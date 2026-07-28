Starget Pharma Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Two Global Leaders in Radiopharmaceutical Therapy

Dr. Oliver Sartor brings more than 35 years advancing the clinical development and commercialization of oncology and radiopharmaceuticals

Professor Michael Hofman brings more than 20 years pioneering molecular imaging and precision radiotheranostics

SHREVEPORT, La., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starget Pharma Inc. (Starget), a U.S. clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Oliver Sartor, MD, and Professor Michael Hofman, MBBS, FRACP, FAANMS to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), further strengthening the Company's scientific leadership as it advances multiple radioligand programs toward the clinic from its AI-powered discovery platform.

Dr. Sartor and Professor Hofman are internationally recognized leaders in oncology and radiopharmaceutical medicine. Their decades of experience spanning scientific innovation through clinical development have helped establish radioligand therapy as an emerging pillar of cancer treatment.

“We are honored to welcome Oliver and Michael to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Sigal Kalmanson Cusnir, CEO and Co-Founder of Starget Pharma. “Their deep experience advancing radioligand therapies into clinical practice will help shape our development strategy as we further advance our next-generation radioligand pipeline.”

Dr. Sartor added, “Starget’s platform combines artificial intelligence with advanced peptide engineering to design radioligands with the potential to improve tumor targeting and pharmacologic performance. I look forward to working with the team to help expand the reach of radioligand therapy across a broader range of cancer targets.”



Professor Hofman added, “Radiotheranostics offers a unique advantage in drug development by showing where a radioligand goes before treatment. Starget’s approach using insights from imaging to inform AI-driven optimization has the potential to accelerate the development of more effective radiopharmaceuticals, and I look forward to helping advance that vision.”

Oliver Sartor, MD is an internationally recognized medical oncologist and one of the world’s leading experts in prostate cancer and radiopharmaceutical therapies. He serves as Director of the Transformational Prostate Cancer Research Center at East Jefferson General Hospital Cancer Center and previously served as Director of Radiopharmaceutical Clinical Trials at Mayo Clinic. He has led numerous landmark clinical trials that resulted in the approval of transformative therapies, including Xofigo® (radium-223), Pluvicto® (¹⁷⁷Lu-PSMA-617), Jevtana® (cabazitaxel), and Quadramet® (samarium-153). Dr. Sartor has authored more than 600 peer-reviewed publications.

Professor Michael Hofman, MBBS, FRACP, FAANMS, is a globally recognized nuclear medicine physician and physician-scientist and a pioneer in molecular imaging and theranostics. Serving as an independent advisor, he is based at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the University of Melbourne, where he led landmark clinical trials, including proPSMA, TheraP, UpFrontPSMA and PRIMARY2, that have helped establish PSMA imaging and radioligand therapy as standards of care for prostate cancer. His research spans radiopharmaceutical discovery, clinical translation and imaging biomarkers, with publications in leading medical journals including The Lancet.

About Starget Pharma Inc.

Starget Pharma is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation peptide radioligand therapies for cancer, with operations in the U.S. and Israel. The Company’s AI-powered platform integrates computational peptide design, theranostic imaging, and biological feedback to accelerate the discovery and optimization of radioligands with the potential to improve tumor targeting and pharmacologic performance. Starget Pharma is advancing a wholly owned pipeline of differentiated radioligand therapies across a broad range of cancers, including lead programs targeting SSTR3 and GRPR that are designed to address significant unmet needs with first-in-class and best-in-class potential. Learn more at www.stargetpharma.com.



Investor Contact

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com