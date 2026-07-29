Visionary Holdings’ Subsidiary Nanjing Tuoyuanjian Health Technology Co., Ltd. Enters into Distribution Agreement with Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd.

Nanjing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) ("Visionary" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Nanjing Tuoyuanjian Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("GV Nanjing"), has entered into a Distribution Agreement with Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("Suncare"), an AI-driven digital health and community-based senior care platform in China.Under the Distribution Agreement, GV Nanjing will supply stem cell aesthetic products, stem cell anti-aging products, and related health management products to Suncare. Leveraging its AI-enabled community healthcare platform, senior care service network, membership ecosystem, and established distribution channels, Suncare intends to incorporate these products into its health management portfolio and promote them through its community service centers, membership platform, and nationwide sales network across China.Based on the parties' preliminary business plan, the collaboration is expected to create cumulative commercial opportunities of approximately RMB100 million during the cooperation period. Specific product purchases, quantities, pricing, delivery schedules, and transaction values will be governed by individual purchase orders and related commercial agreements executed by the parties from time to time.The collaboration represents an important milestone in Visionary's strategy to accelerate the commercialization of innovative healthcare products in China. By combining GV Nanjing's stem cell-related product portfolio with Suncare's AI-powered community healthcare ecosystem, the parties aim to establish an integrated commercialization pathway connecting advanced life science products with AI-enabled community healthcare services, senior care programs, and membership-based wellness solutions.China's rapidly aging population, increasing demand for preventive healthcare, and continued advances in regenerative medicine are creating significant opportunities for innovative healthcare solutions. The Company believes that integrating its stem cell product portfolio with Suncare's AI-enabled community healthcare infrastructure will enhance product accessibility, strengthen commercialization capabilities, and expand market opportunities across China's growing healthy aging sector.Visionary's management commented:"We are pleased to establish this collaboration with Suncare. By combining our stem cell-related product portfolio with Suncare's AI-enabled community healthcare and senior care platform, we believe this partnership will strengthen our commercialization capabilities, expand market access, and support our long-term healthcare growth strategy in China. We also believe this collaboration represents another meaningful step toward building an integrated commercialization platform for innovative healthcare products and healthy aging solutions."The parties also expect to explore additional opportunities in community healthcare services, healthy aging programs, membership-based wellness services, health education, brand development, AI-enabled healthcare applications, and other innovative health management initiatives as part of their long-term commercial relationship.Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd. is an AI-driven digital health and community-based senior care platform in China. The company integrates artificial intelligence, community healthcare services, smart elderly-care technologies, IoT-enabled health monitoring, membership-based health management, and offline community service centers to deliver comprehensive healthy aging solutions. Through its technology platform and community service ecosystem, Suncare is committed to advancing innovative healthcare services and supporting the continued development of China's rapidly expanding silver economy.Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) is an international company focused on healthcare technology, education, and innovation-driven industries. The Company is committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation healthcare technologies through strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and global market expansion.This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Distribution Agreement, expected commercial opportunities, future product sales, commercialization plans, market expansion, strategic collaborations, and business development. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, market conditions, customer demand, regulatory approvals, changes in applicable laws and regulations, product availability, execution of purchase orders, supply chain conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.Visionary Holdings Inc.Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit