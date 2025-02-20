U.S. Computational Biology Market Size to Reach USD 9.85 Billion By 2033

According to the latest research by Nova one advisor, the U.S. Computational Biology Market is valued at USD 5.12 Billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 9.85 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2033. The main growth factor of the computational biology market is increased research and development in drug discovery and the rise in computational approaches in research.

Key Takeaways:

· The software platforms segment accounted for the largest market share of 39.12% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

· The infrastructure & hardware segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

· Clinical trials held the highest market share of 26.19% in 2023.

· The computational genomics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033.

· The industrial segment accounted for the largest market share of 66.90% in 2023.

· Academics & research is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Computational biology is a science-related term that uses databases, computer sciences, statistics, and math together and accumulates medical, health, and biological particulars too and derives the protein structure from an amino acid sequence, and in the current scenario, it is a must in the present-day scenario. Computational biology is a very huge discipline as it has models from different experimental data (concentrations, sequences, images, etc.) and biological systems (molecules, cells, tissues, organs), and it uses methods from a huge range of mathematical and computational fields (e.g., complexity theory, algorithmics, and machine learning too). It applies computational techniques to understand biological systems, and it authorizes drug discovery, genomics, disease modeling, and personalized medicine too.

The government initiative taken in terms of computational biology is bioinformatics, and the computational biology program goal is to develop novel, cutting-edge software and data management appliances to efficiently mine the huge wealth of biomedical data that is generated from sophisticated modern laboratory techniques that facilitate data that is shared between researchers.

The major factors that will drive the market opportunities in computational biology are cloud and high-performance computing (HPC), the acceptance of quantitative and predictive biology, developments in bioinformatics, computational tools and cross-disciplinary collaborative research too . Quantitative biology is a kind of term that uses mathematical, statistical, and computational methodology to examine life and living organisms while cross-disciplinary collaborative research means that two or more academic disciplines collaborate in order to develop research and creative practices simultaneously.

The merging of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into the pharmaceutical sector is speedily changing the drug discovery, development, and delivery process too. Traditional drug discovery is often represented by lengthy timelines, high costs, and complicated challenges that are associated with target identification, drug efficacy, and safety profiling too.

It has also improved efficiency by providing the benefits for scientific innovation, human health and medicine, as well as the economy. Even artificial intelligence (AI) can help scientists by solving and identifying patterns in biological data, stimulating current biological mechanisms, and predicting and generating new testable biological structures.

With the example of artificial intelligence, it has performed online screening with the help of the Broad Institute Drug Repurposing Hub, which has a database of 6,000 compounds and discovered the drug Halicin, created for diabetes and has the capability to kill resistant bacteria.

U.S. Computational Biology Market Trends:

· Rising Collaborations and partnerships are growing in the computational biology market growth. Huge levels of cooperation between technology companies, research institutions, and pharmaceutical organizations are predicted to foster innovation and accumulate the development of cutting-edge computational tools.

· As compared to traditional methods, computational techniques have drastically enhanced the effectiveness of BCG annotation and identification, and hence it facilitates the discovery of novel metabolites.

· The recent trend is the integration of multi-omics data, which includes genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. Mixing these various datasets allows for a comprehensive understanding of biological systems, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic targets too.

· Another emerging trend in computational biology is single cell sequencing and analysis. This technology enables researchers to study single-cell genomic profiles, gene expression patterns, and cellular heterogeneity in tissues and populations. Computational tools are crucial for processing and interpreting single-cell data, revealing cellular dynamics, developmental trajectories, and disease-specific cell populations.

U.S. Computational Biology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Segments Covered Service, application, end-use Key Companies Profiled DNAnexus, Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Schrodinger, Inc.; Compugen, Aganitha AI Inc.; Genedata AG; QIAGEN; Simulations Plus, Inc.; Fios Genomics.

Segment Insights:

U.S. Computational Biology by Service Insights:

The software platforms segment accounted for the largest market share of 39.12% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. It is composed of different set of tools and technologies, which includes data analysis platforms, bioinformatics software, modelling and simulation software and other technologies. It has become imperative for researchers and healthcare professionals to look after model biological systems, simulate experiments, and predict molecules behaviors.

Adding to that, the ever-rising trend of precision medicine has enhanced the demand for computational biology tools and techniques, which gives rise to the development of tailored treatments that are based on individual genetic profiles.

The infrastructure and hardware segment is experiencing exponential growth during the forecast year (2023-2033). The demand for robust hardware infrastructure services in order to support complicated computations is foretold to surge as computational biology research advances. Adding to that more, rising investments by healthcare organizations are expected to grow during the forecast period.

U.S. Computational Biology by Application Insights:

Clinical trials held the highest market share of 26.19% in 2023. The drug repurposing method has been utilized to overcome the expansive time periods and the price associated with drug discovery. It deals with such kinds of drugs that are already tested and have a safety and efficacy profile. So, drug repurposing through computational tools gives a systematic approach to drug progress and overcomes the constraints of traditional processes. Furthermore, the rise in usability of patient data, such as electronic health data and genomics, and computational data is hugely adopted for data interpretation and analysis tool for taking strong decisions in clinical trials.

On the other hand, computational genomics is holding the biggest growth, having a CAGR of X% in the year 2024. Its cornerstone is the interpretation and analysis of genomic data with the help of computational tools. Rising commonness in cancer has paved the way for the development of advanced treatments, fueling computational genomics demand in oncology.

U.S. Computational Biology by End-Use Insights:

The industrial segment accounted for the largest market share of 66.90% in 2023, respectively. With the rising demand in order to receive better insights into metabolic interactions inside the biotechnology sector, organizations are utilizing the power of advanced technologies, which include artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Academics and research both are growing at a fast pace, holding the largest CAGR during the predicted (forecast) period. Market growth is due to the rising demand for computational software so as to innovate genome analysis with the help of research and development activities supervised by different academic institutions and research organizations. Likewise, the rise in collaborative investments and efforts between private and public entities in order to initiate new research institutes is projected to boost sector growth.

Top companies operating in the U.S. Computational Biology Market:

· Illumina

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· Qiagen

· Kriya Therapeutics Inc

· Schrodinger,Inc

· Biobase

· VeriSIM Life Inc

· Certara

· Compugen

· Simulations Plus

· Pluto Biosciences Inc

· Agilent Technologies

· Chemical Computing Group

· Insilico Biotechnology AG

· Shiru

· Genedata AG

· DNAnexus

· Strand Life Sciences

· Recursion

· Benchling

· Nimbus Therapeutics LLC

· Akoya Biosciences

With instance to the best companies So, Illumia is heading to accept clinical sequencing, as Illumia expressed his interest in world-class computational scientists to work on the development of novel deep learning algorithms for deciphering the effects of genetic variants in the human genome. Another progress in that Certara L.P., Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Genedata AG, and Insilico Biotechnology AG lead the industry.

U.S. Computational Biology Market Recent Developments:

· On 25 March 2024, MMiLaboratories,ar in developing best-best-in-class softwaremunological data analysis, ,cially launched the platform called Platforma.bio. This innovative computational biology platform is powered by AI large language platforms,, whichever designed significantly streamline and solve biological analysis,, which makes it more accessible for researchers across different sectors and categories.

· On 19 January 2023, i.e., by mid-January, Vanderbilt launched the Center for Computational Systems Biology as a result of combining a variety of academic specialties and at the crossroads of engineering and biological science, which includes computer science, engineering, and biomedical research.

· On 16Januaryy 2023, Tae Hyun Hwang, a Ph.D. and national leader,r, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), will improve cancer treatment and diagnosis by starting the initiative program called “Molecular AI” within the Department of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

· On 30 August 2023, Altos Labs officially announced the launch of its Institute of Computation (IoC) to advance artificial intelligence and computational biology to support its goal to restore cellular health and resilience. The IOC will praise the current institutes of science and medicine within Altros' collaborative research ecosystem.

U.S. Computational Biology Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Computational Biology market.

By Service

· Databases

· Infrastructure & Hardware

· Software Platform

By Application

· Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling

o Target Identification

o Target Validation

o Lead Discovery

o Lead optimization

· Preclinical Drug Development

o Pharmacokinetics

o Pharmacodynamics

· Clinical Trial

o Phase I

o Phase II

o Phase III

o Phase IV

· Computational Genomics

· Computational Proteomics

· Others

By End-use

· Academic & Research

· Industrial

