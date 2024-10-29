Revitope Enters into a License Agreement for Next-generation T Cell Engagement Technology

Genmab secures rights to Revitope’s proprietary, conditional T Cell Engagement (TCE) TwoGATE ™ technology for conducting research against multiple drug target pairs with options for exclusive worldwide development and commercialization for up to three resulting products

Revitope to receive an upfront payment of USD $9 million with milestone and fee payments up to USD $600 million plus tiered single-digit royalties on sales of successfully commercialized therapies

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revitope Oncology Inc. (Revitope), a biotechnology company advancing a new class of precision cancer immunotherapies, announced today that it has signed a license agreement providing Genmab A/S (Genmab) access to Revitope’s conditional TCE technology, TwoGATE™. Genmab is granted exclusive rights to utilize TwoGate™ for multiple drug target pairs during a multi-year research period, including the option to take up to three exclusive licenses for worldwide development and commercialization of the resulting products.

TwoGATE™ leverages the dual antigen binding requirement of a unique split paratope that assembles on the tumor cell surface to potently engage T cells with high precision, potentially addressing key areas of unmet need in the treatment of solid tumors.

“The unique blending of precision protein engineering in TwoGATE™ with target pairs that are exquisitely tailored to solid tumors with high unmet need, offers the potential to transform treatment of solid tumors by allowing TCEs to be dosed at levels that achieve significant efficacy without inducing systemic toxicities,” said Werner Meier, Chief Scientific Officer of Revitope. “Genmab is the ideal partner to bring this potential to patients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Genmab, a leading biotechnology company,” said Mark Clement, Chief Operating Officer of Revitope. “In deploying our cutting-edge TwoGATE™ technology platform together with Genmab’s robust antibody engineering and development capabilities, Revitope aims to strengthen Genmab’s pipeline, thereby aiding the transformation of cancer treatment.”

Financial Terms

Revitope will receive an upfront payment of USD $9 million and, on a target pair-by-target pair basis, is eligible to receive option-exercise fees and development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments up to USD $600 million -if all three options are triggered- plus tiered, single-digit royalties on commercial sales.

About Revitope

Revitope is a privately funded biotechnology company with a focus on innovative tumor-specific biotherapeutics. Based in the Boston Massachusetts Biotechnology hub, the company has conceived, engineered, patented and pre-clinically tested novel classes of dual antigen targeting bispecific antibody therapeutics designed to enable tumor-specific immunotherapy with improved therapeutic efficacy and safety. For more information, please visit www.revitope.com or alternatively please contact us at contact.revitope@revitope.com

GATE™ TCE Platform

Revitope’s proprietary TwoGATE™ TCE technology platform exploits unique combinations of antigens co-expressed on cancer cells to enable the development of highly specific cancer immunotherapies with improved safety and efficacy. The company’s unique approach combines a pair of tumor-targeted antibodies each carrying half of a silent T cell engaging domain that assemble and become active only when bound to cancer cells co-expressing both antigens. This allows for highly selective dual antigen targeting to elicit and focus a powerful gated immune response to tumor cells.

