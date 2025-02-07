SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market to Worth USD 146.84 Billion by 2034

February 7, 2025 
In terms of revenue, the global single-use bioprocessing market was valued at USD 32.52 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from 37.81 billion in 2025 to USD 146.84 billion by 2034.

According to Precedence Research, the worldwide single-use bioprocessing market size is worth around USD 43.96 billion in 2026 and is expanding at a double digit CAGR of 16.27% during the forecast period. The North America market size reached USD 11.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 16.44%. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

The single-use bioprocessing market is driven by cost reduction, increased production, simplified disposal, sustainable manufacturing processes, efficient use of time and resources, and the minimization of cross-contamination. 

Single-use bioprocessing is a method of producing biopharmaceuticals using disposable systems that are thrown away after use. It is a popular choice for pharmaceutical creator because it is a cost-effective, efficient, and reduces the risk of contamination. 

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Highlights:

🔹 North America dominated the global market with the largest market share of 35% in 2024.

🔹 Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

🔹 The simple and peripheral elements segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

🔹 The upstream bioprocessing segment generated the highest market share in 2024.

🔹 The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The single-use bioprocessing refers to using single-use systems and technology in biopharmaceutical production. The biopharmaceutical products including proteins, enzymes, medications, vaccines, liquid formulations, etc. must be bioprocessed and produced with high sterility, quality, and effectiveness. The commonly used single-use systems are polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), polyethersulfone (PES), cellulose acetate (CA), polyamide (PA), and polycarbonate.

These components exhibit ideal properties as they are transparent, heat resistant, chemically inert to aqueous media, durable, and mechanically resistant. All of these are approved by the U.S. FDA and are widely applicable in food and pharmaceutical industries.

The leading manufacturers of single-use components are Merck-Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius, etc. Several industrial processes like monoclonal antibody purification, enzyme assays, nucleic acid purification, etc. require the use of single-use systems during production cycles to avoid cross-contamination and extra maintenance.

AI-Driven Advancements in Single-Use Bioprocessing Technologies

The integration of artificial intelligence into industrial bioprocessing workflows helps to enhance predictive analytics, quality control, process optimization, etc. This ensures excellent scalability and product consistency in response to emerging and developing markets. Some of biopharma companies are making efforts to enhance biopharma research with AI-powered cell simulations.

AI utilizes predictive analytics and machine learning to enhance the control and automation of bioreactors which ensures the consistent maintenance of optimal environmental conditions. AI helps to streamline the production processes and facilitate the scalability and sustainability of operations. Pfizer utilizes AI and machine learning to monitor mammalian cell culture bioreactors in real time through the Manufacturing Intelligence Edge (MI Edge) platform created using AWS. 

Major Trends in the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market

Increased usage of single-use products in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing:

These products include tubings for disposable applications, disposable filter cartridges, empty bags, buffer containers, bioreactors, depth filters, connectors, clamps, etc. About 46% decline in total water and energy consumption, 35% more favorable CO2 footprint, and 40% lower initial investment costs are observed through the implementation of single-use bioprocessing technologies. This usage offers cost reduction due to time savings, less demand for instrumentation, lower investment costs, and water and energy savings. They provide agility, scalability, and flexibility in biopharmaceutical production.

Automated Bulk Filling Systems for Monitored Single-Use Processes:

The automated bulk filling systems for single-use bags are cost-saving and time-efficient solutions for both bulk and laboratory purposes. They are ideal for managing the entire pharmaceutical logistics process including filling, freezing, thawing, filtration, etc. Single-use bioprocess containers or single-use bags are compact and require less storage space than bulky cryovessels or bottles. The ease of availability in different sizes and capacities, and compatibility with bioprocess containers of any size and brand drive the adoption of single-use technologies and systems.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2024

USD 32.52 Billion 

Market Size in 2025

USD 37.81 Billion 

Market Size by 2034

USD 146.84 Billion 

CAGR 2025-2034

16.27% 

Dominating Region

North America

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025 to 2034

Historic Period

2020 to 2023

Segments Covered

Product, End User, Application, Workflow, and Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The Key Players Shaping the Future of the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market

The single-use bioprocessing market is witnessing unprecedented growth as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly embrace disposable technologies for efficiency, flexibility, and cost reduction. As the demand for biologics, vaccines, and personalized medicine continues to rise, industry leaders are stepping up their game, driving innovation, and redefining manufacturing processes.

🔹 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

🔹 Sartorius AG

🔹 Merck KGaA

🔹 Pall Corporation

🔹 Corning Incorporated

🔹 Eppendorf AG

🔹 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

🔹 Lonza

🔹 Rentschler Biopharma SE

🔹 JM BioConnect

🔹 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

🔹 Infors AG

🔹 BoehringerIngelheim GmbH

🔹 Entegris, Inc.

🔹 PBS Biotech, Inc.

Key Regional Analysis:

U.S. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size 2025 to 2034

 

The U.S. single-use bioprocessing market size is calculated at USD 9.26 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 36.75 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.51% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing market in 2024 due to the huge growth and development of biopharmaceutical industries in this region. The outbreak of epidemic and pandemic cases surges the need for heavy government investments in research and development of vaccines, diagnostics testing, and drugs. Over US$ 480 million was sanctioned by the U.S. government to Moderna Inc. to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

The presence of large-scale production units, the huge adoption of disposables, the heavy expenditure in healthcare, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure contribute majorly to the market’s growth in this region. The presence of several contract manufacturers dedicated to investments and large-scale production also expands the market. The Bio-process System Alliance (BPSA) in North America aims to advance the adoption of single-use systems and technologies in this region. The increased focus on vaccine production for disease prevention and taking actionable measures accelerates the success of this market.

🔹 In September 2024, Millipore Sigma announced the launch of a single-use reactor for the manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates by reporting the 70% efficiency of single-use reactors than traditional methods.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period due to the developments in nations such as China, India, and Japan. The increasing investments by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies also surge the demand and need for these systems. The expansion of contract manufacturers leads to the regional success as the manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals. The efforts of contract service providers to develop and expand their businesses in the Asia Pacific region propel the market’s growth. The implementation of disposables in CMOs drives continuous investments by global as well as local companies.

The enhancement of CDMO capacities supports the growing manufacturing needs in this region. China is leading with the expansion of the biopharmaceutical market. The various international companies expanded their manufacturing units by establishing partnerships with China-based entities that are mutually beneficial. The increased focus of this region to develop affordable biosimilars.

🔹 In July 2024, Nirrin Technologies announced the launch of its Atlas system for precise analysis of critical data which helps to transform bioprocess analysis and deliver product titer quantitation in downstream processing applications.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Segments Analysis:

Product Analysis

The media bags and containers segment dominated the single-use bioprocessing market in 2024 due to the increasing use of media bags and container and their benefits such as low investments, lower waste emission, and lower operational costs in biopharmaceutical industries. The ideal properties of these materials such as temperature resistance, durability, etc. drive this segmental growth.

The extensive use of media bags and containers in biopharmaceutical industries surges this segmental growth in the market. Bioprocessing bags, single-use bioprocessing containers, and cell culture media storage containers, are some of the types of media bags and containers that offer flexibility, biocompatibility, chemical compatibility, and customization features. The wide applications of these products for handling liquids in bioprocessing, research, production, storage, and maintenance of quality and sterility of cell culture media, etc. uplift this segmental growth. 

End User Analysis

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the single-use bioprocessing market in 2024 due to the expansion of 80% of biopharmaceutical plants and the adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems as cheaper, more efficient, and more reliable solutions. The extensive use of single-use disposables by contract manufacturers augmented this segmental growth. Moreover, the rising demand for single-use bioprocessing systems in several bioprocessing services drives the market’s growth and the segmental growth globally.

The commercial increase in biologics and the rise in contract manufacturing services and research services upsurge the segmental growth. The beneficial offerings by CROs and CMOs in bioprocessing operations such as scalability, flexibility, reduced internal infrastructure needs, and dedicated supply channels augment the segmental growth. The huge adoption of contract services is impacting industrial growth globally.  

The academic and clinical research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the single-use bioprocessing market during the forecast period due to the availability of benchtop scale bioprocessing appliances and technological advancements in single-use systems. The National Institute for Bioprocessing Research provides contract research services for biologics through the conduct of workshops and training for single-use technologies.

The contribution of academic institutes and scientific communities in developing new biologics such as cell and gene therapies and vector production causes an increase in the implementation of single-use systems due to their cost reduction and flexibility benefits.  

Application Analysis

The filtration segment dominated the single-use bioprocessing market in 2024 due to the rising adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems and related technologies in filtration. These solutions are efficient for performing filtration on small and large scales. They are ideal for reducing bioburden, ultrafiltration, and polishing of biomolecules. It contributes to reducing waste, pollution, and demand for natural resources. It requires less maintenance and reduces errors in production processes which drives the growth of the filtration segment significantly.

Workflow Analysis

The upstream segment dominated the single-use bioprocessing market in 2024 due to the increased utilization of single-use bioprocessing technologies in the early stages of bioprocessing. The wide adoption of these technological solutions in the cultivation and preparation of cells or microorganisms for further biomanufacturing drives this segmental growth. The use of disposable bioreactors, mixers, containers, connectors, tubing, probes, sensors, and sampling systems in upstream processing boosts the segmental growth in the market.

The excellent advantages including reduced timelines, low operational costs, and fewer cleaning needs also drive the upstream segment significantly. Moreover, the developments and advancements in upstream bioprocessing technologies surge their demand and need in industries. The advanced products like bioreactor systems offer high-throughput upstream process developments. They also offer efficient cell culture processing and media and feed optimization with the help of automated experimental setup and sampling which drives their expansion in industrial workflows.

The fermentation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the single-use bioprocessing market over the forecast period due to its benefits in the optimization of microbial fermentation, flexibility, ease of use, and efficiency. The fewer sample requirements and reduced validation needs also drive the segmental growth remarkably. The benefits like rapid scaling of fermentation processes accelerate the adoption of single-use fermentation bioprocessing.

The launch of several innovative fermenters providing optimum conditions for bioprocessing reactions accelerates their expansion in the market. Many companies are focusing on delivering single-use fermentation solutions to their potential customers which include a stirred tank system with powerful mixing, high oxygen transfer capacities for microbial cell culture, efficient temperature control, etc.  

The single-use bioprocessing market continues to evolve rapidly and showcases significant advancements through innovations in 2023 and 2024, with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Lonza, General Electric Company, etc. hold a prominent position in the single-use bioprocessing market. These companies exhibit promising resources and technical expertise to conduct R&D, production, manufacturing, marketing, upstream and downstream processing, etc. in diverse research areas and provide promising products and services through successful industrial results. The companies also contribute to the increased revenue share in the market through strategic collaborations, trustful investments, and outsourcing.

What is Going Around the Globe?

🔹In July 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the launch of biobased films for its single-use technology bioprocessing containers (BPCs) which have obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).

🔹In August 2023, Sartorius and Repligen Corporation announced the launch of an integrated bioreactor system with the incorporation of Repligen’s XCell Alternating Tangential Flow (ATF) upstream intensification technology into the Sartorius Biostat Stirred-Tank Reactor (STR) bioreactor.  

The research report categorizes the Single-use Bioprocessing Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product

🔹 Filtration Assemblies

🔹 Disposable Bioreactors

🔹 Disposable Mixers

🔹 Media Bags & Containers

🔹 Others

By Application

🔹 Filtration

🔹 Purification

🔹 Cell Culture

🔹 Others

By End User

🔹 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

🔹 Clinical & Academic Research Institutes

🔹 Others

By Workflow

🔹 Upstream

🔹 Fermentation

🔹 Downstream

By Geography

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹 Latin America

🔹 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

