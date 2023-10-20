Res Nova Biologics Announces First Cancer Patient Treated with FloraStilbene™

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), announced today the successful first treatment of a patient with FloraStilbene™, a patent pending formulation of the abortion pill’s active ingredient, RU486, and pterostilbene.

The Company has been utilizing pterostilbene, a naturally occurring analog of resveratrol, found in blueberries, for the treatment of cancer and immune modulation for several years, including being granted a patent on synergies with conventional immunotherapies1. In May of this year, Res Nova signed a collaborative agreement with compounding pharmacy Cure Stat Rx for developing a compounded formulation of FloraStilbene™2.

“I have worked with Dr. Ramesh Chigurupati, President, and CEO of Cure Stat Rx for many years and have always been impressed by the efficiency and excellence in ability to provide compounded drugs and formulations,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Res Nova Bio. “We look forward to offering FloraStilbene™ to all patients taking immunotherapy, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy that can benefit from immune stimulation of NK cells, T cells, and dendritic cells.”

FloraStilbene™ has previously been shown to enhance immunotherapy of various tumors3, as well as chemotherapy efficacy4.

“The strategic objective of Therapeutic Solutions International is to develop intellectual property, use it to seed a subsidiary company, and let the subsidiaries grow and flourish,” stated Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. “I am extremely proud of the leadership role of Ms. Ramos who in the period of less than a year was able to take FloraStilbene™ from concept to patient. This is literally unheard of in traditional biotechnology development models.”

In addition to Res Nova, Therapeutic Solutions International has multiple subsidiaries including a) Campbell Neurosciences, focused on the identification of suicidal propensities using a proprietary test and various interventions5; b) Breath Biologics, which is in discussions with the FDA for its filed Phase I/II trial in COPD6; c) CTE Biologics, which is advancing its clinical stage technology for treating Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy7; and d) VasoSome Vascular, which is in preclinical development of mesenchymal stem cell derived exosomes for treatment of aortic aneurysms8.

“I am thankful for our translational medicine team that has worked closely with Drs Veltmeyer and Chigurupati for making this first patient treatment a reality,” said Famela Ramos, President, and CEO of Res Nova Bio. “Although we plan on performing clinical trials to formally establish a level of efficacy, we believe it is imperative to get this drug into the hands of physicians as soon as possible, and we are thankful for having the opportunity to do this today.”

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

