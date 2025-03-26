USP Statement on Dr. Martin A. Makary’s Confirmation as FDA Commissioner

– USP congratulates Dr. Martin A. Makary on his appointment as Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). His expertise and commitment to efficient, rigorous drug approvals will help ensure the supply of quality medicines for Americans.USP looks forward to collaborating with Dr. Makary and the FDA.---USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality resources and standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our resources, standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and foods for billions of people worldwide.