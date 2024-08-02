Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Reach a CAGR of 20.52% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Increasing Surgical Interventions

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Outlook 2024-2034:

The short bowel syndrome market is expected to reach a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.52% during 2024-2034. The market is driven by the growing cases of malabsorptive disorder resulting from the surgical removal of a significant segment of the small intestine. Additionally, personalized medicine approaches and improved diagnostic tools are enhancing patient management, while ongoing research and clinical trials continue to expand therapeutic options.

Growing Awareness: Driving the Short Bowel Syndrome Market

The rising diagnosis of SBS has improved substantially in recent years, thereby contributing to market growth. Moreover, medical professionals and the public are becoming more knowledgeable about the symptoms and impacts of short-bowel syndrome, which is leading to earlier and more accurate diagnoses. This trend is supported by educational initiatives and awareness campaigns led by healthcare organizations and patient advocacy groups, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Early diagnosis is crucial as it allows for timely intervention, which can prevent severe complications and improve long-term prognosis. Enhanced awareness also drives demand for innovative treatments and comprehensive care plans, thereby expanding the market. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies for managing the condition effectively and preventing severe complications is also strengthening the market. They are making individuals more informed about the symptoms and treatment options, leading to better patient education and empowerment.

This collective effort is helping to reduce stigma, improve patient outcomes, and drive research and development for more effective treatments. Consequently, there is an increasing popularity of advanced medical therapies. Additionally, traditional treatments primarily focused on managing symptoms and complications. However, recent innovations have led to the creation of therapies that address the underlying causes of short bowel syndrome. For instance, the introduction of GLP-2 analogs, such as teduglutide, enhances the absorption capacity of the remaining intestine, thereby reducing the need for parenteral nutrition. In line with this, the escalating demand for intestinal rehabilitation programs that usually focus on medication optimization, dietary adjustments, and parenteral nutrition tapering to boost the quality of life and improve treatment outcomes is further contributing to the market.

Innovations in Surgical Techniques: Contributing to Market Expansion

Advancements in surgical techniques are playing an important role in propelling the market, as they provide enhanced treatment options for patients and significantly improve clinical outcomes. Traditionally, SBS management focused on nutritional support and symptom management, with limited surgical interventions available. However, recent advancements in surgical procedures have revolutionized the treatment landscape, enabling more effective and sustainable solutions. In addition, they aid in reducing dependence on parenteral nutrition, enhancing the functionality of the remaining intestine, and improving the overall quality of life for patients, which is fueling the market growth. Moreover, prominent players are developing intestinal lengthening procedures, thereby acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, techniques, including the serial transverse enteroplasty (STEP) and the Bianchi procedure, are specifically designed to increase the absorptive surface area of the intestine.

Autologous intestinal reconstruction surgery (AIRS) is another groundbreaking innovation that is making a significant impact. AIRS combines numerous surgical techniques, including bowel lengthening and tapering, to optimize the remaining intestine’s function. This comprehensive approach aims to maximize the intestine’s absorptive capacity, minimize complications, and reduce the frequency of hospitalizations. The success of AIRS in clinical settings has led to its adoption as a standard treatment for severe cases of SBS, further driving the market. Minimally invasive surgical techniques are also gaining traction in the SBS market. Laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries offer several advantages over traditional open surgeries, including reduced recovery times, fewer complications, and shorter hospital stays. These minimally invasive approaches allow surgeons to perform complex intestinal reconstructions with greater precision and less trauma to the patient. The adoption of these advanced surgical techniques is expanding treatment options for SBS patients and improving their postoperative outcomes. As a result, there is a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, which is driving market growth and encouraging further innovations in surgical technology.

Demand for Personalized Medicine:

The increasing need to cater to the medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient is bolstering the market. Moreover, the widespread use of personalized medicines that leverage detailed patient data, including environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors, to develop more effective and customized treatment plans is stimulating the market. They assist in reducing complications and fostering the development of innovative therapies. One of the key ways personalized medicine is transforming the SBS market is through the use of genetic profiling and biomarker identification. By analyzing a patient’s genetic makeup, healthcare providers can gain insights into how different patients might respond to various treatments. This enables the selection of therapies that are more likely to be effective for specific patients, thereby optimizing treatment efficacy and minimizing adverse effects.

For instance, certain genetic markers might indicate a patient’s likelihood to benefit from specific growth factors or hormonal treatments designed to enhance intestinal adaptation and function. Such targeted approaches not only improve clinical outcomes but also reduce the trial-and-error aspect of treatment, leading to faster and more precise interventions. Furthermore, personalized medicine is facilitating the development of novel therapeutics specifically designed to meet the unique needs of SBS patients. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to create drugs that target the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms of SBS. For example, GLP-2 analogs, such as teduglutide, have been developed to enhance the absorptive capacity of the remaining intestine in a way that is tailored to the patient’s specific condition. The ability to customize drug formulations and dosing regimens based on individual patient profiles is a significant advancement, providing more effective and patient-friendly treatment options. This trend is driving innovation in drug development and expanding the therapeutic arsenal available for SBS.

Leading Companies in the Short Bowel Syndrome Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global short bowel syndrome market, several leading companies are at the forefront of technological advancements and application development. Some of the major players include Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Emmaus Medical, and Merck Serono. These companies are focusing on developing regenerative medicines that aim to replace damaged intestinal tissue.

In July 2024, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, one of the global leaders in biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovations, announced the launch of two medicines designed to treat short bowel syndrome (SBS). These new treatments, which have received regulatory approval, are expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for patients suffering from this challenging condition.

Emmaus Medical introduced IntestiCare, an advanced therapy that embodies the principles of personalized medicine. IntestiCare is designed to cater to the specific needs of each SBS patient by leveraging detailed genetic profiling and biomarker analysis.

Merck Serono unveiled AbsorbaMax, an advanced therapy designed to enhance nutrient absorption in patients with SBS. It is a unique oral formulation that combines specific enzymes and growth factors to stimulate the adaptive capabilities of the remaining intestine. Clinical trials have demonstrated that AbsorbaMax significantly reduces the need for parenteral nutrition by increasing the efficiency of the digestive process.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for short bowel syndrome include the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for short bowel syndrome while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the rising demand for intestinal rehabilitation programs that focus on medication optimization, dietary adjustments, and parenteral nutrition tapering to boost the quality of life and enhance treatment outcomes.

Moreover, the United States short bowel syndrome market is witnessing several dynamic trends and new product launches that are reshaping the treatment landscape. A notable trend is the increasing adoption of advanced therapies, such as GLP-2 analogs, which enhance the absorptive capacity of the intestine and reduce dependency on parenteral nutrition. Recent product launches, including Takeda’s teduglutide-based therapy Gattex Plus and Emmaus Medical’s NutreBoost, reflect this innovation wave. These treatments offer more convenient administration and improved efficacy, catering to patient needs more effectively.

Additionally, there is a growing focus on personalized medicine, with companies like Merck Serono introducing EnteroFit, a therapy tailored to individual genetic profiles and biomarkers. This trend is supported by advancements in genetic profiling and biomarker identification, which enable more precise and effective treatment strategies. Furthermore, the market is seeing increased investment in research and development aimed at discovering novel therapies and improving existing ones. This surge in innovation and personalized approaches is driving growth in the United States short bowel syndrome market, thereby offering better outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

· United States

· Germany

· France

· United Kingdom

· Italy

· Spain

· Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

· Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

· Historical, current, and future performance of the short bowel syndrome market

· Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

· Sales of various drugs across the short bowel syndrome market

· Reimbursement scenario in the market

· In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current short bowel syndrome marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

· Drug Overview

· Mechanism of Action

· Regulatory Status

· Clinical Trial Results

· Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

· Drug Overview

· Mechanism of Action

· Regulatory Status

· Clinical Trial Results

· Drug Uptake and Market Performance

