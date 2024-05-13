Retinal Biologics Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Statistics by 2033

According to Vision Research Reports, the global retinal biologics market size was estimated at USD 23.05 billion in 2023 and it is expected to surpass around USD 49.49 billion by 2033, poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% from 2024 to 2033. The launch of various drug products targeting retinal diseases and rising market competition is anticipated to drive market growth. Furthermore, the prevalence of vision problems and diabetic retinopathy is also expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the retinal biologics market. Various studies have been published emphasizing retinal disorders or findings among COVID-19 patients. According to the study published by the Frontiers in June 2021, during the screening of retinal involvement, some patients showed cotton wool spots (CWSs) with/without retinal hemorrhage in the convalescent phase of COVID-19. Furthermore, according to the study published by PLOS ONE in December 2020, vascular lesions such as micro hemorrhages and nerve fiber layer infarcts may be found in severely ill COVID-19 patients during their hospitalization.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of vision problems is expected to boost the demand for retinal biologics over the forecast period. As per a study published by Nature Aging in November 2022, it was found that India is home to approximately 25% of the visually impaired population worldwide. Furthermore, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the economic cost of major vision problems across the nation is estimated to increase to USD 373 billion by 2050. Moreover, the increasing incidences of diabetic retinopathy across the globe are anticipated to propel the market growth. For instance, the study published by Springer Nature in January 2023 states that the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy among type 2 diabetic patients was found to be around 36.3%. The anti-VEGF drugs can reverse or slow down diabetic retinopathy. Thus, the growing prevalence of these disorders is anticipated to drive the demand for retinal biologics.

Introduction of Retinal Biologics

Retinal biologics refer to a class of advanced therapeutic agents designed to treat various retinal diseases, including conditions like age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Unlike traditional treatments, which often involve medications that target symptoms or broad areas of the body, retinal biologics are specifically engineered to address the underlying molecular mechanisms and pathways responsible for retinal diseases. These therapies are typically administered via injection into the eye and work by modulating inflammatory responses, inhibiting abnormal blood vessel growth, and promoting tissue repair within the retina. By targeting specific biological processes involved in the development and progression of retinal diseases, retinal biologics offer the potential for more effective and targeted treatment with minimized side effects compared to conventional therapies.

Report Highlights:

In 2023, North America held the highest market share worldwide.

In 2023, the macular degeneration segment led in revenue share by indication.

In 2023, hospital pharmacies emerged as the dominant distribution channel in market share.

Traditional Treatments vs. Biologic Therapies

Historically, the treatment options for retinal diseases have been limited, often relying on laser therapy or injections of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) drugs. While these approaches can be effective in slowing disease progression, they may not address the underlying cause of the condition.

How Retinal Biologics Work

Retinal biologics are designed to target specific molecules or pathways involved in the development and progression of retinal diseases. By harnessing the body’s own immune system, these therapies can modulate inflammatory responses, inhibit abnormal blood vessel growth, and promote tissue repair.

Common Retinal Biologics

Several retinal biologics have been approved by regulatory agencies for the treatment of retinal diseases, including ranibizumab, aflibercept, and brolucizumab. These drugs are typically administered via intravitreal injection and have demonstrated significant efficacy in clinical trials.

Benefits of Retinal Biologics:

Targeted Treatment: Retinal biologics are engineered to specifically target molecules or pathways involved in the development and progression of retinal diseases. Unlike traditional therapies, which may have broader effects on the body, biologics focus on addressing the underlying cause of the condition at the molecular level.

Minimized Side Effects: By targeting specific molecules or pathways in the eye, retinal biologics minimize the risk of systemic side effects often associated with traditional treatments. This targeted approach reduces the likelihood of adverse reactions in other parts of the body, improving overall safety and tolerability for patients.

Improved Visual Outcomes: Clinical trials have demonstrated that retinal biologics can lead to significant improvements in visual acuity for patients with retinal diseases. By reducing inflammation, inhibiting abnormal blood vessel growth, and promoting tissue repair, these therapies help preserve and restore vision, allowing patients to maintain independence and quality of life.

Longer Treatment Intervals: Compared to some traditional therapies that require frequent injections or interventions, retinal biologics may offer longer treatment intervals. This can reduce the burden of treatment for patients, allowing for fewer clinic visits and injections while still achieving effective disease management.

Customized Treatment Approaches: With ongoing research and development in the field of retinal biologics, there is growing interest in personalized medicine approaches. Tailoring treatment regimens to individual patient characteristics and disease subtypes has the potential to optimize outcomes and minimize treatment-related risks.

Potential for Combination Therapies: Retinal biologics may also be used in combination with other treatment modalities, such as laser therapy or corticosteroids, to enhance efficacy and address specific aspects of the disease process. Combination approaches can target multiple pathways simultaneously, providing comprehensive disease management strategies.

Enhanced Quality of Life: Perhaps most importantly, retinal biologics have the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for patients living with retinal diseases. By preserving vision, reducing disease progression, and minimizing treatment burden, these therapies enable individuals to continue engaging in daily activities, maintaining independence, and enjoying a better overall quality of life.

They are experiencing rapid growth for several reasons:

Increasing Occurrence: The prevalence of retinal diseases is on the rise due to factors such as diabetes and an aging population, leading to a heightened demand for effective treatments.

Potential Solutions: Biologics present promising avenues for treatment by targeting specific pathways involved in retinal diseases, offering potential benefits over conventional approaches.

Demographic Advantages: The robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness in North America contribute to the market’s growth, while the expanding elderly population in Asia Pacific presents significant opportunities for development.

Drug Class Insights

The retinal biologics market is divided by drug class into two primary segments: TNF-a Inhibitor and VEGF-A Antagonist. As of 2023, the VEGF-A Antagonist segment held sway over the market, largely attributed to increased product approvals within this category.

For instance, in January 2022, the U.S. FDA granted approval to Faricimab-svoa (marketed as Vabysmo), a treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. This medication harnesses both VEGF-A and Ang-2 effects. Such advancements in drug development are anticipated to propel growth within the VEGF-A Antagonist segment throughout the projected period.

Indication Insights

Segmented by indication, the market comprises macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, uveitis, and other conditions. In 2023, the macular degeneration segment secured the largest revenue share, propelled by an increase in drug launches addressing this condition and the rising global prevalence of macular degeneration. For instance, a study published by the National Library of Medicine in September 2022 estimated that around 300 million people worldwide would be affected by age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by the year 2040.

Distribution Channel Insights

Categorized by distribution channels, the market includes retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2023, hospital pharmacies emerged as the dominant market share holder. This segment is anticipated to grow further during the forecast period owing to several associated benefits.

These benefits encompass improved access to patients’ medical records and a diverse range of medications, including specialized treatments usually administered within a closely monitored medical setting.

Regional Insights

North America emerged as the dominant market player in 2023, bolstered by the presence of major industry players. The region’s strong foothold is expected to drive further market growth. Moreover, key players in North America are implementing various strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the region.

For instance, in June 2020, Novartis announced an update to the label of Beovu approved by the U.S. FDA. This update includes a new subsection focusing on retinal vasculitis or retinal vascular occlusion under ‘Warnings and Precautions’. Additionally, in September 2021, the U.S. FDA granted approval for the first biosimilar, Byooviz, designed for the treatment of macular degeneration disease.

Retinal Biologics Market Key Companies

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

Merck & Co Inc. (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Japan)

Retinal Biologics Market Segmentation:

By Disease Indication

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Vein

Occlusion

By Drug Class

VEGF-A Antagonist

TNF-a Inhibitor

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Speciality Centres

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

