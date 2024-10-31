SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vernal Biosciences Appoints Jim Petrilla as CEO & Board Director

October 31, 2024 | 
2 min read

New Leadership Reflects Commitment to Advancing mRNA Technologies and Operational Excellence, Helping Drug Developers Deliver Innovative Therapies Faster.

COLCHESTER, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Bloggerrequest--Vernal Biosciences Inc., a leader in mRNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) development, manufacturing, and analytics, today announces the appointment of Jim Petrilla as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director. Petrilla succeeds founding CEO Christian Cobaugh, Ph.D., who will continue with the company as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Board Director, focusing on advancing Vernal’s scientific and technological capabilities to further excellence in innovation.




With over 30 years of commercial experience across the biopharma and clinical research sectors, Petrilla brings a strong track record of transformative leadership and operational excellence. He will lead Vernal in its mission of advancing mRNA technology to reshape modern healthcare.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to Vernal Biosciences,” says Cobaugh. “His proven ability to deliver innovative and impactful solutions in the life sciences sector aligns perfectly with our customers’ needs. We are confident Jim’s leadership will enable Vernal’s expansion of mRNA offerings and expertly scale our operations, enhancing our approach to addressing customers’ R&D challenges and accelerating the delivery of transformative therapies.”

Petrilla previously served as the Founding CEO of BioAgilytix Labs, a global leader in bioanalytical testing, where he established partnerships with prominent pharma and biotech companies, driving significant growth and earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list. He has held senior roles at major industry players such as Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Becton Dickinson, managing complex projects and leading global teams generating up to $500 million in annual revenue.

Commenting on his new role, Petrilla says, “Vernal has developed uniquely valuable technologies anchored in scalable, high-purity manufacturing that tackle challenges from concept to clinical trials. As a leader in solving complex problems—particularly in manufacturing, analytical technologies, and targeted mRNA delivery—Vernal is positioned to deliver meaningful solutions. I look forward to working with our customers to accelerate their journeys to clinical success.”

About Vernal Biosciences

Vernal Biosciences accelerates mRNA-based cell therapies and vaccines through our integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services and seamless mRNA platform technologies. By uniting development, analytics, and manufacturing under one roof, Vernal simplifies the journey from discovery to clinical application for drug developers. Vernal’s team consistently delivers high-purity, research-grade, and cGMP mRNA products and services, effectively reducing risks and expediting timelines. For more information about Vernal Biosciences and its pioneering work in mRNA technologies, please visit vernal.bio.

Contacts

Chris Halling
+44 (0) 7580 041073
chris.halling@orientation.agency

Kristyn Cook
+1 (563) 370-0867
cookk@vernal.bio

People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Pfizer office at its South San Francisco
Earnings
Pfizer Exceeds Wall Street’s Q3 Expectations Amid Activist Investor Pressure
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Editorial
Analysts Rally Around Pfizer CEO Amid Starboard Challenge
October 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Photo of Carlos Doti, vice president and head of medical affairs for the U.S. oncology business unit at AstraZeneca
People
From Argentina to America: A Physician’s Journey to Pharma and AstraZeneca
October 10, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City
Business
Activist Investor Starboard Carves $1B Stake in Pfizer, Enlists Former CEO for Help
October 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac