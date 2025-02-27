Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Size to Hit Around USD 16.64 Billion by 2033

The global single cell genome sequencing market size was valued at USD 4.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.64 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2033. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Also, ongoing collaboration among market players coupled with the innovative technology in the field can fuel market growth further.
Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Key Takeaways:
· North America dominated the regional market in 2023, with a revenue share of 48%.
· Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period.
· In terms of product, the instruments segment dominated the market in 2023, with a revenue share of 58.43%.
· This segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period.
· In terms of technology, the PCR segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 28.77%.
· The genomic analysis segment dominated the market in 2023, with a market share of 70.28%, this segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.
· The cancer segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 35.75%.
· The circulating cells segment dominated the market in 2023, with a revenue share of 29.45%.
· The circulating cells segment is forecasted to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.3% over the coming years.
· The prenatal diagnosis segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period.
· The academic & research laboratories segment dominated the market in 2023, with a revenue share of 73%.
· The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
The single cell genome sequencing market is witnessing a major growth contributed by the growing demand for innovative healthcare solutions and increasing elderly populations. There are also substantial trends transforming the market growth like the ongoing introduction of advanced SCGS solutions coupled with the market player's growing focus on product development. Furthermore, the increase in investments in the biotechnology sector is anticipated to bolster market growth soon.
One of the major opportunities driving the growth of the market is the ongoing advancements in sequencing technologies which have positively impacted the growth of the market. The introduction of next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions has enabled scientists to sequence large volumes of DNA and RNA at a fast pace with lower costs. Additionally, the launches of advanced technologies such as droplet-based microfluidics platforms have enhanced the capabilities of single-cell genome sequencing.
Artificial Intelligence technology is being widely utilized in the market, particularly for the identification and classification of pathogens.AI systems can rapidly detect pathogens in samples in a short time, which is necessary for the fast diagnosis of many diseases. Furthermore, AI systems can accurately classify pathogens depending on the data available, which is important for monitoring their transmission and progress.
Market Trends
· Growing Application in Precision Medicine: The market in precision medicine produces data based on the genetic information at the stage of an individual cell. It also helps in creating personalized treatment plans, predicting the risk related to any conditions, and identifying new therapeutic targets.
· Innovations in Sequencing Technologies: The ongoing innovations in sequencing technologies have substantially boosted market growth. The launch of next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms has allowed scientists to sequence big volumes of RNA and DNA at a much more rapid pace and at less cost. These platforms have also enhanced the precision and sensitivity of sequencing.
· Increasing Prevalence of diseases: The incidence of diseases like diabetes, cancer prenatal genetic disorder and tumors are increasing across the globe followed by growing R&D activities utilizing single-cell genome sequencing can create lucrative opportunity for the market, impacting positive market growth further.
Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2024
|
USD 4.31 Billion
|
Market Size by 2033
|
USD 16.64 Billion
|
Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033
|
CAGR of 16.2%
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Period
|
2024 to 2033
|
Segments Covered
|
Product type, technology, workflow, disease area, application, end-use, region
|
Market Analysis (Terms Used)
|
Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Key Companies Profiled
|
Bio-Rad Laboratories; 10x Genomics; Novogene; Fluidigm; BGI; Illumina, Inc.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Pacific Biosciences; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN; F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Immediate Delivery is Available
https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8365
Immediate Delivery Available
https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8365
USA: +1 804 441 9344 APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
You can place an order or ask any
sales@novaoneadvisor.com
+1 804 441 9344
Segment Insights
Product Type Insights
In terms of product, the instruments segment dominated the market in 2023, with a revenue share of 58.43%. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically innovative solutions and instruments, especially created to maintain pace with ongoing changes in medical technological advancements. Also, the market players are increasingly focusing on manufacturing and developing these instruments driving market growth further.
The reagents segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is owing to the increasing need for reagents for a sequencing reaction. Additionally, market players are focusing on manufacturing and developing new reagents. These efforts aim to strengthen their market presence across the globe.
By Technology Insights
In terms of technology, the PCR segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 28.77%. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the extensive investments in R&D, PCR is a well-known technology in genome sequencing, highly used by research institutes and market leaders. This technology is vital as it can create many copies of a DNA sequence in a much shorter time.
The NGS segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be driven by growing R&D activities and its wide applications in cancer-related research. Some of the advantages of NGS are cost-effectiveness, high throughput, versatility, speed, and precision, which makes it an indispensable tool in genomics, leading to segment growth soon,
By Workflow Insights
The genomic analysis segment dominated the market in 2023, with a market size of 70.28%. The dominance of the segment is owing to the recent growth in expenditure for research and development abilities and the extensive adoption of genomic analysis products. The ongoing innovations have also created lucrative opportunities for rare cell type detection and other treatment solutions.
Single-cell isolation segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the substantial breakthrough in cancer research as it substantially enhances our knowledge of cancer biology. However, single-cell isolations have enabled researchers to draw key insights into cell signaling, and intricate genomic and developmental biology mechanisms.
By Disease Area Insights
The cancer segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 35.75%. The dominance of the segment is because of the rising incidence of colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer across the globe. With the surge in cancer incidences, there has been a notable surge in the number of experiments and research studies being conducted. Which can impact the segment's growth positively further.
The immunology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the advancements in single-cell sequencing technologies such as improved droplet-based methods and bioinformatics tools which have made it easy to analyze large sets of individual cells swiftly. Furthermore, the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis can drive segment expansion soon.
By Application Insights
The circulating cells segment dominated the market in 2023, with a revenue share of 29.45%. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the surge in medical application of circulating tumor cells as biomarkers for the detection of cancer, utilized as genomic profilers for sequence mutations, and other applications. In addition, it enables blood circulation within tumors and monitors tumor metastasis to fight cancer. This factor can fuel market growth further.
The prenatal diagnosis segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be linked to the rising number of medical procedures and tests that are carried out during pregnancy to identify potential abnormalities or health issues in the developing foetus along with the greater accuracy and resolution of SCGS as compared to conventional sequencing methods.
By End-use Insights
The academic & research laboratories segment dominated the market in 2023, with a revenue share of 73.0%. The dominance of the segment can be credited to the surge in genomic centers, rise in life science research funding, and increasing number of medical institutions and colleges in major regions. All these factors can propel the segment's growth over the forecast period.
The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies' segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the period studied. The growth of the segment is due to the growing reliance of hospitals and medical institutions on these companies for results, research access, and related contingencies. Owing to their will to enter the single-cell genome sequencing market, many market players are pursuing various competitive strategies, driving the segment's growth further.
Regional Insights
Technological Advancements: North America to Sustain as a Leader
North America dominated the regional market in 2023, with a revenue share of 48%. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases along with the continuous innovations in research and development initiatives by market players in the region. In addition, the surge in the number of genomic clinics in countries such as the U.S. and Canada has propelled the market growth further in the region.
The U.S. Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Trends
The U.S. led the market in 2024 in the North American region. The dominance of the region is owing to the various government initiatives and extensive R&D facilities in the country. Also, increasing collaboration among the country's market players can boost market growth soon.
· In January 2024, Nvidia announced that they would partner with Illumina to apply genomics and AI technologies to analyze and interpret multi-omic data in drug discovery, clinical research, and human health, the companies said in a collaboration of technology leaders announced early during the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Growing Geriatric Population: Asian Countries to Boom
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the surging geriatric population, leading to a raised incidence of chronic diseases among individuals.Moreover,the region is expected to experience substantial innovations in healthcare infrastructure, fueled by emerging nations' efforts to drive their economies.
Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Top Companies
· Bio-Rad Laboratories
· 10x Genomics
· Novogene
· Fluidigm
· BGI
· Illumina, Inc.
· Oxford Nanopore Technologies
· Pacific Biosciences
· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
· QIAGEN
· F. Hoffmann-La-Roche Ltd.
Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Recent Developments
· In May 2024, SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company renowned for its leadership in data-driven medicine, announced a collaboration with Microsoft and NVIDIA. This partnership aims to utilize their combined expertise in technology and genomics to develop a streamlined and scalable whole genome sequencing (WGS) analytical solution for healthcare institutions.
· In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) unveiled the TrueMark STI Select Panel, a PCR test intended for the detection of Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, and Mycoplasma genitalium, specifically for research purposes.
Segment Covered in the Report
By Product Type
· Instruments
· Reagents
By Technology
· NGS
· PCR
· qPCR
· Microarray
· MDA
By Workflow
· Genomic Analysis
· Single Cell Isolation
· Sample Preparation
By Disease Area
· Cancer
· Immunology
· Prenatal Diagnosis
· Neurobiology
· Microbiology
· Others
By Application
· Circulating Cells
· Cell Differentiation/Reprogramming
· Genomic Variation
· Subpopulation Characterization
· Others
By End-use
· Academic & Research Laboratories
· Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies
· Clinics
· Others
By Regional
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· Latin America
· Middle East and Africa (MEA)
