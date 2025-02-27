U.S. Genomics Market Size to Surpass USD 67.15 Billion by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. genomics market size was USD 13.85 billion in 2024, calculated at USD 16.22 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 67.15 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034. favorable regulatory and ethical frameworks are estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market in the near future.
U.S. Genomics Market Key Takeaways
- The functional genomics segment held the largest market share, accounting for 36.2% of total revenue in 2024.
- The pathway analysis is projected to experience the fastest revenue growth with a predicted CAGR of 17.9% from 2025 to 2034.
- In 2024, the products segment accounted for the largest share of the U.S. genomics market, representing an impressive 73.45% of total revenue.
- The While products led the market, services is expected to be the second-fastest-growing segment, with a predicted CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2034.
- In 2024, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest market, accounting for approximately 25.19% of total revenue.
- The clinical research sector is poised for rapid growth, with a predicted CAGR of 18.2% from 2024 to 2034.
Relaxed Regulatory Policies And Biotechnology R&D Spurs Demand
Policies like the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA) encourage consumer confidence. Ethical guidelines and regulatory approvals support clinical genomic applications. The key players operating in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies like acquisition and collaboration to advance genomic testing, which is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market in the near future.
Increasing demand for personalized medicine is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market over the forecast period. Genomics enables tailored treatments based on an individual’s genetic profile, improving drug efficacy and reducing adverse effects. The rise of pharmacogenomics supports drug development and precision medicine. Advances in sequencing technologies have been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market in the near future. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has significantly reduced costs and improved speed, making genomic analysis more accessible. Emerging technologies like single-cell sequencing and long-read sequencing further enhance research capabilities. The cost of genome sequencing has dropped dramatically due to innovations like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and third-generation long-read sequencing. This makes genomic testing more affordable for consumers, researchers, and healthcare providers.
Faster and more precise sequencing enables tailored treatments, particularly in oncology, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics. This fuels demand from biotech firms, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers. Improved sequencing speeds up gene discovery, variant analysis, and biomarker identification, leading to new drug targets and precision therapies. Companies in biotech and pharmaceuticals increasingly rely on genomics for R&D. Hospitals and diagnostic labs are incorporating sequencing into routine care, especially for cancer screening, prenatal testing, and infectious disease monitoring. The U.S. government (e.g., NIH’s All of Us initiative) and private companies are heavily funding genomics research and infrastructure, accelerating market growth.
Expanding applications in healthcare is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market in the near future. Genomics is widely used in oncology for cancer diagnostics and targeted therapies. It plays a growing role in reproductive health (e.g., non-invasive prenatal testing carrier screening). Rare disease diagnosis is improving through whole-genome and exome sequencing.
Growing government and private sector investments are supporting the growth of the market. The U.S. government funds genomics research through initiatives like the NIH’s All of Us Research Program. Private investments and collaborations are accelerating innovation in biotech and pharmaceutical. Rising consumer interest in direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing has been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market over the forecast period. Companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA fuel public engagement with genomics.
U.S. Genomics Market Trends:
•Personalized Medicine and Consumer Genomics : There's an increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, leading to a rise in consumer genomics services. Companies like 23andMe have been at the forefront, offering direct-to-consumer genetic testing. However, challenges such as data breaches have impacted consumer trust and sales.
• Technological Advancements: Innovations in gene-sequencing technologies are making genomic analysis more efficient and cost-effective. Despite these advancements, companies like Illumina face challenges due to policy changes and increased competition, affecting their market position.
• Policy Changes : The genomics sector heavily relies on funding from institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Recent policy decisions, including significant cuts to NIH funding for indirect research costs, have introduced uncertainties in the market. These cuts have adversely affected companies dependent on NIH grants, such as 10x Genomics, leading to stock declines and financial instability.
• Advances in Gene Editing Technologies: The combination of AI and CRISPR gene editing is accelerating discoveries in medicine and agriculture. AI aids in identifying new gene-editing proteins and predicting functional RNA molecules with enhanced traits, leading to improved therapeutic delivery and biomanufacturing processes. This synergy holds profound potential for scientific and practical advancements.
• Expansion of Biobanks and Genomic Data Repositories : National biobank initiatives are set to drive precision medicine through genomic data analysis. For instance, Estonia's biobank has captured genomic data from 20% of its national population, providing invaluable datasets for understanding genetic factors influencing health and disease. This trend is expected to reshape drug development, rare disease diagnosis, and clinical trial optimization.
• Integration of Multi-Omics Approaches: Combining genomics with other omics data (proteomics, metabolomics) provides a comprehensive understanding of biological systems. This holistic approach enhances insights into disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets.
• Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications (ELSI) in Genomics : As genomic data becomes more prevalent, concerns about privacy, data security, and ethical use are intensifying. Ensuring equitable access to genomic advancements and protecting individuals' genetic information are critical challenges that need to be addressed.
U.S. Genomics Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2025
|
USD 16.22 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2034
|
USD 67.15 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034
|
Base year for estimation
|
2024
|
Forecast period
|
2025 - 2034
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|
Report coverage
|
Volume & revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends
|
Segments covered
|
Application & technology, deliverable, end-use
|
Key companies profiled
|
Illumina Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies; Luminex Corporation; Myriad Genetics Inc.; BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.; Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.; Caris Life Sciences; Danaher Corp.; Eurofins Scientific SE
441 9344 APAC: +61
485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 Europe: +44
What is the Artificial Intelligence impact factor of genomics ?
Artificial intelligence can process vast genomic datasets quickly, identifying patterns and mutations that might be missed by traditional methods. Machine learning models improve variant calling, reducing false positives/negatives in sequencing data. AI helps match patients with personalized treatments based on their genetic profiles, especially in oncology and rare diseases. AI-powered drug discovery speeds up target identification and biomarker development. AI also optimizes CRISPR gene editing by predicting off-target effects, making therapies safer and more effective. In synthetic biology, AI assists in designing and engineering custom DNA sequences for biotech applications. AI algorithms improve early disease detection by analyzing genetic predispositions, helping with proactive healthcare strategies. AI-driven tools enhance newborn screening, carrier screening, and polygenic risk scoring for complex diseases.
AI reduces human errors in sequencing pipelines, improving efficiency in clinical labs and research facilities. AI-driven robotic systems can automate sample preparation, sequencing, and result interpretation. AI integrates genomic data with electronic health records (EHRs), allowing doctors to make data-driven treatment decisions in real time. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants help patients understand genetic test results.
U.S. Genomics Market Segment Insights
Application and Technology Insights
The functional genomics segment held a dominant presence in the market. The rise in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and applications in drug discovery and vaccine development is generating demand for real-time PCR and other functional genomic techniques. The expansion of targeted therapies and pharmacogenomics increases the need for genomic testing, driving segment expansion. Hospitals and diagnostic labs require a steady supply of testing kits for patient-specific treatments. Genomics is being integrated into clinical diagnostics, cancer research, and infectious disease studies, increasing the use of consumables. Government-funded initiatives, such as the NIH's All of Us research program, fuel demand and growth.
The pathway analysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Genomic pathway analysis helps identify genetic markers linked to diseases, allowing pharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies. Investments in genomics-based solutions drive innovation across pharmaceuticals, agritech, and synthetic biology. Proteomics tools are being deployed to research and analyze biomarkers, understand disease mechanisms, and in bioforensics.
Deliverables Insights
The product segment segment led the U.S. genomics market. The industry makes extensive use of instruments and techniques such as polymerase chain reactions. The test is used in the lab to create several copies of the particular DNA. In 2024, the PCR sector held the largest market share. The main driver of the cell implication's significance and expansion is lowering its cost. High rates of infectious diseases combined with advancements in PCR technology are two of the main drivers propelling the market's expansion. The high demand for PCR testing in hospitals, clinics and other ambulatory centers is driving demand in this segment.
The services segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The development of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is enabling companies to outsource projects that require high-throughput and cost-effective sequencing, making large-scale genomic analysis feasible. The cost of sequencing a human genome has dropped from US$100 million in 2001 to under US$200, making it widely accessible. Lower-cost services have allowed sequencing technologies to be accessible in clinical diagnostics, precision medicine, and consumer genomics. Increasing use of sequencing for cancer genomics, rare disease diagnostics, and pharmacogenomics is driving demand. Whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing (WGS/WES) are now more common in hospitals and research institutions.
End-Use Insights
The academic & government Institutes segment dominated the market. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other U.S. agencies provide significant funding for genomics research. Programs like the All of Us Research Program and the Cancer Genome Atlas drive large-scale genomic studies. Federal support for genomics-based precision medicine and disease research fuels institutional dominance. Universities and research centers conduct early-stage genomics research, identifying disease pathways and novel drug targets. Research centers drive innovation in next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR gene editing, and single-cell genomics. Institutions like the Broad Institute and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory are leading advancements in computational genomics and synthetic biology. With strong government backing, advanced research capabilities, and extensive industry collaborations, research centers, academia, and government institutes remain the dominant force in the U.S. genomics market, driving innovation and large-scale genomic initiatives.
The hospitals & clinics segment is growing rapidly in the U.S. genomics market in 2024. Hospitals increasingly use genomics to tailor treatments based on a patient’s genetic profile, improving efficacy and reducing side effects. Pharmacogenomics helps doctors prescribe the right drugs at the right dose, reducing adverse reactions. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) allows oncologists to detect cancer mutations and choose targeted therapies (e.g., immunotherapies like Keytruda). Hospitals are integrating liquid biopsy tests for non-invasive cancer screening and monitoring. Genomic sequencing is used to track and manage infectious diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Hospitals rely on microbial genomics for outbreak surveillance and infection control. U.S. healthcare policies are increasingly covering genomic testing for cancer, rare diseases, and prenatal care.
U.S. genomics Market Top Key Companies:
• Illumina Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Agilent Technologies
• Luminex Corporation
• Myriad Genetics Inc.
• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
• Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
• Caris Life Sciences
• Danaher Corp.
• Eurofins Scientific SE
U.S. genomics Market Recent Developments
• In February 2025, PATHOMIQ, Inc., a developer of artificial intelligence (Al)-enabled prognostic and predictive tests for expanding access to personalized medicine and empowering treatment decisions, and Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leader in precision medicine and molecular diagnostic testing, announced that they have partnered strategically to grant Myriad exclusive licensing rights to PATHOMIQ_PRAD, PATHOMIQ's Al technology platform for prostate cancer, in the US. The way physicians treat cancer patients is changing as a result of machine learning and Al-enabled diagnostics.
• In February 2025, 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, unveiled a number of new product developments at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting to further establish itself as the ideal partner for high-performance single cell research at scale.
• In January 2024, Illumina Ventures launched Illumina Ventures Labs and replaced its Accelerator program with a new genomics-focused initiative offering funding, mentorship, and continued access to technical guidance and DNA analysis hardware.
• In January 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Axiom PangenomiX Array, a human genomics research tool aligned with the recent pangenome development for enhanced investigation of human genetic diversity.
• In September 2023, LabGenomics expanded its North American footprint through its subsidiary LabGenomics USA's acquisition of diagnostic and molecular service provider QDx Pathology, aiming to offer a broader range of diagnostic services.
U.S. genomics Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. genomics Market
By Application & Technology
• Functional Genomics
o Transfection
o Real-Time PCR
o RNA Interference
o Mutational Analysis
o SNP Analysis
o Microarray Analysis
• Epigenomics
o Bisulfite Sequencing
o Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP & ChIP-Seq)
o Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)
o High-Resolution Melt (HRM)
o Chromatin Accessibility Assays
o Microarray Analysis
• Pathway Analysis
o Bead-Based Analysis
o Microarray Analysis
o Real-time PCR
o Proteomics Tools (2-D PAGE; yeast 2-hybrid studies)
• Biomarker Discovery
o Mass Spectrometry
o Real-time PCR
o Microarray Analysis
o Statistical Analysis
o Bioinformatics
o DNA Sequencing
• Others
By Deliverables
• Products
o Instruments/Systems/Software
o Consumables & Reagents
• Services
o NGS-based Services
o Core Genomics Services
o Biomarker Translation Services
o Computational Services
o Others
By End-use
• Clinical Research
• Academic & Government Institutes
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Other End-users
