TSRL Awarded $2.2 Million Phase II SBIR Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to Advance Microneedle Patch for Overactive Bladder Therapy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (October 22, 2025) – TSRL, Inc., a preclinical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in formulation development, bioanalysis, exploratory toxicology, and pharmacokinetic strategies to guide human dosing schedules, announced today that it has received a new $2.2 million grant award from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Number R44DK143799, to advance the development of a weekly microneedle patch for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). The project focuses on delivering Trospium Chloride, a well-established but inconvenient therapy with low compliance, through a novel hydrogel-based microneedle system that improves patient tolerance and outcomes.

Overactive bladder affects millions of people in the United States and is especially common among adults over 65. While anticholinergic drugs remain a standard treatment, their effectiveness is often offset by high discontinuation rates, poor bioavailability, and serious side effects such as cognitive impairment. TSRL’s microneedle patch-based approach aims to solve these challenges by delivering Trospium Chloride—a compound that does not cross the blood-brain barrier and is considered favorable in reducing cognitive side effects—at a steady, therapeutic rate using a self-administered patch designed for weekly use.

The NIH grant supports preclinical development efforts that will generate pharmacokinetic, efficacy, and safety data in preparation for IND submission. This research is being conducted in partnership with leading advisors in transdermal delivery and urological therapeutics.

“We are proud to receive this NIH grant and to help address a serious unmet need for patients who suffer from overactive bladder,” said Dr. Elke Lipka, CEO of TSRL. “This award reflects the innovation and dedication of our team, as well as the strong potential of our microneedle platform to reshape how therapies like Trospium Chloride are delivered. Our focus is on improving quality of life through better delivery systems, and this project reflects our mission perfectly.”

TSRL has a long-standing commitment to driving pre-clinical innovation and brings decades of experience in bioanalysis, formulation development, PK/ADME and toxicology, strategic consulting, and drug delivery. The company’s 7,500-square-foot facility in Ann Arbor houses advanced formulation and bioanalytical laboratories, along with a team of scientists dedicated to moving promising therapies forward.

