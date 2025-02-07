Single-Use Bioprocessing Market to Worth USD 146.84 Billion by 2034

In terms of revenue, the global single-use bioprocessing market was valued at USD 32.52 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from 37.81 billion in 2025 to USD 146.84 billion by 2034. According to Precedence Research, the worldwide single-use bioprocessing market size is worth around USD 43.96 billion in 2026 and is expanding at a double digit CAGR of 16.27% during the forecast period. The North America market size reached USD 11.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 16.44%. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

The single-use bioprocessing market is driven by cost reduction, increased production, simplified disposal, sustainable manufacturing processes, efficient use of time and resources, and the minimization of cross-contamination.

Single-use bioprocessing is a method of producing biopharmaceuticals using disposable systems that are thrown away after use. It is a popular choice for pharmaceutical creator because it is a cost-effective, efficient, and reduces the risk of contamination.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Highlights:

🔹 North America dominated the global market with the largest market share of 35% in 2024.

🔹 Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

🔹 The simple and peripheral elements segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

🔹 The upstream bioprocessing segment generated the highest market share in 2024.

🔹 The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The single-use bioprocessing refers to using single-use systems and technology in biopharmaceutical production. The biopharmaceutical products including proteins, enzymes, medications, vaccines, liquid formulations, etc. must be bioprocessed and produced with high sterility, quality, and effectiveness. The commonly used single-use systems are polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), polyethersulfone (PES), cellulose acetate (CA), polyamide (PA), and polycarbonate.

These components exhibit ideal properties as they are transparent, heat resistant, chemically inert to aqueous media, durable, and mechanically resistant. All of these are approved by the U.S. FDA and are widely applicable in food and pharmaceutical industries.

The leading manufacturers of single-use components are Merck-Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius, etc. Several industrial processes like monoclonal antibody purification, enzyme assays, nucleic acid purification, etc. require the use of single-use systems during production cycles to avoid cross-contamination and extra maintenance.

AI-Driven Advancements in Single-Use Bioprocessing Technologies

The integration of artificial intelligence into industrial bioprocessing workflows helps to enhance predictive analytics, quality control, process optimization, etc. This ensures excellent scalability and product consistency in response to emerging and developing markets. Some of biopharma companies are making efforts to enhance biopharma research with AI-powered cell simulations.

AI utilizes predictive analytics and machine learning to enhance the control and automation of bioreactors which ensures the consistent maintenance of optimal environmental conditions. AI helps to streamline the production processes and facilitate the scalability and sustainability of operations. Pfizer utilizes AI and machine learning to monitor mammalian cell culture bioreactors in real time through the Manufacturing Intelligence Edge (MI Edge) platform created using AWS.

Major Trends in the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market

Increased usage of single-use products in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing:

These products include tubings for disposable applications, disposable filter cartridges, empty bags, buffer containers, bioreactors, depth filters, connectors, clamps, etc. About 46% decline in total water and energy consumption, 35% more favorable CO2 footprint, and 40% lower initial investment costs are observed through the implementation of single-use bioprocessing technologies. This usage offers cost reduction due to time savings, less demand for instrumentation, lower investment costs, and water and energy savings. They provide agility, scalability, and flexibility in biopharmaceutical production.

Automated Bulk Filling Systems for Monitored Single-Use Processes:

The automated bulk filling systems for single-use bags are cost-saving and time-efficient solutions for both bulk and laboratory purposes. They are ideal for managing the entire pharmaceutical logistics process including filling, freezing, thawing, filtration, etc. Single-use bioprocess containers or single-use bags are compact and require less storage space than bulky cryovessels or bottles. The ease of availability in different sizes and capacities, and compatibility with bioprocess containers of any size and brand drive the adoption of single-use technologies and systems.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 32.52 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 37.81 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 146.84 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 16.27% Dominating Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Historic Period 2020 to 2023 Segments Covered Product, End User, Application, Workflow, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa