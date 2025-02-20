U.S. Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size to Hit USD 33.51 Billion by 2033

The U.S. ophthalmic drugs market was valued at USD 17.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.51 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2033. The U.S. ophthalmic drug market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders and increasing strategic initiatives by key players.

Key Takeaways:

· The anti-VEGF agents segment held a dominant revenue share of 32.8% in 2023.

· The gene & cell therapy segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2033.

· The retinal disorders segment held the largest revenue share of 36.9% in 2023.

· The topical administration of ophthalmic drugs accounted for the largest share of the U.S. market revenue in 2023.

· The local ocular segment is anticipated to emerge as the second-largest segment in the market over the forecast period.

· The prescription drugs segment held the leading revenue share in 2023.

· The branded drugs segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

· The eye drops segment held the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2023

· Eye solutions & suspensions are expected to grow significantly during the projection period.

The U.S. ophthalmic drugs market deals with different types of formulations that are used for treating diseases such as glaucoma, cataracts, color blindness, or macular degeneration. The increase in the number of investments made for these activities and continuous research and development in this field is expected to drive the growth of the ophthalmic drugs market in the U.S. In addition, the genetic population is an omega factor that will also help in market growth. Furthermore, constant exposure to smartphones and other devices of the smaller age group and increased cases of disorders of the eyesight in smaller children are also expected to enhance the market growth.

One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the U.S. ophthalmic drugs market is increasing cases of vision impairment and distance-only. The demand for ophthalmic drugs is also expected to grow, as the number of patients suffering from vision impairment has increased in recent years. Due to the growing need for various preventive medicines for different types of eye disorders in the dog industry, ophthalmic drugs will see significant growth and further create major opportunities in the market.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving ophthalmic drugs in the U.S. AI can improve the search for biomarkers in clinical trials. AI-powered analysis of OCT scans can provide quantitative and precise measurements of fluid volume, retinal thickness, and other biomarkers relevant to diseases such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy in ophthalmology. These measurements can help in treatment monitoring, disease staging, diagnosis, and prediction of treatment response. In addition, AI uncovers subtle details and patterns and streamlines the process, by automating the analysis of OCT scans.

Market Trends

· Increasing use of contact lenses: As compared to specs, the use of contact lenses has increased in a significant manner. The patients that make use of contact lenses suffer with the condition of dry ice due to which the demand for ophthalmic drugs has increased rapidly.

· Increase in the number of patients suffering from different eye diseases: Diabetic macular and retinopathy degeneration are age-related glaucoma. Due to the increase in the number of these cases, the demand for ophthalmic drugs will increase. Dry eye and conjunctivitis are a few other eye-related diseases that lead to an increased sale of ophthalmic drugs.

Report Scope of U.S. Ophthalmic Drugs Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17.3 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 33.51 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 7.6% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Segments Covered Drug Class, Disease, Route of Administration, Dosage Form, Type, Product Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional Scope U.S. Key Companies Profiled Pfizer Inc.; Novartis AG; Alcon; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc.; Coherus BioSciences

Segment Insights

By Drug Class Insights

The anti-VEGF agents segment held a dominant revenue share of 32.8% in 2023. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. This is expected to accelerate the demand for innovative drug classes like anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) agents in the U.S. By blocking VEGF, anti-VEGF drugs reduce vessel permeability. Various anti-VEGF agents are administered by intravitreal injections such as faricimab, bevacizumab, brolucizumab, aflibercept, and ranibizumab.

The gene & cell therapy segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2033. Gene therapy includes replacing faulty genes that can lead to severe vision problems if left untreated and are passed down through generations. Leading to the substantial growth potential of this segment, in the U.S., there has been significant interest in implementing gene & cell therapy to combat ophthalmic disorders among the general population.

By Disease Insights

The retinal disorders segment held the largest revenue share of 36.9% in 2023. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the rising number of strategic collaborations, rising technological advancements, increasing prevalence of common retinal issues, and growing geriatric population.

· For instance, in February 2024, Roche announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), a leading cause of vision loss in adults with diabetes, affecting more than 29 million adults across the globe.

The glaucoma segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the U.S. is attributed to the increasing awareness campaigns by non-government and government bodies and the increasing presence of strong pipeline products indicated for the treatment of glaucoma. In addition, glaucoma is a group of diseases that cause irreversible blindness in the country, damage to the optic nerve, and impacting over 3 million people in the country in the U.S. Treatment for glaucoma such as combination therapy, trabeculoplasty, laser, surgery, and medicines.

By Route of Administration Insights

The topical administration of ophthalmic drugs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to increasing the effective dose by increasing the dose or frequency of administration and increasing the lipophilicity and solubility to enhance the molecular design. In addition, various companies are coming up with different strategies, to improve the effectiveness of the delivery of topical drugs to the required site, which further drives the segment growth.

The local ocular segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Intraocular delivery of drugs targeting specific locations impacted by diseases, such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy enables medications to be directly administered to the eye. By delivering drugs directly to the action site, this route helps improve treatment efficacy, which further drives the segment growth.

By Type Insights

The prescription drugs segment dominated the U.S. ophthalmic drugs market in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing support from private and public bodies to enhance sales of prescription ophthalmic drugs and increasing spending in healthcare, with optometrists and ophthalmologists.

· For instance, in September 2024, Mumbai-based drug maker Entod Pharmaceuticals launched a first-of-its-kind eye drop. This eye drop helps middle-aged people with sight issues such as presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition.

The OTC (over the counter) drugs segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The demand for these medications has increased, especially among the middle-class and low-income populations, due to their relative cost-effectiveness. Over-the-counter ophthalmic drugs are widely available in various forms, such as capsules, eye drops, ointments, gels, and emulsions, and have anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, and anti-infective properties.

By Product Insights

The branded drugs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The growth in the market is driven by the increasing requirement for innovative therapies and treatments and the increasing prevalence of eye diseases. For instance, in January 2024, pharma major Lupin Limited announced the launch of Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, after having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

The generic drugs segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Government organizations are motivating drug makers to boost generic drug development. The increasing cost-effectiveness of generic drugs and the increasing expiry rate of branded drug patents in the country are expected to drive the segment growth.

By Dosage Form Insights

The eye drops segment held the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2023. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing cost-effectiveness of eye drops and the increasing highly preferred treat disorders, such as acute allergies, glaucoma, and corneal ulcers.

The eye solutions & suspensions segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is driven by an increasing focus on developing advanced technologies to improve the physiochemical bioavailability and stability during drug delivery. Eye solutions are generally indicated for diseases, such as dry eye and AMD syndrome, and provide a notable clinical benefit of facilitating the direct delivery of drugs.

U.S. Ophthalmic Drugs Market Top Companies

· Pfizer Inc.

· Novartis AG

· Alcon

· Bausch Health Companies Inc.

· Merck & Co., Inc.

· Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

· AbbVie Inc.

· Bayer Corporation

· Genentech, Inc.

· Nicox Ophthalmics, Inc.

· Coherus BioSciences

U.S. Ophthalmic Drugs Market Recent Developments

· In February 2025, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary introduced a generic medication for glaucoma, Latanoprost ophthalmic solution in the U.S. market. The product matches Upjohn US LLC's Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, which had annual sales of USD 113.5 million. This launch reflects Glenmark's growing ophthalmic portfolio and commitment to quality solutions.

· In March 2024, Sandoz, the leader in generic and biosimilar medicines completed the acquisition of the US biosimilar CIMERLI®* (ranibizumab-eqrn) from Coherus BioSciences, Inc., ahead of anticipated timelines. The acquisition builds on the leading Sandoz ophthalmic platform in the US and lays an even stronger foundation for future product launches.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. ophthalmic drugs market

By Drug Class

· Anti-allergy

· Anti-inflammatory

o Non-steroidal drugs

o Steroidal drugs

· Anti-VEGF Agents

o Anti-glaucoma

o Gene & Cell Therapy

o Others

By Disease

· Dry Eye

o Gels

o Eye Solutions & Suspensions

o Capsules & Tablets

o Eye Drops

o Ointments

· Allergies

o Gels

o Eye Solutions & Suspensions

o Capsules & Tablets

o Eye Drops

o Ointments

· Glaucoma

o Gels

o Eye Solutions & Suspensions

o Capsules & Tablets

o Eye Drops

o Ointments

· Eye Infection

o Gels

o Eye Solutions & Suspensions

o Capsules & Tablets

o Eye Drops

o Ointments

· Retinal Disorders

o Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Type

o Macular Degeneration

o Diabetic Retinopathy

o Others

o Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, By Dosage Type

o Gels

o Eye Solutions & Suspensions

o Capsules & Tablets

o Eye Drops

o Ointments

· Uveitis

o Gels

o Eye Solutions & Suspensions

o Capsules & Tablets

o Eye Drops

o Ointments

· Others

By Dosage Form

· Gels

· Eye Solutions & Suspensions

· Capsules and Tablets

· Eye Drops

· Ointments

By Route of Administration

· Topical

· Local Ocular

o Subconjunctival

o Intravitreal

o Retrobulbar

o Intracameral

· Systemic

By Type

· Prescription Drugs

· OTC

By Product

· Branded Drugs

· Generic Drugs

