Slope Appoints Jim Munz as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Former Veeva and ERT clinical trial technology executive will drive strategy towards a complete, tech-enabled biospecimen lifecycle solution

RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope , a global provider of biospecimen lifecycle software, data, and services for clinical trials, today announced that it has appointed Jim Munz to the role of Chief Product & Technology Officer. As CPTO, Munz will oversee the company’s product and technology strategy to deliver and scale a fully tech-enabled biospecimen lifecycle solution for clinical trials.

Munz brings more than 25 years of expertise in product, technology, and operations — including 15 years specifically in clinical trials — to Slope. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer - Digital Trials at Veeva, where he set the roadmap, built, and launched Veeva’s digital platform for patient data acquisition within a year. Previously, Munz was VP of eCOA Product Management at ERT, where he established an innovation lab to explore how to safely incorporate new technologies into the highly regulated clinical trials industry.

“Our goal is to empower sponsors to take decisive action and make informed decisions about their trials using high-quality, real-time data about their samples,” says Rust Felix, CEO at Slope. “Jim’s addition to our executive team will drive continuous innovation in support of this vision and scale our product and technology functions to meet the growing demand for our solutions.”

In his new role, Munz will spearhead Slope’s product and technology strategy, overseeing the development and enhancement of the company’s software solutions. He will work closely with the executive team, product managers, and customers to identify market opportunities, define product roadmaps, and ensure delivery of high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of clinical trials.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work for an organization that is poised to have a meaningful impact on clinical trials,” says Jim Munz, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Slope. “The biospecimen lifecycle is an exciting, but underserved space in our industry, with a direct impact on trial outcomes and patients. I look forward to driving innovation and offering sponsors a tech-enabled solution that delivers essential sample metadata while easing the burden on all trial stakeholders.”

About Jim Munz

Jim Munz is Chief Product & Technology Officer at Slope. Previously, Jim was instrumental in launching Veeva’s ePRO (electronic Patient Reported Outcomes) offering as CTO of Digital Trials. While at ERT (now Clario), Jim led Innovation and Platform Management, where he established a team dedicated to analyzing and incorporating new technologies safely into the highly regulated clinical trials landscape. Prior to his work in clinical trials, Jim led the development of a big data analytics platform used across supply chain, financial services, marketing, healthcare, and telecommunications industries.

About Slope

Slope is a global provider of biospecimen lifecycle software, data, and services for clinical trials. With a focus on tech-enabling the full biospecimen lifecycle, Slope offers expertise that empowers sponsors to make informed decisions using high-quality, real-time sample data. Slope has supported thousands of the most complex, sample-intensive trials worldwide and has been adopted by 75% of NCI-designated cancer centers. For more information, visit slopeclinical.com .

