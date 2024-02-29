Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Landmark Finding Regarding Mechanism of Action of its JadiCell Stem Cell Product

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), announced today results of ongoing experiments demonstrating that the healing effects of JadiCells appear to be mediated by a biological mechanism involving interplay between two types of immunological cells found in the body.

Using the inflammation-induced lung injury model, the Company found that JadiCell administration caused an increase in monocytes expressing the cytokine interleukin-35 as well as T cells expressing an anti-inflammatory molecule called TGF-beta. Depletion of either of these cells significantly reduced therapeutic effects of JadiCells. Additionally, transfer of monocytes and T cells from JadiCell treated mice was able to protect naïve mice from lung injury. The therapeutic effect of JadiCells was amplified by administration of Leukine (GM-CSF), which is known to increase circulating monocytes.

“The data announced today, for which we have filed an additional patent, represents a major step in elucidating the mechanisms of how this incredible cell functions biologically,” said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Board Member of the Company, and Co-inventor of the patent filed. “My mentor has always told me to follow the science. This has been and will continue to be the mantra of our Company as we progress in both clinical advancement of this cell under Right to Try as well as pursuing our filed INDs and new ones which are in the works.”

The Company has licensed the issued U.S. Patent No. 9,803,176 B2 covering the use of JadiCells exclusively in the area of brain and lung diseases. A published study demonstrated safety and efficacy of these cells in COVID-19 lung injury and the FDA has cleared a Phase III trial of these cells for COVID-19. Currently the Company is seeking to initiate the Phase III trial in all-cause induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), in order to significantly expand the population of eligible patients.

“Understanding yet another mechanism of how our therapeutic product functions, provides additional intellectual property, new ways of increasing its efficacy, as well as potentially accelerating development through regulatory agencies,” said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. “ARDS affects 198,000 Americans per year, with a 60% chance of survival under standard of care. We are dedicated to curing this terrible disease1 and making our cells the new standard of care.”

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

