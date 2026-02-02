TempraMed Enters Strategic Media Partnership with Dr. Phil’s Envoy Media, Validating Product Portfolio and Accelerating Market Adoption Across the United States

Exclusive title sponsorship of a Dr. Phil television special focused on prescription medication safety

Campaign supports TempraMed's transition from awareness-building to scaled demand generation and enterprise engagement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is excited to announce that it has entered into a strategic media partnership with Dr. Phil and Envoy Media, providing access to an audience of over 19 million monthly viewers which marks a significant step in accelerating market adoption and brand authority across the United States.saidUnder the agreement, TempraMed will serve as the exclusive title sponsor of a full-length, 44-minute Dr. Phil-hosted television special focused on common and often dangerous mistakes people make with prescription medications. The program is scheduled to air as a Dr. Phil Envoy TV Special in May 2026.The special will devote airtime to TempraMed's technology, education around medication temperature safety, and real-world use cases. The segment includes an on-air interview with a TempraMed spokesperson, integrated calls-to-action, and persistent on-screen branding.Dr. Phil remains one of the most trusted voices in American media, reaching approximately 19 million monthly viewers across broadcast and digital platforms, with a social following exceeding 25 million users. TempraMed's placement within an editorial, non-infomercial format positions the Company as a trusted authority rather than an advertiser.The campaign includes multi-platform distribution across broadcast TV, podcasts, YouTube, and social media, along with cut-down versions and short-form content. TempraMed receives full usage rights to repurpose the content across digital acquisition, enterprise sales, payor engagement, and international expansion initiatives.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Launched in July 2025 in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Envoy Media Co. is the latest full-service national media venture from the #1 rated 21-year daily TV medical personality, 11-time NY Times best-selling author with over 70M books sold, celebrated journalist, #1 ranked podcast host-producer, and Emmy Award-winning producer Dr. Phil McGraw. The multi-platform content development, production, and distribution company delivers original series, an owned library, and licensed entertainment programming, live news and information, citizen journalism, live sports, documentary films and series, and other immersive programming experiences.In October 2025 the company launched its national 24/7 premium, subscription-based cable TV network Envoy TV, on #1 US MVPD provider Charter-Spectrum systemwide, to all 41 top markets. November 2025 the company premiered its original, complementary free streaming sister channel Envoy FAST, on providers Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, and Vidaa, (powering Hisense TV), representing over 110 million combined monthly average users.The two national networks, along with Dr. Phil and Envoy's top-ranked social media and streamed content, plus its forthcoming interactive app to empower top-tier talent, allows creators and community members to share their unique stories with among the broadest total viewership in national media. Building on McGraw's decades-long trusted presence atop the television and digital content businesses, Envoy Media Co. is committed to entertaining and engaging mass audiences with common sense, purpose-driven programming that informs and empowers viewers while offering advertisers powerfully engaging turnkey solutions. VisitJulia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit