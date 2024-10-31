Vernal Biosciences Appoints Jim Petrilla as CEO & Board Director

New Leadership Reflects Commitment to Advancing mRNA Technologies and Operational Excellence, Helping Drug Developers Deliver Innovative Therapies Faster.

COLCHESTER, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Bloggerrequest--Vernal Biosciences Inc., a leader in mRNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) development, manufacturing, and analytics, today announces the appointment of Jim Petrilla as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director. Petrilla succeeds founding CEO Christian Cobaugh, Ph.D., who will continue with the company as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Board Director, focusing on advancing Vernal’s scientific and technological capabilities to further excellence in innovation.









With over 30 years of commercial experience across the biopharma and clinical research sectors, Petrilla brings a strong track record of transformative leadership and operational excellence. He will lead Vernal in its mission of advancing mRNA technology to reshape modern healthcare.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to Vernal Biosciences,” says Cobaugh. “His proven ability to deliver innovative and impactful solutions in the life sciences sector aligns perfectly with our customers’ needs. We are confident Jim’s leadership will enable Vernal’s expansion of mRNA offerings and expertly scale our operations, enhancing our approach to addressing customers’ R&D challenges and accelerating the delivery of transformative therapies.”

Petrilla previously served as the Founding CEO of BioAgilytix Labs, a global leader in bioanalytical testing, where he established partnerships with prominent pharma and biotech companies, driving significant growth and earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list. He has held senior roles at major industry players such as Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Becton Dickinson, managing complex projects and leading global teams generating up to $500 million in annual revenue.

Commenting on his new role, Petrilla says, “Vernal has developed uniquely valuable technologies anchored in scalable, high-purity manufacturing that tackle challenges from concept to clinical trials. As a leader in solving complex problems—particularly in manufacturing, analytical technologies, and targeted mRNA delivery—Vernal is positioned to deliver meaningful solutions. I look forward to working with our customers to accelerate their journeys to clinical success.”

About Vernal Biosciences

Vernal Biosciences accelerates mRNA-based cell therapies and vaccines through our integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services and seamless mRNA platform technologies. By uniting development, analytics, and manufacturing under one roof, Vernal simplifies the journey from discovery to clinical application for drug developers. Vernal’s team consistently delivers high-purity, research-grade, and cGMP mRNA products and services, effectively reducing risks and expediting timelines. For more information about Vernal Biosciences and its pioneering work in mRNA technologies, please visit vernal.bio.

