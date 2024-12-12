Rockwell Medical Promotes Jesse Neri to Chief Financial Officer

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RMTI #EndStageKidneyDisease--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that Jesse Neri was promoted to Chief Financial Officer.









“Over the past year, Jesse has been instrumental in strengthening Rockwell’s financial infrastructure, reshaping our financial strategy, and developing a stronger public company financial organization and presence within the investor community,” said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO at Rockwell Medical. “His promotion to CFO is a testament to his invaluable contributions and leadership within Rockwell and underscores our focus on driving long-term strategic growth and exercising strong fiscal discipline.”

With nearly 25 years’ experience leading finance functions at both public and private companies, Mr. Neri joined Rockwell Medical in October 2023 as SVP, Finance to oversee all aspects of the Company’s finance organization. Prior to joining Rockwell Medical, Mr. Neri was the Executive Director of Finance at Hemavant Sciences and Aruvant Sciences, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies that are members of the Roivant portfolio that develop therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with blood disorders and hematological malignancies. Previously, Mr. Neri served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Zyla Life Sciences, a public pharmaceutical company with annual revenue of $80 million. As a member of the senior management team, Mr. Neri was responsible for all aspects of its finance organization including SEC reporting, audit, controllership, and strategic planning. While at Zyla, he played a pivotal role in multiple product acquisitions, financings, commercial product launches and regulatory approvals, along with Zyla’s acquisition by Assertio Therapeutics in May 2020. Prior to Zyla, Mr. Neri served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Symphony Health Solutions, a private equity-backed market research company with revenue of over $200 million. Mr. Neri received a B.S. in Business Administration of Finance from Villanova University and an M.B.A. from Drexel University LeBow School of Business.

