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Press Releases

Tempus Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

July 30, 2026 | 
20 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.



“Q2 was another exceptional quarter for us,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “Our strategy is working given the investments we have made in AI over the past several years are driving some of the best growth rates we have seen in our two largest businesses - Oncology Diagnostics and Data Licensing.”

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Total revenue of $382.5 million, up 22% year-over-year
  • Oncology volume growth of 31% year-over-year, up from 28% last quarter
  • Molecular residual disease (MRD) volume was 9,000 tests, up from 6,500 last quarter
  • Data Licensing & Modeling (Insights) revenue up 36% year-over-year
  • Signed ~$200 million in new Data and Applications licenses
  • FDA approved xT Tumor Only which will migrate tissue testing to ADLT pricing
  • Successfully delivered our first oncology foundation model to AstraZeneca
  • Completed a $460 million offering of 0.0% convertible senior notes due 2032
  • GAAP net income of $5.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million
  • Cash and marketable securities of $820.7 million as of June 30, 2026
  • Increasing revenue guidance to $1.595 to $1.605 billion for 2026 and expect full year Adjusted EBITDA of ~$65 million

On July 20, 2026, Tempus also announced an agreement to acquire Personalis, a leader in the tumor-informed MRD space. “Through our existing collaboration with Personalis, we have already demonstrated the strength of combining highly sensitive MRD technology with our commercial infrastructure,” said Mr. Lefkofsky. “With clinical adoption and reimbursement momentum building, we believe we are collectively well positioned to capture this opportunity, which makes this acquisition particularly exciting.”

Second Quarter 2026 Summary Results

  • Revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $382.5 million.
    • Diagnostics generated $289.3 million of revenue, representing 20% year-over-year growth, driven by Oncology volume growth of 31%, offset by Hereditary revenue growth of 5%.
    • Data and Applications generated $93.2 million of revenue, representing 28% year-over-year growth, with Insights growing 36%.
  • Gross profit increased 26% year-over-year to $246.5 million, led by growth in Data and Applications.
  • Net income was $5.6 million, which included $55.6 million of stock compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes and $98.5 million in unrealized gains on marketable securities, compared to a net loss of $(42.8 million) in Q2 of 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, compared to ($5.6 million) in Q2 of 2025.
  • $820.7 million in cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2026.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Personalis for $16.25 per share (~$1.5 billion enterprise value), tightly integrating its ultrasensitive NeXT Personal® MRD technology into Tempus' diagnostic platform
  • Received FDA approval for tumor-only xT CDx assay, becoming the first laboratory to hold FDA companion diagnostic (CDx) approval for both tumor-only and tumor-normal comprehensive genomic profiling
  • Launched digital pathology IMS Open-Source Consortium along with Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to accelerate the democratization and standardization of digital pathology
  • Introduced Tempus Preview to provide preliminary results for high impact biomarkers within ~24 hours of tissue receipt
  • Announced a strategic collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC to integrate Tempus' AI platform, molecular diagnostics, and clinical trial matching across more than 1.5 million annual patient visits to accelerate precision oncology care
  • Introduced initial results from and successfully delivered the first version of our foundation model to AstraZeneca
  • Signed large deals with BioNTech, Daiichi Sankyo, Level Set Bio, and Incyte Pharmaceuticals, contributing to ~$200 million in total bookings this quarter

Second Quarter Financial Results

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

 

 

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

382,486

 

 

$

314,635

 

 

 

22

%

Gross profit

 

$

246,498

 

 

$

195,039

 

 

 

26

%

Loss from operations

 

$

(75,913

)

 

$

(61,774

)

 

 

23

%

Non-GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(2,708

)

 

$

(17,036

)

 

 

(84

)%

Net income (loss)

 

$

5,642

 

 

$

(42,843

)

 

 

113

%

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(7,726

)

 

$

(37,327

)

 

 

(79

)%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

8,044

 

 

$

(5,580

)

 

 

244

%

Net income (loss) per share, basic

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

 

112

%

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

 

(82

)%

Financial Outlook and Guidance

Tempus is increasing its full year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.595 to $1.605 billion, which represents ~25% annual growth. We continue to expect 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be ~$65 million. Guidance assumes no impact from the Personalis transaction, which is expected to close in late Q4 2026 or early 2027.

For additional information on the quarter, including a letter from our CEO and CFO, please visit our investor relations site at investors.tempus.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call and webcast will begin today, July 30, 2026 after market close at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access details at:

Conference ID: 9053038
United States - New York: (646) 307-1963
USA & Canada - Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
Live webcast can be accessed here

The webcast may be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at investors.tempus.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recording will be made available on the company’s website after the event and will be accessible for one year. Visit the investor relations website to find the company’s latest deck, and commentary on the quarter by Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO, and Jim Rogers, CFO, which will be discussed on the conference call and webcast.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information presented in this release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Tempus also presents adjusted non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll tax related to stock-based compensation (collectively, the “stock-based compensation adjustments”). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as gross profit, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses are calculated as the sum of technology research and development expense, research and development expense, and selling, general and administrative expense, excluding the stock-based compensation adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of intangibles due to acquisition, and franchise taxes related to IPO. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations, adjusted to exclude (i) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (ii) acquisition-related expenses, (iii) franchise taxes related to IPO, and (iv) amortization of intangibles due to acquisition. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) changes in fair value of our marketable equity securities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (ii) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (iii) acquisition-related expenses, (iv) amortization of intangibles due to acquisition, (v) losses from equity method investments, (vi) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (vii) franchise taxes related to IPO, and (viii) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, and (ix) loss on debt extinguishment. Non-GAAP net loss per share is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, basic.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (income) loss, adjusted to exclude (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (v) losses from equity method investments, (vi) changes in fair value of our marketable equity securities and indemnity-related holdback liabilities, (vii) the stock-based compensation adjustments, (viii) acquisition-related expenses, and (ix) amortization of deferred other income from our IP License Agreement with SB Tempus, (x) franchise taxes related to our IPO, and (xi) loss on debt extinguishment.

Tempus believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they may be used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Tempus’ business. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by Tempus management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Tempus does not provide guidance for net (income) loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between Tempus’ forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net loss and the respective reconciliations. These forecasted items are not within Tempus’ control, may vary greatly between periods, and could significantly impact future financial results.

Other Key Metrics

Total Remaining Contract Value (TCV) is equal to the total potential value of signed contracts and assumes the exercise of all contract options, all discretionary opt-ins, and no early termination. Remaining TCV excludes any revenue recognized to date on these contracts or any future adjustments made to the contractual value as a result of amendments or terminations.

Net Revenue Retention compares the annual Insights product revenue generated from all customers that made an Insights purchase in one year to the annual Insights product revenue generated from the same cohort of customers in the subsequent year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Tempus’ expected financial results for full year 2026; expectations concerning Tempus' collaborations and partnerships; Tempus' growth expectations; and the pending acquisition of Personalis. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments, including Tempus' ability to consummate the acquisition of Personalis on the contemplated terms or at all and Tempus’ ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Paige AI, Ambry Genetics, Deep 6 AI and, if consummated, Personalis; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, trade tensions and tariffs, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC from time to time. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

 

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diagnostics(1)

 

$

289,333

 

 

$

241,843

 

 

$

550,431

 

 

$

435,647

 

Data and applications(2)

 

 

93,153

 

 

 

72,792

 

 

 

180,171

 

 

 

134,725

 

Total net revenue

 

$

382,486

 

 

$

314,635

 

 

$

730,602

 

 

$

570,372

 

Cost and operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues, diagnostics

 

 

108,233

 

 

 

99,756

 

 

 

209,193

 

 

 

184,539

 

Cost of revenues, data and applications

 

 

27,755

 

 

 

19,840

 

 

 

52,870

 

 

 

35,591

 

Technology research and development

 

 

43,929

 

 

 

34,482

 

 

 

89,850

 

 

 

67,873

 

Research and development

 

 

52,637

 

 

 

41,619

 

 

 

100,874

 

 

 

77,493

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

225,845

 

 

 

180,712

 

 

 

438,439

 

 

 

335,339

 

Total cost and operating expenses

 

 

458,399

 

 

 

376,409

 

 

 

891,226

 

 

 

700,835

 

Loss from operations

 

$

(75,913

)

 

$

(61,774

)

 

$

(160,624

)

 

$

(130,463

)

Interest income

 

 

3,897

 

 

 

1,093

 

 

 

7,763

 

 

 

2,906

 

Interest expense

 

 

(10,283

)

 

 

(21,579

)

 

 

(24,624

)

 

 

(39,582

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

(11,643

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,643

)

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

102,757

 

 

 

41,729

 

 

 

75,048

 

 

 

14,274

 

Income (loss) before (provision for) benefit from income taxes

 

$

8,815

 

 

$

(40,531

)

 

$

(114,080

)

 

$

(152,865

)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

 

 

(309

)

 

 

(212

)

 

 

(247

)

 

 

45,968

 

Losses from equity method investments

 

 

(2,864

)

 

 

(2,100

)

 

 

(5,950

)

 

 

(3,983

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

5,642

 

 

$

(42,843

)

 

$

(120,277

)

 

$

(110,880

)

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(0.64

)

Diluted

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(0.64

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

179,917

 

 

 

173,381

 

 

 

179,404

 

 

 

171,960

 

Diluted

 

 

182,397

 

 

 

173,381

 

 

 

179,404

 

 

 

171,960

 

Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

5,642

 

 

$

(42,843

)

 

$

(120,277

)

 

$

(110,880

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(1,033

)

 

 

3,756

 

 

 

(2,843

)

 

 

8,354

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

4,609

 

 

$

(39,087

)

 

$

(123,120

)

 

$

(102,526

)

(1) Includes related party revenue of $40 and $0 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Includes related party revenue of $190 and $1 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2) Includes related party revenue of $21,984 and $15,908 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Includes related party revenue of $43,657 and $16,538 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

 

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

June 30, 2026

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

599,614

 

 

$

604,787

 

Accounts receivable(1), net of allowances of $2,794 and $2,755 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

360,924

 

 

 

311,170

 

Inventory

 

 

53,512

 

 

 

51,724

 

Related party asset

 

 

17,500

 

 

 

8,785

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

42,938

 

 

 

40,498

 

Marketable equity securities

 

 

216,377

 

 

 

150,211

 

Total current assets

 

$

1,290,865

 

 

$

1,167,175

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

89,066

 

 

 

89,156

 

Goodwill

 

 

470,166

 

 

 

470,211

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

312,457

 

 

 

349,202

 

Capitalized software, net

 

 

19,772

 

 

 

6,051

 

Investments and other assets

 

 

17,164

 

 

 

21,111

 

Investment in joint venture

 

 

77,811

 

 

 

86,557

 

Investment in related party

 

 

8,750

 

 

 

 

Related party asset, less current portion

 

 

14,583

 

 

 

16,215

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

60,553

 

 

 

64,496

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,724

 

 

 

4,664

 

Total Assets

 

$

2,365,911

 

 

$

2,274,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

73,818

 

 

 

81,994

 

Related party payable

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

181,271

 

 

 

155,370

 

Deferred revenue(2)

 

 

87,251

 

 

 

92,673

 

Deferred other income

 

 

15,955

 

 

 

15,955

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

8,293

 

 

 

8,680

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

12,192

 

 

 

13,355

 

Accrued data licensing fees

 

 

2,712

 

 

 

4,361

 

Total current liabilities

 

$

391,492

 

 

$

372,388

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

71,266

 

 

 

74,272

 

Convertible promissory note

 

 

187,929

 

 

 

208,672

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

56,270

 

 

 

56,600

 

Revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

100,000

 

Interest payable

 

 

19,155

 

 

 

12,393

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

 

 

 

202,753

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

1,172,781

 

 

 

728,078

 

Deferred other income, less current portion

 

 

 

 

 

7,977

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

22,084

 

 

 

20,379

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

1,920,977

 

 

$

1,783,512

 

(1) Includes related party accounts receivable of $10,924 and $6,428 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

(2) Includes related party deferred revenue of $403 and $3,938 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

 

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

 

$

 

 

$

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 175,200,077 and 173,235,428 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

18

 

 

 

17

 

Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,500,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; 5,043,789 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Treasury Stock, 183,229 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, at cost

 

 

(6,642

)

 

 

(6,642

)

Additional Paid-In Capital

 

 

2,969,637

 

 

 

2,892,910

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

 

 

(1,941

)

 

 

902

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(2,516,139

)

 

 

(2,395,862

)

Total Stockholders' equity

 

$

444,934

 

 

$

491,326

 

Total Liabilities, Convertible redeemable preferred stock, and Stockholders' equity

 

$

2,365,911

 

 

$

2,274,838

 

 

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(120,277

)

 

$

(110,880

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

106,827

 

 

 

45,429

 

Gain on marketable equity securities

 

 

(66,166

)

 

 

(6,007

)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

375

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

(46,216

)

Losses from equity method investments

 

 

5,950

 

 

 

3,983

 

Amortization of original issue discount

 

 

3,125

 

 

 

1,169

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

 

 

194

 

 

 

332

 

Change in fair value of holdback liability

 

 

(94

)

 

 

312

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

11,643

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

52,161

 

 

 

48,385

 

Provision for bad debt expense

 

 

866

 

 

 

625

 

Provision for obsolete inventory

 

 

400

 

 

 

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

 

6,896

 

 

 

4,573

 

Minimum accretion expense

 

 

88

 

 

 

108

 

PIK interest added to principal

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

7,157

 

Change in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable(1)

 

 

(50,565

)

 

 

(49,155

)

Inventory

 

 

(2,188

)

 

 

1,974

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(2,440

)

 

 

(188

)

Investments and other assets

 

 

960

 

 

 

(11,073

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(30,225

)

 

 

7,025

 

Related party asset

 

 

2,917

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue(2)

 

 

(12,467

)

 

 

36,836

 

Deferred other income

 

 

(7,977

)

 

 

(7,977

)

Accrued data licensing fees

 

 

(1,568

)

 

 

3,957

 

Accrued expenses & other

 

 

19,941

 

 

 

6,991

 

Interest payable

 

 

6,270

 

 

 

7,122

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(7,122

)

 

 

(5,942

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

$

(80,802

)

 

$

(61,460

)

(1) Includes increase in related party accounts receivable of $4,496 for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Includes decrease in related party accounts receivable of $2,089 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

(2) Includes decrease in related party deferred revenue of $3,535 for the six months ended June 30, 2026. Includes increase in related party deferred revenue of $36,685 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

 

Tempus AI, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2026

 

 

2025

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

$

(14,327

)

 

$

(9,588

)

Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities

 

 

 

 

 

8,316

 

Business combinations, net of cash acquired (Note 4)

 

 

 

 

 

(380,762

)

Capitalized software costs

 

 

(6,832

)

 

 

(3,295

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(21,159

)

 

$

(385,329

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from convertible senior notes, net of initial purchasers' discount

 

 

443,132

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(207,717

)

 

 

 

Principal payments on revolving credit facility

 

 

(100,000

)

 

 

 

Prepayment premium on long-term debt

 

 

(6,433

)

 

 

 

Payment of deferred offering costs

 

 

(147

)

 

 

 

Purchases of capped call

 

 

(31,234

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of original issue discount

 

 

 

 

 

98,000

 

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of original issue discount

 

 

 

 

 

196,000

 

Payment of deferred financing fees

 

 

(751

)

 

 

(958

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

$

96,850

 

 

$

293,042

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash

 

$

(2

)

 

$

(37

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

 

$

(5,113

)

 

$

(153,784

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

609,451

 

 

 

341,835

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

604,338

 

 

$

188,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash are Comprised of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

599,614

 

 

$

186,310

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

4,724

 

 

 

1,741

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

604,338

 

 

$

188,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the year for interest

 

$

12,299

 

 

$

23,980

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

247

 

 

$

136

 

Preferred stock received on accounts receivable(3)

 

$

8,750

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid

 

$

6,106

 

 

$

6,863

 

Redemption of convertible promissory note

 

$

20,743

 

 

$

14,338

 

Deferred financing fees, accrued but not yet paid

 

$

726

 

 

$

545

 

Deferred offering costs, accrued but not yet paid

 

$

129

 

 

$

95

 

Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

 

$

360

 

 

$

606

 

Capitalized software costs, accrued but not yet paid

 

$

6,564

 

 

$

 

Class A Common Stock issued in connection with business combinations

 

$

 

 

$

310,320

 

Convertible promissory note principal reset due to amendment

 

$

 

 

$

72,488

 


Contacts

Investors
Elizabeth Krutoholow
Kendra Webster
investorrelations@tempus.com

Media
Kelli Manalli
media@tempus.com


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