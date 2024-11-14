Thetis Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Fabio Cataldi, M.D., to Board of Managers and Scientific Advisory Board

ESSEX, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IBD--Thetis Pharmaceuticals, LLC (“Thetis”), a pharmaceutical company developing an oral, small molecule Resolvin E1 (RvE1) drug targeting the BLT1 receptor to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, today announced the appointment of Fabio Cataldi, MD, to its Board of Managers and Scientific Advisory Board.





“We are excited to have Fabio join our Board,” said Gary Mathias, co-founder and CEO of Thetis. “His expertise in gastroenterology and clinical development will help guide Thetis as we advance oral TP-317 into a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.”

Dr. Cataldi has more than 20 years of experience in drug development. He currently serves as chief medical officer (CMO) of Abivax SA and previously was CMO at Landos Biopharma, Inc. through its sale to AbbVie in 2024. Dr. Cataldi also held senior R&D roles at Arena Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Shire, Pfizer, Biogen, and Novartis. He received his medical degree from the Second University V Division of General Surgery in Italy and completed post-doctoral research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

“I am honored to join the Thetis Board and collaborate with such a forward-thinking team,” said Cataldi. “Their novel approach to the BLT1 pathway holds great promise for addressing unmet needs in IBD and cancer. I am excited to contribute my expertise to advance the TP-317 clinical program and improve the lives of patients suffering from these difficult diseases.”

About Thetis Pharmaceuticals

Thetis is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer. Thetis’ lead candidate, TP-317, is a first-in-class, oral Resolvin E1 (RvE1) drug candidate that targets the LTB4-BLT1 pathway to activate the body’s natural healing mechanisms. In a Phase 1a study, TP-317 was safe, well tolerated, and effectively delivered RvE1 to systemic circulation. Thetis plans to initiate a Phase 1b trial in ulcerative colitis patients in 2025. Thetis is supported by private investors, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and prominent philanthropies, including the Helmsley Charitable Trust, Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation.

