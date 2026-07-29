Sharp Therapeutics Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

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Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "") of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,365,000 through the issuance of 1,500,000 Common Shares at a price of C$0.91 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.Newlin Investment Company 1, LLC, an entity wholly owned by William R. Newlin, subscribed for US$200,000.45 as part of the Offering. As a director and Chairman of the Company, Mr. Newlin is considered an insider.The participation of Newlin Investment Company 1 LLC in the Offering constitutes a related-party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (""). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the insider participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued exceeds 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization (as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101).The Common Shares were offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Common Shares were also offered for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.The Common Shares issued will be subject to a four (4) month plus one (1) day hold period from the date of issuance, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.No bonus, finder's fee, commission or other compensation was paid in connection with the Offering.Sharp Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:Sharp Therapeutics Corp.Scott Sneddon, PhD, JDCEO/CSOEmail:Phone: (412) 206-5303Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit