value in the current patent based on other companies working in the area of T regulatory cells. This is validated by the Regeneron-Sonoma Therapeutics2 and the Quell-AstraZeneca3 deals. It is nice to know that we own a potent piece of intellectual property that anyone hoping to enter this space will need to license.”

Dr. Ichim has a strong history of success in the area of biotechnology having taken his company Medistem from a 7 cent share price when he was made CEO to a sale at $1.35 to Intrexon, a NYSE traded company. Dr. Ichim’s lifetime of science, FDA clearances, and over 400 issued and published patents, have taken multiple companies to NASDAQ public listings.

“At Therapeutic Solutions International we are building a critical mass of clinical data, scientific discoveries, and patents4,” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. “We believe we are developing significant traction which will result in partnerships and co-development deals.”

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

