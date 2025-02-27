U.S. Genomics Market Size to Surpass USD 67.15 Billion by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. genomics market size was USD 13.85 billion in 2024, calculated at USD 16.22 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 67.15 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034. favorable regulatory and ethical frameworks are estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market in the near future.

U.S. Genomics Market Key Takeaways

The functional genomics segment held the largest market share, accounting for 36.2% of total revenue in 2024.

The pathway analysis is projected to experience the fastest revenue growth with a predicted CAGR of 17.9% from 2025 to 2034.

In 2024, the products segment accounted for the largest share of the U.S. genomics market, representing an impressive 73.45% of total revenue.

The While products led the market, services is expected to be the second-fastest-growing segment, with a predicted CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2034.

In 2024, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest market, accounting for approximately 25.19% of total revenue.

The clinical research sector is poised for rapid growth, with a predicted CAGR of 18.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Relaxed Regulatory Policies And Biotechnology R&D Spurs Demand

Policies like the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA) encourage consumer confidence. Ethical guidelines and regulatory approvals support clinical genomic applications. The key players operating in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies like acquisition and collaboration to advance genomic testing, which is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market in the near future.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market over the forecast period. Genomics enables tailored treatments based on an individual’s genetic profile, improving drug efficacy and reducing adverse effects. The rise of pharmacogenomics supports drug development and precision medicine. Advances in sequencing technologies have been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market in the near future. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has significantly reduced costs and improved speed, making genomic analysis more accessible. Emerging technologies like single-cell sequencing and long-read sequencing further enhance research capabilities. The cost of genome sequencing has dropped dramatically due to innovations like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and third-generation long-read sequencing. This makes genomic testing more affordable for consumers, researchers, and healthcare providers.

Faster and more precise sequencing enables tailored treatments, particularly in oncology, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics. This fuels demand from biotech firms, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers. Improved sequencing speeds up gene discovery, variant analysis, and biomarker identification, leading to new drug targets and precision therapies. Companies in biotech and pharmaceuticals increasingly rely on genomics for R&D. Hospitals and diagnostic labs are incorporating sequencing into routine care, especially for cancer screening, prenatal testing, and infectious disease monitoring. The U.S. government (e.g., NIH’s All of Us initiative) and private companies are heavily funding genomics research and infrastructure, accelerating market growth.

Expanding applications in healthcare is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market in the near future. Genomics is widely used in oncology for cancer diagnostics and targeted therapies. It plays a growing role in reproductive health (e.g., non-invasive prenatal testing carrier screening). Rare disease diagnosis is improving through whole-genome and exome sequencing.

Growing government and private sector investments are supporting the growth of the market. The U.S. government funds genomics research through initiatives like the NIH’s All of Us Research Program. Private investments and collaborations are accelerating innovation in biotech and pharmaceutical. Rising consumer interest in direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing has been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. genomics market over the forecast period. Companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA fuel public engagement with genomics.

U.S. Genomics Market Trends:

•Personalized Medicine and Consumer Genomics : There's an increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, leading to a rise in consumer genomics services. Companies like 23andMe have been at the forefront, offering direct-to-consumer genetic testing. However, challenges such as data breaches have impacted consumer trust and sales.

• Technological Advancements: Innovations in gene-sequencing technologies are making genomic analysis more efficient and cost-effective. Despite these advancements, companies like Illumina face challenges due to policy changes and increased competition, affecting their market position.

• Policy Changes : The genomics sector heavily relies on funding from institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Recent policy decisions, including significant cuts to NIH funding for indirect research costs, have introduced uncertainties in the market. These cuts have adversely affected companies dependent on NIH grants, such as 10x Genomics, leading to stock declines and financial instability.

• Advances in Gene Editing Technologies: The combination of AI and CRISPR gene editing is accelerating discoveries in medicine and agriculture. AI aids in identifying new gene-editing proteins and predicting functional RNA molecules with enhanced traits, leading to improved therapeutic delivery and biomanufacturing processes. This synergy holds profound potential for scientific and practical advancements.

• Expansion of Biobanks and Genomic Data Repositories : National biobank initiatives are set to drive precision medicine through genomic data analysis. For instance, Estonia's biobank has captured genomic data from 20% of its national population, providing invaluable datasets for understanding genetic factors influencing health and disease. This trend is expected to reshape drug development, rare disease diagnosis, and clinical trial optimization.

• Integration of Multi-Omics Approaches: Combining genomics with other omics data (proteomics, metabolomics) provides a comprehensive understanding of biological systems. This holistic approach enhances insights into disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets.

• Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications (ELSI) in Genomics : As genomic data becomes more prevalent, concerns about privacy, data security, and ethical use are intensifying. Ensuring equitable access to genomic advancements and protecting individuals' genetic information are critical challenges that need to be addressed.

U.S. Genomics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 16.22 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 67.15 billion Growth rate CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Volume & revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered Application & technology, deliverable, end-use Key companies profiled Illumina Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Agilent Technologies; Luminex Corporation; Myriad Genetics Inc.; BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.; Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.; Caris Life Sciences; Danaher Corp.; Eurofins Scientific SE